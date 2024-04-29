BehindtheIMC: Marko Stavrou: Inside the mind of Gen Z with The Gen Z Guy

Marko Stavrou will present the talk Challenge yourself to think like Gen Z. How to sell more to tomorrow’s customers at the Nedbank IMC Conference on 19 September at the Focus Rooms, Modderfontein Johannesburg.

Bizcommunity, together with the Nedbank IMC Conference, will present exclusive profiles of the speakers running up to the event.

As the world’s largest demographic cohort, Gen Z is what your organisation’s future will revolve around.

Better known as The Gen Z Guy, Stavrou is the CEO of Stavrou Consulting, and while he may be young, he is already one of Africa’s leading Generation Z strategists and next-generation business leaders.

How would you describe yourself in one word?

An outlier.

Why/how does that word reflect who you are?

I take pride in being different and pursuing my ambitions and ways of thinking.

What excites you the most about your industry?

The endless possibilities of change and positive growth. Human capital will always exist and continue to break new boundaries.

What trend, for you, is important for the industry and why?

I believe the globalisation of human capital is a significant trend. People will no longer be limited by their location, accessibility or circumstance.

What gives you the most satisfaction in your work?

Every time I receive a testimonial about the impact of my work, in an email, video format or in real life directly after delivering, it is the highest level of dopamine and fulfilment for me compared to anything else.

What excites you about the upcoming IMC and being a speaker at the event?

The opportunity to share my unique ideas with a highly experienced and engaged audience as well as every conversation that will happen before and after my talk.

What will you be talking about at the conference, without giving away too much?

Everything surrounding Generation Z, from their behaviour as human beings to practical strategies for influencing their buying habits.

What is the most important lesson you have learned in your career?

Become an interesting person, while providing value to every person you meet. The rest of your desires will come true from that.

Given the above what advice do you have for a young person looking to enter the industry?

Find someone in the industry you deeply admire and get as close to them as possible. Learn something new every day, stay humble and set bigger dreams.

⁠To every young person embarking on this journey, I advise you to check your ego at the door, keep your heart open, and hold your head high.

About the Nedbank IMC 2024

In-person tickets to the Nedbank IMC 2024 on 19 September are sold out. Book your virtual ticket and you will automatically be added to the in-person waiting list should you wish to be upgraded if a space becomes available.

Virtual tickets are priced at R1,499 excluding VAT. For more information and to book, visit IMC.

The annual Nedbank IMC Conference is Africa’s foremost integrated marketing conference. This conference has more CMOs, senior marketers and agency leaders attending than any other in Africa and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.

The Nedbank IMC is presented in association with MASA, in collaboration with the ACA, in partnership with the DMASA and is endorsed by the IAB.