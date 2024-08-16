IAB Bookmarks Awards
IAB BOOKMARK AWARDS

Bizcommunity named #Bookmarks2024 Best Publisher

16 Aug 2024
First-time entrant into the IAB SA Bookmark Awards, Bizcommunity was named Best Publisher at the awards last night in Sandton.
Source: The Bookmarks Bizcommunity was named Best Publisher at the IAB SA Bookmark Awards 2024. (L to r): Karabo Ledwaba, co-editor, marketing & media, Danette Breitenbach, managing editor Bizcommunity & co-editor marketing & media, and Terry Levin, marketing director
In the Publishing category, the digital B2B publisher was the only publisher to win a Silver Pixel, for its entry into the Niche Business Community.

It also won a Bronze Pixel in the Publisher Brand-Building Campaigns for its annual content feature BizTrends.

“It’s not often a media gets to also be acknowledged as a brand,” says co-founder and CEO of Bizcommunity Andre Rademan.

“The tone of Bizcommunity’s marketing communications and identity is an integral part of the brand’s DNA that creates a unique niche business community of readers, industry associates and publisher clients."

He adds, “This award validates the importance of our unique niche business-to-business platforms to our clients and audience. This is what our team strives for every day.

“We look forward to continuing to be at the edge of digital business publishing trends and taking the business communities we serve with us."

“Being recognised for this is very special to the team and it is a privilege to have our media brand acknowledged by these awards."

Bizcommunity is a B2B digital publisher across 20 industries.

Ita annual BizTrends is a highlight on its features calendar and features industry experts and C-suite leaders forecasting their trends for the coming 12 months.

B2B publishing, Bizcommunity, Andre Rademan, digital publishing, IAB SA Bookmark Awards
