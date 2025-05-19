Issie Kirsh, pioneering force behind 702 and Primedia, passes away at 90

The founder of 702 and Primedia, Issie Kirsh passes away this weekend at the age of 90.

Issie Kirsh has passed away at 90. Source: Primedia.

Pioneer

Primedia CEO Jonathan Procter paid tribute to Kirsh’s legacy, stating: "By launching 702 in 1980, Issie Kirsh pioneered independent radio in South Africa. 702 was more than just a radio station saying; it was also an independent platform for a diversity of voices, with its independent Eyewitness News Service reflecting all opinions in the South African debate at a time in the country’s history when alternative voices were heavily censored or banned outright.”

“Issie Kirsh was an entrepreneur who saw an opportunity to create 702. At the time, it was the only independent commercial radio station in what is now Gauteng. 702 started as a music radio station that broke the mould: it was fun, popular, and a huge commercial success,” said Procter.

“When the SABC poached 702’s on-air talent and moved their Top 40 station to FM, Kirsh changed 702 into the talk radio station it is today. Its enormous success was the foundation on which Primedia was built.”

Together with his son William, Kirsh founded Primedia, which grew to become one of South Africa’s largest media companies. Under his leadership, the group expanded its reach and influence, investing in a wide range of media ventures.

Service

Procter added: “702 was a pioneer in its day, launched as the ‘Rainbow of Sound’, it was aimed at all South Africans in a deeply divided country. 702, thanks to Issie, was ahead of its time. 702 today, remains in service of its audience and is a radio station for South Africans of all backgrounds. We owe Issie and the Kirsh family a huge debt of gratitude for supporting independent news media. It is even more important today with the endless onslaught of vested interests and unverified news on independent journalism, which is a cornerstone of any successful democracy.”

Kirsh was committed to serving his audience. In the early days of 702, he established a walk-in crisis centre in Hillbrow and launched a Help Line to support listeners. Today, 702 continues to reflect that ethos, encouraging its audience to contribute to positive change in their communities.

“Our company and country are richer for Issie’s contribution and the conversations that he enabled; we share our heartfelt condolences with his family and friends,” concluded Procter.