    Global excellence in B2B journalism: All the 2024 Tabbie Awards winners

    2 Sep 2024
    2 Sep 2024
    The 2024 Tabbie Awards winners have been announced.
    Image supplied. All the Tabbi Awards 2024 winners
    Image supplied. All the Tabbi Awards 2024 winners

    The 2024 Tabbie Awards featured nominations from across the globe, with submissions from countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

    Presented by Trade, Association and Business Publications International (TABPI) the 21st-year editorial and design competition was open to English-language B2B publications worldwide and online-only brands.

    Best Single Issue

    Highlighting the Best Single Issue category — the competition’s most comprehensive — are entries from Invision, Principal Leadership, and Arizona Attorney Magazine, which took the Gold, Silver and Bronze awards respectively.

    Best Single Issue

    The Top 25 of the Best Single Issue category includes An Interior, Dartmouth Alumni Magazine, The Director Magazine, Experience, Farm Equipment, Foreign Service Journal, HR Magazine, InvestmentNews, National Culinary Review, Natural Products Insider, Materials Evaluation, Move Magazine, Paytech, Pharmaphorum, Pivot, Police Journal, Righting Retention, Signs of the Times, the Verdict, and VMSD.

    Gold Design winners

    Gold Design Award winners are:

    • Pets+ for Feature Design


    • Fleet Maintenance for Front Cover, Digital Imagery
    • Pharma Manufacturing for Front Cover, Illustration
    • Infectious Disease Special Edition for Front Cover, Photograph
    • Military+Aerospace Electronics for Opening Page or Spread

    Gold Editorial Award winners

    Gold Editorial Award winners are:

    • School Administrator magazine for Department
    • Fleet Maintenance for Editor’s Column
    • CIO for Focus/Profile Article
    • Infectious Disease Special Edition for Feature Article
    • AACSB Insights for How-To Article
    • DCD for Technical Article

    Online Award categories

    Golds in the online award categories were AAMVA for Best b2b Website and Journal of Commerce for E-Newsletter.

    Multiple winners

    Publications that took home three or more awards are AACSB Insights, DCD, Electrical Contractor magazine, Farm Equipment, Fleet Maintenance, Food in Canada, HR Magazine, Instore, Journal of Commerce, and Pivot.

    Complete results, along with selected comments from the judges and samples of the winning entries, are available here.

    Tabpi is a global organisation whose mission is “fostering B2B journalism, from local to global”.

    TabpiI’s editorial and design awards programme, the Tabbie Awards, is open to English-language B2B publications in 40 countries, and encompasses 14 editorial and design categories.

