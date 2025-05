Award-winning South African actor Presley Chweneyagae has passed away at the age of 40, as confirmed by close friends and family on Tuesday. Details surrounding his death have not yet been made public.

Presley Chweneyagae was recently known for his role as Cobra on The River. Source: Instagram.

Born in Mafikeng, Chweneyagae rose to international prominence with his lead role in the 2005 film Tsotsi, which won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. His performance earned him the inaugural Golden Horn Award for Best Actor at the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) in 2006.

Beyond Tsotsi, Chweneyagae was widely recognised for his humorous portrayal of Cobra in the popular television series The River and its spin-off, Cobrizi. His career spanned two decades, during which he also appeared in films such as iNumber Number, Zama Zama, and Africa United.

Chweneyagae's contributions to South African cinema and television have left an indelible mark, and he is remembered for his compelling performances and dedication to his craft.

This is a developing story.