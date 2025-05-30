Starlink's secret network uncovered in SA: Is it legal?

Source: X/@Starlink.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) confirmed this week that South Africans are purchasing Starlink kits from local or international resellers and activating them via international roaming.

This workaround allows users to bypass local licensing requirements—despite the fact that Starlink is not formally approved to operate within the country.

Although Icasa has not released data for 2025, estimates from as early as November 2023 suggest that more than 14,000 Starlink kits are being imported into South Africa each year—despite the lack of official licensing.

Companies such as IcasaSePush and StarSat Africa have reportedly played a role in this trend by operating out of neighbouring countries like Mozambique, where Starlink is licensed. IcasaSePush disclosed it had sold 1,463 kits since September 2023, while StarSat Africa claimed a customer base of over 12,000 by November that year.

Licensing and safety risks

The growing use of Starlink in South Africa—without the proper permissions—is causing some real headaches for Icasa.

First off, there’s the legal side of things. Icasa is responsible for enforcing the Electronic Communications Act, which basically says that no one’s allowed to offer broadcasting or electronic communications services without the right licenses. If someone does, they could face some pretty serious penalties—like fines of up to R5m or even 10% of their annual revenue.

Then there’s the issue of the actual hardware. Icasa is worried about the Starlink dish antennas being used in the country, because they haven’t gone through the official “type approval” process.

That process is important—it ensures that devices meet safety standards and won’t interfere with other signals on the radio frequency spectrum. Without that approval, there’s a risk these dishes could disrupt other services or even pose safety concerns.

So, in short, it’s not just about breaking the rules—it’s also about keeping the airwaves safe and stable for everyone.

Regulatory clarity sought

To this end, Icasa has published a general notice under Government Gazette no 49777 reiterating that all entities offering electronic communications services within South Africa are required to comply fully with the applicable legislative and regulatory frameworks.

“The authority has also formally engaged Starlink's parent company SpaceX to seek clarity on the reported activities and is currently awaiting a response,” the regulator said.

Icasa’s concerns come amid renewed debate over telecom licensing rules that require 30% local ownership - and strained US-South Africa relations - highlighted at a White House briefing where Starlink was mentioned. Days later, Minister Malatsi directed Icasa to explore EEIPs, though he denied any connection.

EEIPs, widely used in other parts of the economy, offer foreign companies alternative ways to meet broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) requirements without needing to give up equity ownership.

Investigation underway nationwide

In the meantime, Icasa chairperson Mothibi Ramusi confirmed that the regulator has deployed inspection teams to carry out physical checks in areas where the unauthorised use of Starlink is suspected in South Africa. In addition, Icasa has launched a formal investigation to verify the claims and collect the necessary facts and evidence.

In its media statement, the regulator urged members of the public and industry stakeholders to come forward with any relevant evidence, encouraging submissions via email to satinvestigation@icasa.org.za to aid the ongoing investigation.

“This operation is being conducted in collaboration with other relevant organs of state to ensure a co-ordinated and lawful response,” said Ramusi.

He added that should the investigation uncover any violations of regulatory or legislative frameworks, Icasa will pursue appropriate enforcement measures. “These may include, among others, lodging a formal complaint with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU),” he said.

The situation highlights the complex challenge facing Icasa: enforcing regulatory compliance while addressing the growing demand for reliable internet—particularly in South Africa’s underserved rural communities, where Starlink is seen by many as a much-needed solution.