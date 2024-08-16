Bookmarks2024: All the IAB SA Bookmark Awards 2024 winners

The IAB SA Bookmark Awards winners were announced last night, 15 August at the Galleria in Sandton, with TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris the big winner of the Awards.

The agency was named digital agency and its campaign for the Riky Rick Foundation Stronger named digital brand. Carl Willoughby, the agency's chief creative officer, was also named best creative.

The Stronger campaign also won several Pixels. It was the only South African campaign to win at Cannes this year, winning a silver.

The Bookmark Awards are a highlight on the creative agency calendar and recognise innovation, creativity and effectiveness in the digital media and marketing industry.

The Awards reward high-impact digital work from South African agencies, publishers and brands, and by doing so, it sets the benchmark for tech, digital and leading-edge innovation. This is the 16th year of the Awards.

Celebrating work that works, to drive digital change

At the Awards Razia Pillay, the CEO of IAB South Africa, said the Awards reflect the changes taking place in the industry. "The IAB SA's long-term vision is the 2030 customer, and that is being shaped now. In particular, AI is playing a role here."

She also cautioned the industry against being reactive, and instead reaching the customer proactively.

Khensani Nobanda, 2024 jury president and Nedbank group executive for marketing and corporate affairs remarked on the high quality of the work entered this year.

The winners

Winners of the 16th annual IAB SA Bookmark Awards were announced in the following categories:

Special Honours

Best Digital Student Award Winner Name Title Black IIE Vega Luke Roode, Indigo Camichel, Ashlee Kovachi Stories to Crunch Best Creative Black Carl Willoughby Best Publisher Black Bizcommunity Digital Brand of the Year Black The Riky Rick Foundation Best Digital Agency Black TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris

Platforms

Brand, Commercial & Retail Websites Award Agency Brand Product / Title Title Silver Bash Bash Website The mall online Bronze MakeReign MakeReign Digital Interface Company E-Commerce Sites Gold Bash Bash Website The Mall Online Mobile Apps Silver Bash Bash App The mall in your pocket Mobile Sites Silver Joe Public Chicken Licken Gwijo Formations Silver Bash Bash Website The Mall Online Gold MakeReign V&A Waterfront Joy From Africa Games Bronze Accenture Song Game Game GAME Bronze Accenture Song Wesgro Startlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo Platform Innovation Bronze Accenture Song Wesgro Startlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo Silver Accenture Song Game Game GAME Silver Accenture Song Wesgro Western Cape Exports Made in the Cape Market Customer Experience Design Bronze Joe Public Chicken Licken Gwijo Formations Silver Accenture Song Wesgro Western Cape Exports Made in the Cape Market Bronze Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen Night School

Communities

Social Communities Award Agency Brand Product / Title Title Silver Accenture Song Engen Social Communities Bronze VML South Africa Nando's South Africa QSR The Voice of the People Use of User-Generated Content (UGC) Bronze Dialogue Communications Springboks SA Rugby #bokfriday Bronze Joe Public Chicken Licken Rock My Soul Feel the Fire Social Media Campaigns Bronze Dialogue Communications Springboks SA Rugby #bokfriday Silver Machine_ Spotify Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit Bronze Joe Public Chicken Licken Thank You For Complaining Silver VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa Vodacom Vodacom Hearing Challenge Gold Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles #VWDezemba 2.0 Bronze Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC x Uncle Waffles: The Streets Hack Silver Ogilvy South Africa KFC Make it KFC Bronze Ogilvy South Africa KFC Eat Chicken For Breakfast Influencer Marketing Silver Machine_ Spotify Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit Silver Joe Public Chicken Licken Thank You For Complaining Bronze VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa Vodacom Vodacom Hearing Challenge Bronze Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC x Uncle Waffles: The Streets Hack Social Media Innovation Silver VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa Vodacom Vodacom Hearing Challenge

Channels

Paid Search Marketing Award Agency Brand Product / Title Title Bronze Lucky Hustle MTN SuperFlex Flexing Great Results Display Advertising Bronze Clockwork Aware.Org Drunk Drivers Stay for Free Silver Honest Marketing Heineken Heineken Silver Silver Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa The Revving Banner Native Advertising Silver Clockwork Aware.Org Drunk Drivers Stay for Free Online Video Series Silver TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels Reusable Ads Bronze Joe Public Chicken Licken Rock My Soul Feel The Fire Bronze Ogilvy South Africa KFC Eat Chicken For Breakfast Innovative Use of Media Planning Silver Wavemaker BMW BMW M2 Unleashing the last combustion M2 in South Africa Bronze Clockwork Aware.Org Drunk Drivers Stay for Free Bronze Hearts & Science KFC Uncle Waffles Burger KFC Uncle Waffles Email, Direct & Inbound Marketing Bronze ShopriteX Checkers Xtra Savings Hyper Personalisation Engine Use of Programmatic Media Bronze Rookdigital Heineken Heineken 0.0 When You Drink Never Drive Digital Installation & Activations Gold Accenture Song Wesgro Western Cape Exports Made in the Cape Market Bronze Promise SAB (AB InBev) Castle Lite Extra Cold Certified Use of CRM, Loyalty Programs & Gamification Bronze Joe Public Chicken Licken Gwijo Formations Silver ShopriteX Checkers Xtra Savings Hyper Personalisation Engine Channel Innovation Bronze Machine_ Prime Video Citadel The Briefcase Bronze Clockwork Aware.Org Drunk Drivers Stay for Free Gold VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa Vodacom Vodacom Hearing Challenge Bronze Hearts & Science KFC Uncle Waffles Burger KFC Uncle Waffles Bronze Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC x Uncle Waffles: The Streets Hack Silver Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa The Revving Banner Campaign / Microsites Bronze Joe Public Chicken Licken Chicken Licken Hotwings® Cure the Craving Bots, Messaging and Dark Social Silver YONDER / Shoprite Group Checkers Sixty60 Online Shopping Sixty60 Scratch & Win - Rugby World Cup Podcasts, Live Streaming and Audio Streaming Gold TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris The Riky Rick Foundation Stronger Gold TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels Bedtime Stories for Business People: Intern, HR & Boss Interactive Mixed Media Bronze Clockwork Aware.Org Drunk Drivers Stay for Free

