Healthcare Medical Aid
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

StoneNorth-West University (NWU)Skin RenewalHarmony ClinicCANSAEduvosEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

SPONSORED BY:

More #YouthMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Discovery expands Vitality Mall offerings with Pret A Manger collab

    Discovery Vitality members can now spend their Discovery Miles at coffee and food-to-go chain Pret A Manger, as the Millat Group announces a new collaboration between the two brands.
    19 Jun 2025
    19 Jun 2025
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    For Discovery Vitality, the collaboration extends its Vitality Mall rewards options, while Pret A Manger brings a globally respected brand with a strong emphasis on natural, freshly prepared food to the South African market. The tie-up reinforces the Millat Group’s vision of aligning its hospitality and food portfolio with leading brands.

    “This collaboration represents the best of both worlds making accessible, flavourful, and wholesome food choices more accessible,” says Hamza Farooqui, CEO of Millat Group. “Discovery Vitality is a trusted partner in promoting better living, and we’re proud to be aligned with that mission. Through Pret, we’re offering convenient, delicious, fresh food and through Discovery Vitality, we’re helping more members access it in a rewarding way. This collaboration reflects the power of shared purpose and strategic alignment.”

    “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Millat Group and Pret A Manger to bring even more rewards to our members. Through the Vitality Mall, we’re continually expanding our network of partners and this collaboration is another step in enriching the variety and value of rewards available to our members, aligning with our mission to support better living through smarter everyday decisions," adds Celeste Williams, head of marketing at Vitality.

    For a limited time launch offer, Discovery Vitality members can enjoy a R100 Pret A Manger reward in the Vitality Mall for just Ð500 (R50). Thereafter, the R100 reward will be available for Ð1,000.

    Read more: Discovery Vitality, Pret A Manger
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz