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    Why a leading ICT distributor has partnered with MyBroadband for four years running

    MyBroadband’s marketing team worked closely with the distributor to understand its market position and key growth objectives.
    Issued by Broad Media
    29 Apr 2026
    29 Apr 2026
    Why a leading ICT distributor has partnered with MyBroadband for four years running

    South Africa’s ICT distribution market is highly competitive, with resellers and partners constantly looking for reliable suppliers that can deliver product availability and strong support.

    A leading ICT distributor recognised the opportunity to stand out in this crowded market by partnering with MyBroadband to reach a highly targeted audience of IT decision-makers.

    It has seen such impressive results that it has returned each year for four years running.

    MyBroadband’s marketing team worked closely with the distributor to understand its market position and key growth objectives.

    Based on this, our team tailored a digital marketing strategy to maximise the distributor’s visibility and drive engagement.

    This marketing strategy includes a combination of the following advertising solutions:

    • Sponsored articles – with social media amplification
    • Product review videos
    • Homepage takeovers
    • Always-on banners
    • What’s Next podcast interviews

    Homepage takeovers and always-on banners play a key role in building strong brand and product visibility.

    These formats ensure the distributor maintains a constant presence in front of MyBroadband’s audience of ICT decision-makers and business owners – keeping its brand and offerings top of mind.

    Sponsored articles, supported by social media amplification, allow the distributor to communicate detailed and targeted messaging.

    These articles highlight its extensive product portfolio, strong vendor relationships, and the value it delivers to resellers and partners across South Africa.

    Product review videos add another powerful layer to the campaign by showcasing key technologies and solutions in a practical, engaging format.

    The campaign is complemented by What’s Next podcast interviews, which provide a platform for the distributor’s key business leaders to share industry insights and position the distributor as a thought leader.

    This multi-channel marketing approach ensures the distributor consistently reaches a highly targeted and engaged audience.

    The success of this strategy is reflected in the distributor’s continued advertising on MyBroadband – returning year after year to build on its momentum and strengthen its position in the local ICT industry.

    MyBroadband audience

    MyBroadband reaches a large audience of 4.7 million South Africans every month.

    These readers are influential in the country, as our readership includes the following:

    • 591,000 CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, CFOs, and Directors
    • 1.1 million managers
    • 441,000 business owners
    • 1.7 million IT professionals
    • 508,000 consultants

    This audience is vital for South African companies, which is why the country’s best organisations partner with MyBroadband.

    Click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.

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    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
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