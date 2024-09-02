Marketing & Media Events & Conferencing
    Exciting news: Assegai Awards 2024 entry deadline extended!

    Issued by DMASA
    2 Sep 2024
    2 Sep 2024
    To all our creative minds, agencies, and industry trailblazers – we've got some fantastic news for you! Due to an overwhelming response and a surge of outstanding entries, we are thrilled to announce that the deadline for submissions to the Assegai Awards 2024 has been extended.
    You now have until Friday, 6 September 2024, at the close of business, to get your winning entries in. This extension is an excellent opportunity for those who have yet to submit their work, giving you that extra time to perfect your entries and showcase your creativity, innovation, and excellence.

    Don’t miss out on this chance to be recognised among the best in the business. Whether you're a seasoned agency or a fresh creative force, the Assegai Awards celebrate those who set new benchmarks and redefine the future of marketing.

    Make the most of this extended deadline and submit your entries to stand a chance of winning in this prestigious event!

    Get those entries in, and let's see who will take home the coveted Assegai Awards in 2024!

    DMASA
    The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
    Let's do Biz