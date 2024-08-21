Addressing the gender gap in South Africa's music industry

Applications for the Live Music Lab, a platform for underrepresented voices in the South African music industry, with a special focus on women.

The Live Music Lab will incubate 15 young talents, aged18 to 25, from underprivileged communities in Cape Town.

The programme is designed for those who are passionate about the music industry and eager to gain entry-level experience.

Interested applicants must submit a 350-word motivation along with a 2-minute video pitch by 6 September, 2024.

Selections will be made with a focus on achieving a 70% female participation rate, reflecting the program's commitment to gender inclusivity.

This innovative and transformative career development programme is launched by Bassline in collaboration with the French Institute of South Africa (IFAS) and supported by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Empowering the next generation

The Live Music Lab is more than just a training programme; it’s a pillar of support for young, aspiring professionals who are eager to break into the music industry.

The programme offers a unique blend of theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience, with participants receiving training in various aspects of event management, concert promotion, marketing within the music industry, and technical production.

Participants will gain practical experience by working at an international arts festival, WOMAD (World of Music Arts and Dance) taking place in Cape Town from 1 to 6 October 2024.

This event, renowned for promoting local musicians and performers, will serve as a real-world classroom where participants can hone their skills and build their networks.

“We are committed to creating a more inclusive music industry,” says Brad Holmes, managing director at The Live Music Lab.

“By targeting youth, particularly women from underrepresented communities, we aim to create a more equitable landscape where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

Women remain underrepresented

South Africa's vibrant music scene is globally recognised, yet the industry faces significant challenges, particularly in terms of gender representation.

Women remain underrepresented in key roles, both on stage and behind the scenes.

Despite the prominence of female artists, the industry is still heavily male-dominated, leading to a persistent gender imbalance.

According to a 2021 survey conducted by the South African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO), only 18% of the organisation’s members are women.

This stark statistic underscores the ongoing marginalisation of women in the industry and the urgent need for initiatives like The Live Music Lab, which seeks to promote inclusivity and create equitable opportunities for women.

A 25-Year legacy of cultural collaboration

The Live Music Lab is the latest chapter in a 25-year partnership between Bassline and IFAS, an alliance that has consistently championed cultural diversity and artistic innovation.

Since 2015, the collaboration through Fête de la Musique, a free music festival, has supported over 240 bands, including notable acts like Morena Leraba, Msaki, BCUC, and Zoe Modiga.

“The success of these artists is a testament to the importance of nurturing local talent,” says Sophie Boulé, cultural attaché, deputy director at IFAS.

“With The Live Music Lab, we are extending this support to the next generation, ensuring they have the tools and opportunities to succeed.”