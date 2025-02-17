Discovery Insure's Vitality Car Rating: Determines second-hand cars' true condition and value

Discovery Insure’s Vitality Car Rating is a market-first, data-driven innovation that sets a new standard for determining a vehicle’s condition and value in the second-hand car market.

Robert Attwell introduces Discovery Insure's Vitality Car Rating

“Historically, buying a second-hand vehicle has come with some degree of risk,” says Robert Attwell, Discovery Insure CEO.

“Reputable dealerships perform the required tests and inspections, like issuing a roadworthy report, but it's impossible to factor how a vehicle was driven into the sale price – up to now,” he adds.

“This partnership with Discovery Insure is a game-changer for the used car market,” says Weelee CEO Anton de Souza.

“For years, sellers have struggled to demonstrate their car’s true condition and value.

"With the Vitality Car Rating, Weelee now has access to objective data captured over the life of the vehicle, unlike the current industry norm of point-in-time vehicle assessments and proxies such as service history."

He calls this "a massive win for South African drivers".

How does Vitality Car Rating work?

Vitality Car Rating incorporates Discovery Insure data from underwriting and accident and repair claims.

Driver behaviour data is then accessed through Vitality Drive, a unique driver behaviour and rewards programme that uses telematics to measure how and where a vehicle is driven.

Discovery Insure analyses this data to give each vehicle a score out of 1,000 based on driver behaviours and historical vehicle repairs which impact the risk of future mechanical breakdown.

The Vitality Car Score considers three factors about a vehicle's condition and how it's been driven: accident history, driving behaviour, and mileage type (whether the vehicle has been frequently driven in stop-start traffic or on the open road).

Based on the overall score, vehicles get a rating out of five – a rating of five results in a 15% boost in resale value.

When a qualifying client wants to sell a vehicle, all they need to do is contact Discovery Insure on 0860 751 751 to request their Vitality Car Rating certificate and corresponding resale value boost.

Rewarding positive behaviour

“During Vitality Car Rating’s development, we realised the second-hand vehicle market presents an untapped opportunity for Discovery Insure clients to enjoy tangible value, by getting more money when they sell their vehicles.

It also gives buyers peace of mind – with a Vitality Car Rating certificate, they know a vehicle’s true condition before even putting the key in the ignition,” says Attwell.

“This is in line with our Shared-Value philosophy, where positive behaviour like good driving and regular vehicle maintenance is rewarded not only through Vitality Drive but also by more accurately reflecting a vehicle’s worth.

“This has knock-on benefits for our clients, dealership partners, buyers, and the second-hand vehicle market at large,” he adds.

Enhance traditional vehicle valuation practices

Leveraging over 20 billion kilometres of driving data and insights into driver behaviour, Vitality Car Rating not only reflects the true state of a vehicle but also rewards drivers who prioritise responsible driving over the lifetime of a vehicle.

With the ability to boost resale values by up to 15%, this offering is designed to empower good drivers and enhance traditional vehicle valuation practices.

Discovery Insure’s Vitality Car Rating stems from careful analysis of 13 years of advanced telematics-based driver behaviour data, as well as underwriting and accident and repair claims data.

“Applying advanced actuarial analysis to this extensive database has allowed us to gain new insights into the true condition of a vehicle, creating a fair and reliable rating mechanism that benefits everyone involved.

For our Weelee and Motus Select partners, this information augments their current vehicle condition information,” adds Attwell.

Clients get what their vehicle is worth

Discovery Insure's data shows that good drivers are less likely to claim for vehicle breakdowns than poor drivers.

That's because good drivers also tend to look after their cars and drive them in a way which reduces wear and tear on their vehicle.

This means that when it's time to sell, their vehicles are generally in better condition – so good driving behaviour results in a higher resale value.

“However, even being a good driver doesn't necessarily mean you'll get what your vehicle should be worth,” says Attwell.

“That's because a vehicle’s market value is usually based on its physical condition, mileage, and service history, but not on how it was driven.”

Empowering SA’s second-hand vehicle buyers

According to The Automotive Business Council, South Africa’s new vehicle market hasn’t yet recovered to 2019 pre-Covid levels.

“Considering continued economic pressure on consumers, it is no surprise the second-hand vehicle market is significant.

Between May 2019 and April 2024, there were 3.6 times more used vehicle registrations per month compared to new vehicle registrations,” says Attwell.