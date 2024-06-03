Retail Research
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

LGHeineken BeveragesStilesSmart MediaMindful MastermindsInsight SurveyQuickEasy SoftwareMACmobileJockey South AfricaSappiOnPoint PRThe Hive GroupBizcommunity.comScan DisplayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Research News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Discovery Vitality enhances HealthyFood rewards programme

    2 Sep 2024
    2 Sep 2024
    According to Discovery Vitality’s latest research, regularly purchasing of healthy food can lead to a 13% reduction in the risk of obesity. With these latest findings, Vitality has enhanced its HealthyFood programme.
    Photo by on
    Photo by Nadine Primeau on Unsplash

    “Purchasing behaviours have a profound influence on our dietary habits, which are linked to dietary risk factors that contribute to over seven million deaths globally per year. Our latest research underscores the health risks associated with poor dietary choices, highlighting that unhealthy food purchases not only contribute to these risks but are also made more accessible by the relatively high cost of healthier options,” says Vitality CEO, Dinesh Govender.

    “By incentivising and rewarding healthy food purchases, Vitality effectively makes healthy food more affordable. Our data reveals that our most engaged members purchase 11pp more healthy food than less engaged members and have a 14% lower risk of hospitalisation due to cardiometabolic diseases.”

    An enhanced Vitality HealthyFood programme

    In addition to welcoming Checkers as a Vitality HealthyFood retail partner, Vitality has enhanced the benefit to now offer members more convenience and flexibility in making healthier choices with the option to choose online delivery and instore partners.

    Vitality members can now get up to 25% on HealthyFood items, boosted up to 75% with Discovery Bank, and can now earn Vitality HealthyFood rewards at Checkers and Woolworths.

    "As we continue to face rising obesity levels, the importance of promoting healthier food choices cannot be overstated," says Govender. "Our partnerships bring us closer to making healthy eating a reality for more South Africans. The increased monthly spend limits within the programme ensure that healthy options remain both accessible and affordable."

    Our diets are not healthy enough

    There is a significant discrepancy between recommended dietary guidelines and actual eating habits worldwide. According to a Global Burden of Disease collaboration study, global consumption of most healthy foods and nutrients fell short of optimal levels, while the intake of unhealthy foods far exceeded the recommended limits.

    Discovery Vitality’s new research emphasises that the choices we make in the grocery aisle not only influence what we eat but can also have a great impact on our overall well-being and health outcomes.

    Vitality's latest research expands on previous findings about healthy food choices. It shows that members who received 25% cash back ate an average of nearly four servings of fruits and vegetables per day, compared to just over three servings for those without cashback.

    Additionally, members with a 10% discount on healthy food added about 140 more servings of fruits and vegetables to their diet each year, while those with a 25% discount added over 230 more servings per year.

    The data also shows that Vitality members who consistently purchase HealthyFood items experience a 55% reduction in the likelihood of having high-risk blood glucose levels.

    In the past three years, Vitality members have purchased over 220 million HealthyFood items and earned more than R1bn in rewards through the HealthyFood benefit.

    “Vitality is committed to helping our members lead healthier, longer lives. By offering greater nutritional awareness and affordability through rewards, we are removing the barriers to accessing nutritious food,” says Dr Mosima Mabunda, Vitality’s chief clinical officer.

    For more information on the HealthyFood benefit updates, click here.

    Read more: Checkers, rewards programme, Discovery Vitality, Dinesh Govender
    Share this article
    NextOptions


    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz