The 702 MTN Small Business Awards returns for its 3rd year

MTN and 702 proudly reaffirm their strategic alliance for the third consecutive year to present the 702 MTN Small Business Awards, an initiative dedicated to recognising and amplifying the transformative power of Gauteng’s entrepreneurial spirit. Building on the success of previous editions, this premier awards programme continues to honour small and medium enterprises that demonstrate resilience, innovation, and meaningful community impact – the true pillars of South Africa’s socio-economic landscape.

Nominations officially opened on 25 March 2026 and close on Friday, 10 April 2026. Gauteng residents, business owners, and customers are encouraged to nominate exemplary small businesses that have gone beyond the call of duty to serve their communities. In particular, we strongly encourage township businesses – integral drivers of local economies and innovation – to participate and gain the recognition and support they deserve. The finalists will be profiled on both 702 and PrimediaPlus, with the award ceremony scheduled for Thursday, 23 April 2026, where winners will be announced and celebrated.

The 2026 Awards extend beyond mere recognition by providing winners with substantial support to help sustain and scale their operations:

Business cash boost:

1st place: R25,000

2nd place: R20,000

3rd place: R15,000

Advertising Packages on 702:

Grand Prize winner: R200,000 advertising package

First and second runner-ups: R100,000 advertising packages each

Championing inclusive and impactful entrepreneurship

This year’s Awards particularly seek to elevate small businesses that drive inclusive economic participation and sustainable community development. We encourage nominations from ventures that demonstrate innovative approaches, adaptability, and the capacity to foster employment and growth, especially within historically marginalised communities. Whether established or emerging, these enterprises embody a new wave of entrepreneurship – one that balances commercial success with social responsibility and transformative impact.

Eligibility criteria:

Must be SARS compliant.



Operational for at least 12 months prior to entry.



Must employ a minimum of two full-time employees, evidencing a tangible commitment to job creation.



Registered as a South African business entity.

Excludes liquor stores, firearm sales, gambling businesses, and NPOs/NGOs.

Public nominations can be submitted via https://702sba.primediaplus.com/.

“The 2026 Talk 702 SME Awards – Let’s Talk Shop – stand as a distinguished platform recognising SMEs that are leveraging technology to accelerate growth, enhance competitiveness, and contribute meaningfully to South Africa’s digital economy. This aligns strongly with MTN’s belief system where everybody deserves the benefits of the modern connected life,” says MTN South Africa’s Dr Nkosi Kumalo GM: SME and Indirect Channels.



