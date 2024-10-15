Marketing & Media Social Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Primedia Out-of-HomeHook, Line & SinkerVega SchoolLoeriesKantarCorrelateOgilvy South AfricaOFM RadioRed & YellowNew MediaThe Hive GroupDentsuBoundlessOLC Through The Line CommunicationsChilliengineEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Social Media Company news South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More Loeries

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    [Free report] Financial Brands TikTok Report 2024: Strategies for success

    Issued by Ornico
    15 Oct 2024
    15 Oct 2024
    Ornico’s latest report, Finance Goes Viral explores how top financial institutions in South Africa and the US are harnessing TikTok to drive brand awareness and connect with dynamic, digital-first audiences. The report offers a comprehensive comparison of financial brands and reveals strategies that have allowed certain institutions to excel in engaging with TikTok’s rapidly growing user base.
    [Free report] Financial Brands TikTok Report 2024: Strategies for success

    Building on the insights from the SA Social Media Landscape Report 2024, this new report examines the TikTok strategies of major financial institutions, including FNB, Nedbank, and Standard Bank. With the platform’s influence continuing to grow, brands like Momentum, Discovery Limited, and Wesbank
    have adopted diverse approaches to content creation and engagement. The report offers a detailed breakdown of their efforts and results.

    Download the report: https://ornico.co/financial-brands-tiktok-report-2024/

    Key findings from the report:

    • Discovery Limited leads in engagement, with 647,003 likes despite posting less frequently than other brands. This demonstrates that content quality can outweigh posting frequency when it comes to resonating with TikTok users.
    • Momentum holds the top spot in follower count with 89,005 followers, combining both frequency and creative content to maintain strong audience engagement.
    • Wesbank posts the most frequently, averaging 4.85 posts per week, yet struggles to convert this activity into engagement, with only 556 followers and 540 likes. This highlights the importance of content strategy over sheer volume.
    • Comparison between South African and US brands: US financial institutions like Visa and MasterCard dominate in likes and followers, with MasterCard boasting 2.5 million likes, far surpassing any South African competitor. However, the adoption rate for TikTok among South African financial companies, at 45%, is slightly higher than that of US financial institutions at 40%.
    • Content types that work: South African brands like FNB and Nedbank have embraced educational content, product integrations, and trending themes to engage users in ways that go beyond typical financial messaging. In contrast, Standard Bank and Old Mutual have successfully integrated employer branding with product promotion, using TikTok to highlight both their services and company culture.
    • Not yet on TikTok: Despite TikTok’s growing importance, several major South African financial brands, including Liberty, Absa, Santam, Investec, OUTsurance, Hollard, Vitality, PSG Financial, Coronation, RMB, and Guardrisk, have yet to establish a presence on the platform. This leaves significant opportunities for these brands to tap into TikTok's vast and engaged audience.

    Download the TikTok Financial Report now

    The report also covers the performance of top financial brands already active on TikTok and provides actionable insights on how your company can refine its TikTok strategy for 2024 and beyond.

    Download your free copy of the TikTok Financial Report to learn how these top financial institutions are leveraging TikTok to drive engagement, build brand awareness, and connect with a younger, digital-first audience.

    Ornico provides reputation, media, advertising and brand research with a suite of products that includes brand intelligence across the African continent. It does this to help marketers and brand owners make sense of the flood of information that occupies traditional and social media.

    By collecting and analysing media data across many channels, Ornico informs brand owners and marketing decision-makers about the most important strategic decisions they'll ever make regarding their brands.

    From editorial and advertising monitoring services, and social media analytics to advanced brand research, Ornico provides a holistic and independent view of brand performance as reflected by television, radio, print media as well as social and digital media.

    Read more: FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Momentum, Wesbank, Ornico, financial brands, Discovery Limited, TikTok
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Ornico
    Ornico provides brand, media and reputational intelligence and research to provide an independent view of brand performance. Gain the competitive edge by making strategic marketing and communications decisions to outsmart the competition.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz