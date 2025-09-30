South Africa
Marketing & Media Online Media
    The common thread among South Africa’s corporate giants

    The country’s most influential ICT players rely on MyBroadband to showcase their products and services.
    Issued by Broad Media
    30 Sep 2025
    30 Sep 2025
    The common thread among South Africa&#x2019;s corporate giants

    One look at the biggest names in South Africa’s IT, telecoms, banking, and finance industries reveals a common strategy – they choose MyBroadband as a partner to grow their brands.

    The reason is clear – MyBroadband consistently delivers unmatched online marketing results, whether the goal is reaching businesses (B2B) or connecting directly with consumers (B2C).

    Get in touch with the MyBroadband marketing team here.

    Because of this track record, the country’s most influential ICT players rely on MyBroadband to showcase their products and services.

    The well-known companies that trust MyBroadband include:

    • Vodacom
    • Huawei
    • Discovery
    • Samsung
    • MTN
    • Mustek
    • Tarsus
    • FNB
    • Absa
    • MSI
    • Lenovo
    • TCL
    • Skyworth

    Why top companies choose MyBroadband

    MyBroadband is South Africa’s largest and most authoritative technology news platform.

    With a readership of more than 4.7 million people, it connects businesses with exactly the kind of audience they want to reach.

    Among this audience are:

    • 591,000 executives and decision-makers – CEOs, CFOs, CTOs, CIOs, and directors.
    • 1.1 million managers – including IT managers and middle management.
    • 1.7 million IT professionals who influence purchasing decisions.

    This combination of reach and influence makes MyBroadband a powerful partner for any business looking to get in front of South Africa’s most important decision-makers and professionals.

    It’s why the country’s top technology and financial companies continue to put their trust in MyBroadband.

    Get in touch with the MyBroadband marketing team here.

    Broad Media
    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
