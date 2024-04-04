Marketing & Media Branding
    Kantar appoints new chief commercial officer, Middle East and Africa

    Issued by Kantar
    2 Sep 2024
    2 Sep 2024
    We are delighted to share that Manaswita Singh has been appointed chief commercial officer, Middle East and Africa for Kantar’s Insights Division. In her new regional role, Manaswita will focus on deepening relationships with local, regional and multinational clients to bring them the best of what Kantar has to offer to help them shape their brand future.

    Manaswita passionately believes in the power of insight to help brands grow. She has over 21 years of research experience, with 19 of those years at Kantar across different roles in Middle East, India and Vietnam. She was previously the chief growth officer for Kantar in the Middle East, and has extensive experience across brand, creative, media and analytics, making her an indispensable brand partner to help guide our clients grow their market share.

    “I’m delighted to see our talent grow into roles of increased responsibility. Manaswita is an inspiring leader and well-known industry expert whose success is helping shape the brands of tomorrow. She is testament to our commitment to creating rewarding career paths and meaningful progression within the company. I look forward to working closely with Manaswita as we pursue growth for the business and the brands we serve,” said Adeola Tejumola, executive managing director for Middle East and Africa, Insights Division, Kantar.

    Manaswita will report into Adeola Tejumola and joins the MEA Exco. She will take up her position officially from 1 September 2024.

    Kantar’s people are at the heart of its global growth strategy, as the company continues accelerating its innovation journey to become the indispensable brand partner to the world’s top companies.

    Kantar
    Kantar is the world's leading evidence-based insights and consulting company. We have a complete, unique and rounded understanding of how people think, feel and act; globally and locally in over 90 markets. By combining the deep expertise of our people, our data resources and benchmarks, our innovative analytics and technology we help our clients understand people and inspire growth.
