    Discovery Vitality named Hyrox SA wellness partner

    Hyrox South Africa has named Discovery Vitality its official wellness partner. This means that Vitality members can now earn points by participating in Hyrox events and training.
    15 Jul 2025
    As part of this partnership, Vitality members can now earn up to 600 Vitality points for completing a Hyrox race. Additionally, members can use their two free workouts with Vitality Fitness to train at 24 Hyrox-affiliated facilities on the fitness platform and can get 100 points per session.

    “Hyrox offers a unique combination of challenge, accessibility, and fun, and that’s what makes it such a powerful fit for Vitality,” says Celeste Williams, head of marketing at Discovery Vitality.

    “We believe in creating more opportunities for people to move more and live healthier. Hyrox adds a new layer of motivation to that mission, helping our members train with consistency, push their limits, and get rewarded for every effort.”

    If you don’t know, Hyrox is an indoor fitness race that combines running with functional workouts in a standardised format. Each event features eight 1km runs, each followed by a functional fitness station – ranging from sled pushes and rowing to burpee broad jumps – making it both a test of endurance and strength.

    “This collaboration brings strong alignment between our brands and real value for both the Hyrox and Discovery Vitality communities. Together, we’re set to grow the sport with more events, bigger race days, and a world-class participant experience,” says Mlondi Mashinini, managing director at Hyrox South Africa.

    If you’re curious about Hyrox and live in Cape Town, Hyrox Cape Town takes place on 19 to 20 July 2025  at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

    To help members prepare, the Vitality Fitness platform offers:

    • Two free Hyrox training sessions per month at participating fitness facilities
    • An additional eight free sessions for Discovery Bank clients (limited-time offer)

