Discovery expands Vitality Mall offerings with Pret A Manger collab

Discovery Vitality members can now spend their Discovery Miles at coffee and food-to-go chain Pret A Manger, as the Millat Group announces a new collaboration between the two brands.

Image supplied.

For Discovery Vitality, the collaboration extends its Vitality Mall rewards options, while Pret A Manger brings a globally respected brand with a strong emphasis on natural, freshly prepared food to the South African market. The tie-up reinforces the Millat Group’s vision of aligning its hospitality and food portfolio with leading brands.

“This collaboration represents the best of both worlds making accessible, flavourful, and wholesome food choices more accessible,” says Hamza Farooqui, CEO of Millat Group. “Discovery Vitality is a trusted partner in promoting better living, and we’re proud to be aligned with that mission. Through Pret, we’re offering convenient, delicious, fresh food and through Discovery Vitality, we’re helping more members access it in a rewarding way. This collaboration reflects the power of shared purpose and strategic alignment.”

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Millat Group and Pret A Manger to bring even more rewards to our members. Through the Vitality Mall, we’re continually expanding our network of partners and this collaboration is another step in enriching the variety and value of rewards available to our members, aligning with our mission to support better living through smarter everyday decisions," adds Celeste Williams, head of marketing at Vitality.

For a limited time launch offer, Discovery Vitality members can enjoy a R100 Pret A Manger reward in the Vitality Mall for just Ð500 (R50). Thereafter, the R100 reward will be available for Ð1,000.