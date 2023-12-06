DJ Fresh mourns the passing of ex-wife and broadcaster Thabiso Sikwane

DJ Fresh has expressed his grief following the passing of his ex-wife, radio broadcaster Thabiso Sikwane, who died on Saturday.

Thabiso Sikwane has passed away at aged 50. Source: Instagram.

“We lost Thabiso this morning around 6:30 am. It might have been a cardiac event, but the cause hasn't been confirmed. We’ll share more details after the postmortem,” he said.

Sikwane, 50, began her broadcasting career at Voice of Soweto and went on to work with YFM, Kaya FM, SAFM, and Power FM.

She also authored a children's book, Modimo o a go rata ("God Loves You"), to remind children that they are precious and loved by God.

Friends and colleagues shared their memories:

�� I went to high school with Thabiso at Phuthing. When I was in first year it was Thabiso who took me to my first studio where destiny held my hand as I recorded the song Vester ( ngab’uzobuya nini na)

I am so shocked by her passing. Rest in peace ntombazane. #RIPThabisoSikwane

— the year of sankofa (@thandiswamazwai) September 1, 2024

With a heavy heart, Africa's Premier Sports and Fitness Brand, #abOVEnormal, bids farewell to its esteemed brand ambassador, Thabiso Sikwane. ⁦@Thabi_Sik⁩ ��. Our deepest condolences to her family. #RIPThabisoSikwane. Your contribution to the brand’s growth is immeasurable. pic.twitter.com/MBnyCyjztG — Masingita Masunga (@MasingitaTv) August 31, 2024

She made give a speech on this day. Celebrating a year of working together. Went on to give me a nickname “DJ Directory” coz I had numbers for most people she wanted to get in touch with. RIP Ausi ❤️ ��️ #RIPThabisoSikwane https://t.co/eXXdSXB1Z4 pic.twitter.com/7vKznDPWH8 — DJ Keyez ���� (@djkeyez) August 31, 2024