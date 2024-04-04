Subscribe & Follow
Kantar appoints new chief commercial officer, Middle East and Africa
Manaswita passionately believes in the power of insight to help brands grow. She has over 21 years of research experience, with 19 of those years at Kantar across different roles in Middle East, India and Vietnam. She was previously the chief growth officer for Kantar in the Middle East, and has extensive experience across brand, creative, media and analytics, making her an indispensable brand partner to help guide our clients grow their market share.
“I’m delighted to see our talent grow into roles of increased responsibility. Manaswita is an inspiring leader and well-known industry expert whose success is helping shape the brands of tomorrow. She is testament to our commitment to creating rewarding career paths and meaningful progression within the company. I look forward to working closely with Manaswita as we pursue growth for the business and the brands we serve,” said Adeola Tejumola, executive managing director for Middle East and Africa, Insights Division, Kantar.
Manaswita will report into Adeola Tejumola and joins the MEA Exco. She will take up her position officially from 1 September 2024.
Kantar’s people are at the heart of its global growth strategy, as the company continues accelerating its innovation journey to become the indispensable brand partner to the world’s top companies.
