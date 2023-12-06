Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
    DJ Fresh mourns the passing of ex-wife and broadcaster Thabiso Sikwane

    2 Sep 2024
    DJ Fresh has expressed his grief following the passing of his ex-wife, radio broadcaster Thabiso Sikwane, who died on Saturday.
    Thabiso Sikwane has passed away at aged 50. Source: Instagram.
    “We lost Thabiso this morning around 6:30 am. It might have been a cardiac event, but the cause hasn't been confirmed. We’ll share more details after the postmortem,” he said.

    Sikwane, 50, began her broadcasting career at Voice of Soweto and went on to work with YFM, Kaya FM, SAFM, and Power FM.

    She also authored a children's book, Modimo o a go rata ("God Loves You"), to remind children that they are precious and loved by God.

    Friends and colleagues shared their memories:

