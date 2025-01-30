Retail FMCG
    Pret A Manger to open its first store in Africa at Melrose Arch

    30 Jan 2025
    Fresh food and coffee chain, Pret A Manger, last year announced that it was coming to South Africa and now it's been announced that its first store will launch in South Africa on 14 February 2025 at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg.
    Source:
    Source: www.facebook.com

    Pret A Manger, better known as Pret, opened its first shop in 1986 in the United Kingdom. Its mission was to serve freshly made food and good organic coffee.

    This is the brand’s first foray on the African continent. It currently operates around 650 shops in 18 countries. The move marks the food-to-go brand’s entry into its 20th international market outside of the UK.

    In 2024, the Millat Group signed a landmark development agreement with Pret A Manger, giving Millat the exclusive license to operate Pret shops in Southern Africa.

    It's been reported that Pret will offer the brand’s food and drink options, including sandwiches, salads, wraps and breakfast options, with some having a uniquely South African flavour. Example products include the Soutvleis Sandwich and the Braaibroodjie Toastie.

    “This opening is an important step in Pret’s global journey,” says Pano Christou, CEO of Pret A Manger.

    “South Africa’s dynamic food culture and vibrant community made Johannesburg the perfect location for our first shop on the continent. We’re thrilled to bring a touch of Pret to this incredible city while incorporating South African flavours into our menu.”

    The menu is expected to include a variety of freshly handmade sandwiches, salads, wraps, and breakfast options, as well as Pret’s classic barista-prepared organic coffees and beverages, organic juices, energising health shots, teas, smoothies, and iced drinks.

    International expansion and new franchise partnerships have driven Pret’s recent sales growth, with £1 in every £4 said to be spent by Pret customers outside of the United Kingdom. The company also reported worldwide system sales of £1.1bn (US$1.37 billion) in 2023, up 22% compared with 2022.

