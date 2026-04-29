702 MTN Small Business Awards winner announcement

The 2026 edition of the prestigious 702 MTN Small Business Awards – Let’s Talk Shop culminated in an elegant gala event held on 23 April at Primedia Place in Sandton, honouring the outstanding achievements of Gauteng’s entrepreneurial community. Now in its third year with MTN, the awards continue to spotlight the resilience, creativity, and transformative impact of small businesses that serve as key drivers to South Africa’s economy.

The event celebrated a diverse group of remarkable finalists, all of whom exemplify dedication to innovation, community impact, and sustainable growth across various sectors. After rigorous evaluation by a panel of esteemed judges representing MTN and Primedia Broadcasting, three businesses emerged at the forefront of this year’s competition.

Announcing the winners

First place: All Day Jam Pty Ltd

Founded by Gontse Selaocoe, All Day Jam combines organic farming with artisanal food production to create uniquely flavoured jams, including Tomato, Yellow Melon, Pear, and Peach varieties. Inspired by early entrepreneurial exposure in 2017 and nurtured by a farming heritage, All Day Jam employs eight staff and markets its products through Makro Online and Super Store, with plans to expand into prominent retailers such as Food Lovers Market and explore export opportunities. The company embodies innovation, providing economic opportunities and embracing future growth.

Second place: The Wheelchair Doctor and Manufacturing

Mongezi Majenge’s Wheelchair Doctor is a pioneering mobility solution company dedicated to restoring dignity and independence for people with reduced mobility, particularly within townships, rural regions, and underserved communities. The company’s groundbreaking innovations include Rudy wheelchair – the world’s first wheelchair capable of stair climbing – and an off-road wheelchair designed for terrains such as farms and informal settlements. Through customised and specialised wheelchairs, the business addresses critical gaps in accessibility and affordability, positively transforming lives across South Africa.

Third place: The Learning Space

Founded by Ernest Rangaka, The Learning Space was born from a vision to transform how learners perceive Mathematics and Science – subjects often regarded as intimidating or exclusive in South Africa. Embracing the philosophy that STEM disciplines are languages akin to English or Setswana – fundamental to understanding the universe – The Learning Space focuses on nurturing curiosity, mindset, and purpose among learners. Ernest’s experience assisting first-year students revealed that barriers were less about ability and more about support and approach. Coming from a township background where quality STEM education is scarce, he is passionate about helping learners connect with these subjects meaningfully and empowering them to see their own potential.

Leveraging technology, The Learning Space has expanded access beyond higher-income groups through social media and virtual platforms, demonstrating that geography and affordability need not limit educational opportunity.

Honouring the finalists

The competition also recognised a strong cohort of ten finalists, each distinct in their entrepreneurial journeys and contributions:

Reliable Renders Home Deco (Mbali Mdluli), a Pretoria-based home décor firm committed to affordable, stylish interiors and local job creation.



(Mbali Mdluli), a Pretoria-based home décor firm committed to affordable, stylish interiors and local job creation. Travel with Afrika (Afrika Mdolomba), a niche travel company specialising in curated group adventures for young South Africans.



(Afrika Mdolomba), a niche travel company specialising in curated group adventures for young South Africans. MM Stationery Shoppers (Moloko Manthata), South Africa’s first WhatsApp-native school readiness concierge platform easing back-to-school burdens on working parents while delivering social impact.



(Moloko Manthata), South Africa’s first WhatsApp-native school readiness concierge platform easing back-to-school burdens on working parents while delivering social impact. Hyades Cleaning Solutions (Letty Baloyi), a professional cleaning company balancing eco-friendly practices with reliable service delivery.



(Letty Baloyi), a professional cleaning company balancing eco-friendly practices with reliable service delivery. SixKings (Neil Van Der Merwe), an atelier crafting bespoke premium footwear proudly made in South Africa.



(Neil Van Der Merwe), an atelier crafting bespoke premium footwear proudly made in South Africa. Boyd’s House of Regalia (Wandise Boyd), a graduation regalia brand enhancing the celebration experience with quality and dignity.



(Wandise Boyd), a graduation regalia brand enhancing the celebration experience with quality and dignity. SwimLePortia (Portia Mokoena), an inclusive swimming education enterprise dedicated to water safety and empowerment in underserved communities.

Each finalist embodies the entrepreneurial spirit vital for economic growth and societal transformation in Gauteng and beyond.

“In marking our third year with MTN, the calibre of our 2026 edition’s finalists and winners reflects the extraordinary vitality and creativity flourishing within Gauteng’s small business sector. These entrepreneurs not only generate economic value but also uplift communities, innovate against the odds, and fuel social progress. It was a privilege to celebrate their achievements during the gala event, and we remain committed to supporting their journeys toward sustainable growth and broader impact.” – Mzo Jojwana, Primedia Broadcasting chief content officer.

Tumi Sekhukhune Chamayou, chief enterprise business officer at MTN South Africa, says: “These businesses remind us that entrepreneurship in South Africa is deeply human. It is about solving problems you have lived through, serving communities you come from and finding ways to grow despite very real constraints. We congratulate all the winners and finalists for their resilience, innovation and commitment to building businesses that make a meaningful difference.”

The 2026 702 MTN Small Business Awards – Let’s Talk Shop, hosted under the stewardship of MTN and 702, continue to serve as a powerful platform for recognising entrepreneurial excellence, promoting inclusive growth, and empowering small businesses to scale new heights in South Africa’s evolving economic landscape.