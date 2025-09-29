Algorithm Agency and Mobiclicks celebrate a New Generation Awards win for data-driven marketing

In a landmark moment for our team, Algorithm Agency and our valued partner, Mobiclicks, have secured a Bronze at the prestigious WesBank New Generation Awards. This honor for "Best use of AI in a marketing campaign by an Agency," earned on behalf of our client, BUCO, marks not just a win, but a significant milestone in our journey. While we were honored to be finalists in other categories, this award is especially meaningful as it is a powerful validation of our strategic shift and a stepping stone for our business.

Algorithm and MobiClicks Bronze Awards

For a first-time sponsor and a first-time win, this award means the world to us. It confirms our vision that modern marketing demands more than just traditional tactics; it requires the intelligent use of data and technology to solve real-world business problems. Our collaboration with BUCO was born from a desire to push boundaries, to move beyond a simple reliance on last-click metrics, and to prove that digital engagement could drive tangible, in-store footfall.

Graeme Stiles, CEO of Algorithm writes that “We’re delighted to celebrate this award alongside BUCO and MobiClicks. That it’s for AI makes it even more meaningful. AI may be a new horizon for many, but it’s embedded in Algorithm’s DNA and how we solve real business problems. We’re immensely proud of the entire BUCO team and grateful to a client who backs ambitious ideas and the craft to execute them. This recognition is proof of what true partnership can achieve.”

This award is a testament to the strength of our long-standing partnership with BUCO, a forward-thinking client who trusted us to experiment with a new approach. It's also a celebration of our collaboration with Mobiclicks, whose technology was instrumental in bringing this vision to life. By leveraging advanced AI to identify and act on real-time signals of intent from a consumer watching a how-to video (Mirrors) to a shopper near a competitor's store (Blis), we were able to create a campaign that was both data-driven and deeply human.

The results speak for themselves, demonstrating the power of this approach:

Expanded Reach: The campaign generated over 3.4 million impressions and 28,467 clicks, significantly increasing audience engagement.



Enhanced Targeting: Our OpenWeb campaign achieved a Click-Through Rate (CTR) of 1.29%, nearly 13 times higher than the industry benchmark.



Driving In-Store Traffic: The location-based campaign's CTR was more than double the industry benchmark at 1.02%, effectively connecting online ads to in-store visits.

The WesBank New Generation Awards are the largest independent, performance-based accolades in social-first marketing, digital media, AI, and integrated marketing. We are incredibly proud to be recognized among the industry's best for our use of creative strategy and advanced technology. This win solidifies our position as a leader in the new era of marketing, where we turn data into dollars and digital engagement into real-world action. We believe this is just the beginning.

“As a brand that combines experience with innovation to drive real results, we are proud to be the very first in the building and construction industry to be recognised for such innovation. By bringing together quality, creativity, and technology, we continue to empower professionals and homeowners with solutions and inspiration, while remaining attuned to the demands of South Africa’s dynamic retail landscape. " Says Tumi Mphelo, brand and advertising manager, Buco.

