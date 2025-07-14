Ex-miners urged to register for social benefits programme

The Gauteng Department of Health is urging ex-mine workers to sign up for phase two of the Ex-Mine Workers Social Security Benefits Programme.

Image credit: Unsplash

This as the department in partnership with the Medical Bureau for Occupational Diseases (MBOD) and other stakeholders are rolling out Phase Two of the Ex-Mine Workers Social Security Benefits Programme in the Ekurhuleni district.

“This initiative aims to trace, register and screen ex-mine workers with occupational diseases, ensuring that those who qualify can access their unclaimed benefits and medical surveillance.

"Many ex-mine workers left the industry due to occupational lung diseases such as silicosis and tuberculosis (TB) without receiving the compensation due to them,” said the department in a statement.

The department is calling on ex-mine workers in the Ekurhuleni district to come forward and register at the following designated venues:

Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital - Training Centre Hall (Nurses Home Area).



Vosloorus Bertha Gxowa Hospital - Dr Clarence Mini Hall (formerly Kobie Muller Hall), Germiston.



Tambo Memorial Hospital - Villa Nerina Hall, next to NHLS Lab, Boksburg.



Pholosong Hospital - Auditorium and Lapa, Tsakane.

Ex-mine workers can register from 21 July to 22 August 2025. The sites will be open from 8am to 4pm on weekdays.

“To streamline the process, communities are urged to bring their Makhuluskop (mineworker’s identity card), ID documents and any paperwork received from their mining companies.”

For more information on eligibility and the registration process, ex-mine workers and their families can contact the MBOD call centre at 080 1000 240.

Families of deceased mineworkers may also be eligible to claim benefits.

“Phase one of the project was successfully implemented in the West Rand district, where over 9,000 individuals were reached, with about 539 people completing the benefit medical examination tests.

“It is crucial for ex-mine workers and their families to understand that addressing eligibility issues is essential to ensure that deserving individuals receive the benefits they are entitled to,” the department explained.