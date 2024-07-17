Jamie Oliver endorses Checkers' new HealthyFood partnership with Discovery Vitality

World-renowned chef and healthy eating advocate Jamie Olivier has joined forces with Checkers to endorse its new partnership with Discovery Vitality’s HealthyFood benefit that launched on 1 September.

World-renowned chef and healthy eating advocate Jamie Olivier has joined forces with Checkers to endorse its new partnership with Discovery Vitality’s healthy food benefit.Image supplied.

Oliver, an outspoken advocate for healthy eating, believes the Checkers HealthyFood benefit is a positive initiative for South African shoppers.

“Anything that can help people on the path to cooking and eating delicious, nutritious food is a win in my book.

“We have to acknowledge that this journey starts with our shopping baskets, so I’m delighted to support the launch of Checkers’ new partnership with Discovery Vitality,” says Oliver.

A meaningful and convenient incentive

By rewarding customers who select healthier food items from Checkers, Oliver believes there’s a meaningful and convenient incentive for people to make better choices for themselves and their families.

“With 300 stores across South Africa, and the added convenience of a 60-minute-or-less delivery service, Checkers has a chance to impact positive change for a lot of people,” Oliver says.

Inspiring

Under the new partnership between Checkers and Discovery Vitality, Vitality members will be rewarded for choosing any of the more than 2,500 HealthyFood products.

This includes items available in Checkers, Checkers Hyper and Checkers Foods stores nationwide as well as products delivered via Checkers Sixty60.

“Working with Jamie Oliver has been inspiring.

"His passion for creating positive change in the way people approach food and his enthusiasm for supporting programmes that promote healthy eating habits are contagious."

Live better every day

"It is a privilege to launch our partnership with the Discovery Vitality HealthyFood benefit alongside a respected chef that fully supports our mission of helping shoppers live better every day,” says Meredith Allan, general manager for strategy and rewards for the Shoprite Group.

HealthyFoods rewards will be paid out to Vitality members as Discovery Miles, which can be converted into cash or used to pay when buying goods or services.

To benefit from the new partnership, Xtra Savings members must select Checkers and Checkers Sixty60 as their primary Vitality HealthyFood retailer on Discovery.