Emerging Digital Technologies & Channels

Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR) Award Agency Brand Product / Title Title Silver Accenture Song Wesgro Western Cape Exports Made in the Cape Market Bronze VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa Vodacom Vodacom Hearing Challenge Artificial Intelligence Gold TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris The Riky Rick Foundation Stronger

Publishing

Publisher Sites (Mass Appeal) Award Agency Brand Product / Title Title Bronze Media24 News24 News website Custom Publishing (Niche Appeal) Silver Bizcommunity Bizcommunity.com Website The Niche Business Community Social Media Content & Campaigns Bronze CRTcreate Sea Harvest Fish Friday Everyone's Favourite Day Bronze Special Effects Media South Africa The Masked Singer South Africa Season 1 Launch Data Strategy, Content & Campaigns Bronze Ogilvy South Africa Cadbury South Africa Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Cadbury GeneroCity Map Video Content & Campaigns Bronze Media24 News24 DOCUMENTARY | Silenced: Why Babita Deokaran was murdered Audio Content, Podcast & Campaigns Bronze East Coast Radio East Coast Radio African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe: A Legacy Reborn with Sound Publisher Brand-Building Campaigns Bronze Bizcommunity.com BizTrends Content Feature #BizTrends Bronze RAPT Creative The Real Network Podcast The Real Network Launch

Campaign

Digital Campaign Strategy Award Agency Brand Product / Title Title Bronze Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen Night School Digital Integrated Campaign Bronze Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen Night School Mobile Campaign Bronze Accenture Song Wesgro Western Cape Exports Made in the Cape Market Silver VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa Vodacom Vodacom Hearing Challenge Best Use of Data Silver Rainmaker Media Standard Bank Standard Bank Credit Card Standard Bank's use of data clean room to drive credit card customer growth Bronze ShopriteX Checkers Xtra Savings Hyper Personalisation Engine Gold Honest Marketing Heineken Heineken Silver Project Ironman Silver Ogilvy South Africa SAB (AB InBev) Castle Lite Bad News Bingo Integrated Mixed Media Campaign Gold TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris The Riky Rick Foundation Stronger Bronze Clockwork Aware.Org Drunk Drivers Stay for Free Break Through on a Budget Bronze TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels Reusable Ads Bronze Clockwork Aware.Org Drunk Drivers Stay for Free

Craft Awards

Eccellence in Craft: Marketing Copywriting Award Agency Brand Product / Title Title Silver TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels Reusable Ads Silver TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels Bedtime Stories for Business People: HR, Boss & Intern Bronze Clockwork Aware.Org Drunk Drivers Stay for Free Excellence in Craft: Interface Design Silver MakeReign MakeReign Digital Interface Company Gold MakeReign V&A Waterfront Joy From Africa Excellence in Craft: Software, Coding & Tech Innovation Gold TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris The Riky Rick Foundation Stronger Excellence in Craft: Strategy Bronze Accenture Song Wesgro Startlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo Bronze Clockwork Aware.Org Drunk Drivers Stay for Free Silver Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen Night School Excellence in Craft: UX Bronze INJOZI Technology Studio Chicken Licken Gwijo Formations Silver Bash Bash Shopping Platform Unifying an omni-shopping experience Bronze MakeReign MakeReign Digital Interface Company Silver MakeReign V&A Waterfront Joy From Africa Excellence in Craft: Online Video / Moving Image Bronze Joe Public Nedbank Reality Check Bronze Spitfire Films Chicken Licken Love Me Tender Burger Meal Baba Valentino Silver Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles #VWDezemba 2.0 Silver Halo Advertising Capital Legacy Wills and Estate Services Final Say Bronze Halo Advertising Capital Legacy Where There's No Will Excellence in Craft: Social Media Community Management Silver Accenture Song Engen Community Management Excellence in Craft: Digital Media Gold VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa Vodacom Vodacom Hearing Challenge Bronze Hearts & Science KFC Uncle Waffles Burger KFC Uncle Waffles Excellence in Craft: Use of Sound Silver TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris The Riky Rick Foundation Stronger Silver Joe Public Chicken Licken Gwijo Formations Silver VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa Vodacom Vodacom Hearing Challenge Silver Promise AfriSam The Vluit Project Excellence in Craft: Interactive Design Silver Accenture Song Wesgro Western Cape Exports Made in the Cape Market Bronze Accenture Song Game Game GAME Excellence in Craft: Digital Content Marketing Bronze Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen Night School

