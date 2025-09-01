WesBank taps 19-year industry veteran Robert Gwerengwe for CEO role

WesBank has appointed Robert Gwerengwe as chief executive officer, effective Monday, 1 September 2025.

Source: Supplied. Robert Gwerengwe, WesBank's new CEO.

He is the former chief executive officer of Direct Axis & FNB’s Personal Sub Segment cluster.

Gwerengwe succeeds Ghana Msibi, who was appointed as FNB Business chief executive officer last month. Once again, the business has shown its commitment to integrating its executive succession planning into its growth strategy, by developing a pool of extraordinary talent to lead the business into the future.

The appointment of this seasoned leader with over 19 years’ worth of experience within the Group will continue to solidify WesBank’s position as South Africa’s leading asset-based finance provider, one that has been offering vehicle and business finance for over 40 years.

In his new role, Gwerengwe will continue to drive strategic growth for WesBank ensuring it maintains its leadership position and success in vehicle and asset finance for individuals and businesses.

WesBank’s strong partnerships, its ability to fulfil motor financing at point of sale, and its integration into the FNB platform, which allows it to offer vehicle and asset-based finance solutions to existing FNB retail and consumer customers, have proven to be a highly successful strategy.

“I’m honoured to be joining WesBank at this crucial time for the automotive and vehicle-finance sector, as it navigates changing consumer demand and actively transitions to a sustainable model, driven by global ESG principles.

"I will be working with the excellent team at WesBank to continue providing finance solutions and fostering partnerships within the automotive industry that add value for both individuals and businesses,” says Gwerengwe.

Gwerengwe has vast experience across various executive roles within FNB’s Retail Banking segment, Direct Axis and MotoNovo in the UK. In these roles, he has been instrumental in driving customer-centric innovations, overseeing strategy, financial performance, and growth.

He holds a Quantic Master of Business Administration (MBA), BCom in Finance and Computer Science from Rhodes University and a Postgraduate Diploma (PGDip) in Management from the University of Cape Town.