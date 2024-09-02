Subscribe & Follow
Exciting news: Assegai Awards 2024 entry deadline extended!
You now have until Friday, 6 September 2024, at the close of business, to get your winning entries in. This extension is an excellent opportunity for those who have yet to submit their work, giving you that extra time to perfect your entries and showcase your creativity, innovation, and excellence.
Don’t miss out on this chance to be recognised among the best in the business. Whether you're a seasoned agency or a fresh creative force, the Assegai Awards celebrate those who set new benchmarks and redefine the future of marketing.
Make the most of this extended deadline and submit your entries to stand a chance of winning in this prestigious event!
Get those entries in, and let's see who will take home the coveted Assegai Awards in 2024!
