A first of its kind women’s retreat to relax, reflect and connect

In honour of Women's Month, Think Tomorrow launched a first of its kind Rise Retreat exclusive to women at Melody Hill Retreat in Magaliesburg. The retreat invited women from our network, including CEOs, entrepreneurs, marketers and strategists, for a two-day retreat to relax, reflect, and connect. During the retreat guests were treated to nine master classes focusing on key areas to build your own personal life strategy around, combined with unique ways to relax.

The nine master classes

Facilitator and moderator: Madelaine Keyser

Your Blueprint – Yvette Aloe

Your Mantra – Dr. Roela Hattingh

Your Canva – Clarita Shana

Your Space – Siphosethu Sirayi

Your Wellness – Dr. Anesu Mbizvo

Sound Healing – Qhawekazi Giyose

Your Relationship – Suhana Gordhan

Your Finances – Caroline Marwisa

Your Side Hustle – Anita Du Toit



During the course of the retreat, women were also offered the opportunity to network through pre-organised 'speed dating' sessions around their passion, purpose, profit, opening up new relationships and opportunities for the long run. The retreat was sponsored by Think Leverage, the founding company of Think Tomorrow, where all proceeds generated were donated to Education Africa.

The idea for Rise Retreat was born from the co-founder of Think Tomorrow, Madelaine Keyser’s own personal experience after having faced a life crisis in 2019, and realising that as a strategist she didn’t have her own life strategy. In addition, more and more, she was experiencing a new level of exhaustion also visible in the power women all around her. “I believe the majority of the time we are coming up with solutions to solve our own problems and Rise Retreat is exactly that. It is creating a space for me and women we greatly value to just take a step back, breathe and rethink some critical areas of our lives. But doing it together.”

In addition, Rise Retreat creates a platform for Think Tomorrow to live its purpose of 'each one plant one' – the philosophy of always paying it forward to future talent – in this case future Africa teachers and students upskilled through Education Africa.

For more information on Think Tomorrow Rise Retreat, please visit our website and get in touch with us today: www.thinkleverage.co.za.

About Think Tomorrow:

Think Tomorrow is a unique marketing industry initiative created by Think Leverage, where 10% of our time and revenue are invested in supporting and growing rising talent, NPO's and social entrepreneurs. From executive marketing coaching to hosting unique retreats, training sessions, workshops and team builds. We invest in energising and inspiring the leaders who will shape tomorrow.

About Think Leverage:

Think Leverage is an unconventional marketing strategy consultancy working with agencies, in-house marketing teams and select entrepreneurs and executives who want to change the way they market themselves. From crafting your brand strategy, to bringing you disruptive marketing tactics to facilitating brainstorms, strategy breakaways and being a guest speaker and trainer on topics like strategy, creativity and energy. We believe with enough imagination, brilliance and simplicity the amount of leverage we can create together is endless.

About Education Africa:

Established in 1992, Education Africa strives to reach and uplift the poorest of the poor. We aim to assist disadvantaged South Africans in their quest to obtain a quality, relevant education in order to ensure that they are in a position to become global citizens and a competitive, productive element in the local job market.

Education Africa’s head office is based in Johannesburg, South Africa. The team is headed by James Urdang, who is both the chief executive officer and founder of Education Africa.

Education Africa has registered self-sustainable offices in the USA, the UK, Austria and in Germany. Their purpose is to assist Education Africa South Africa in achieving its mission. For more information, visit educationafrica.org.



