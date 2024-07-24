Global excellence in B2B journalism: All the 2024 Tabbie Awards winners

The 2024 Tabbie Awards winners have been announced.

Image supplied. All the Tabbi Awards 2024 winners

The 2024 Tabbie Awards featured nominations from across the globe, with submissions from countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

Presented by Trade, Association and Business Publications International (TABPI) the 21st-year editorial and design competition was open to English-language B2B publications worldwide and online-only brands.

Best Single Issue

Highlighting the Best Single Issue category — the competition’s most comprehensive — are entries from Invision, Principal Leadership, and Arizona Attorney Magazine, which took the Gold, Silver and Bronze awards respectively.

The Top 25 of the Best Single Issue category includes An Interior, Dartmouth Alumni Magazine, The Director Magazine, Experience, Farm Equipment, Foreign Service Journal, HR Magazine, InvestmentNews, National Culinary Review, Natural Products Insider, Materials Evaluation, Move Magazine, Paytech, Pharmaphorum, Pivot, Police Journal, Righting Retention, Signs of the Times, the Verdict, and VMSD.

Gold Design winners

Gold Design Award winners are:

Pets+ for Feature Design

for Feature Design

Fleet Maintenance for Front Cover, Digital Imagery



for Front Cover, Digital Imagery Pharma Manufacturing for Front Cover, Illustration



for Front Cover, Illustration Infectious Disease Special Edition for Front Cover, Photograph



for Front Cover, Photograph Military+Aerospace Electronics for Opening Page or Spread

Gold Editorial Award winners

Gold Editorial Award winners are:

School Administrator magazine for Department



magazine for Department Fleet Maintenance for Editor’s Column



for Editor’s Column CIO for Focus/Profile Article



for Focus/Profile Article Infectious Disease Special Edition for Feature Article



for Feature Article AACSB Insights for How-To Article



for How-To Article DCD for Technical Article

Online Award categories

Golds in the online award categories were AAMVA for Best b2b Website and Journal of Commerce for E-Newsletter.

Multiple winners

Publications that took home three or more awards are AACSB Insights, DCD, Electrical Contractor magazine, Farm Equipment, Fleet Maintenance, Food in Canada, HR Magazine, Instore, Journal of Commerce, and Pivot.

Complete results, along with selected comments from the judges and samples of the winning entries, are available here.

Tabpi is a global organisation whose mission is “fostering B2B journalism, from local to global”.

TabpiI’s editorial and design awards programme, the Tabbie Awards, is open to English-language B2B publications in 40 countries, and encompasses 14 editorial and design categories.