    Pret A Manger taps Matthew Bresnahan as CMO amid global push

    Pret A Manger, the international food and coffee brand, has appointed Matthew Bresnahan as chief marketing officer, as the company pushes ahead with its global expansion — including its first two shops in South Africa, now open in Melrose Arch and Rosebank, Johannesburg.
    30 Sep 2025
    30 Sep 2025
    Matthew Bresnahan is the new CMO. Source: Pret A Manger.
    Matthew Bresnahan is the new CMO. Source: Pret A Manger.

    Customer insights

    Bresnahan joins from Restaurant Brands International, where he has held several senior international marketing roles spanning a 12-year career at the company. His prior positions spanned marketing competencies, from leading global brand management to building regional sales strategies for RBI’s biggest brands, Burger King and Tim Hortons. At Pret, Bresnahan will leverage his experience in customer insights and analytics to design marketing initiatives that deepen the brand’s relationship with its customers.

    As CMO, he will have responsibility for Pret’s global and localised marketing functions, while also overseeing product innovation, loyalty programs, customer insights, PR, and delivery channels.

    Global brands

    Pano Christou, CEO, Pret A Manger said: “Matt brings deep expertise in building global food brands and a strong track record of driving growth through insight-led marketing. I look forward to working with him to deepen our relationship with customers and bring Pret to more people.”

    Bresnahan said: “Pret is unlike any other quick service restaurant brand, with its unique combination of high-quality food and coffee and a hyper-convenient to-go format. Our UK guests already have such a strong connection with Pret; I’m hoping to take that further, creating more reasons to love this iconic brand and introducing it to new customers around the world."

    retail, CMO, coffee, Food, South Africa, Burger King, appointment, Pret A Manger
    Let's do Biz