Brazil bans social network X after Elon Musk refuses court orders

In a significant development, the social network X, formerly known as Twitter, was blocked across Brazil after a ruling by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. The blackout, which began on Saturday, followed a standoff between Justice Moraes and X's owner, Elon Musk, over the platform's refusal to comply with court orders to suspend certain accounts.

Musk had previously withdrawn X’s team from Brazil in response to the court's actions, which led to the platform being inaccessible for millions of users. By Saturday morning, most Brazilians found themselves unable to load the site, with timelines frozen since Friday night. Some users managed to access the platform through internet providers that hadn't yet implemented the ban, including Starlink, Musk’s satellite internet service.

As the blackout took effect, Brazilians began migrating to alternative platforms like Bluesky and Threads, causing a surge in new users. Despite efforts to circumvent the ban using VPNs, Justice Moraes warned that violators could face hefty fines, making it increasingly difficult for Brazilians to access X.

Brazil, X's fifth-largest market, has been a hub for online discourse, and the blackout has disrupted a major channel for political and social commentary in the country.