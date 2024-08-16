Trending
#Bookmarks2024: All the IAB SA Bookmark Awards 2024 winners
The agency was named digital agency and its campaign for the Riky Rick Foundation Stronger named digital brand. Carl Willoughby, the agency's chief creative officer, was also named best creative.
The Stronger campaign also won several Pixels. It was the only South African campaign to win at Cannes this year, winning a silver.
The Bookmark Awards are a highlight on the creative agency calendar and recognise innovation, creativity and effectiveness in the digital media and marketing industry.
The Awards reward high-impact digital work from South African agencies, publishers and brands, and by doing so, it sets the benchmark for tech, digital and leading-edge innovation. This is the 16th year of the Awards.
Celebrating work that works, to drive digital change
At the Awards Razia Pillay, the CEO of IAB South Africa, said the Awards reflect the changes taking place in the industry. "The IAB SA's long-term vision is the 2030 customer, and that is being shaped now. In particular, AI is playing a role here."
She also cautioned the industry against being reactive, and instead reaching the customer proactively.
Khensani Nobanda, 2024 jury president and Nedbank group executive for marketing and corporate affairs remarked on the high quality of the work entered this year.
The winners
Winners of the 16th annual IAB SA Bookmark Awards were announced in the following categories:
Special Honours
|Best Digital Student
|Award
|Winner
|Name
|Title
|Black
|IIE Vega
|Luke Roode, Indigo Camichel, Ashlee Kovachi
|Stories to Crunch
|Best Creative
|Black
|Carl Willoughby
|Best Publisher
|Black
|Bizcommunity
|Digital Brand of the Year
|Black
|The Riky Rick Foundation
|Best Digital Agency
|Black
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
Platforms
|Brand, Commercial & Retail Websites
|Award
|Agency
|Brand
|Product / Title
|Title
|Silver
|Bash
|Bash Website
|The mall online
|Bronze
|MakeReign
|MakeReign
|Digital Interface Company
|E-Commerce Sites
|Gold
|Bash
|Bash Website
|The Mall Online
|Mobile Apps
|Silver
|Bash
|Bash App
|The mall in your pocket
|Mobile Sites
|Silver
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Gwijo Formations
|Silver
|Bash
|Bash Website
|The Mall Online
|Gold
|MakeReign
|V&A Waterfront
|Joy From Africa
|Games
|Bronze
|Accenture Song
|Game
|Game GAME
|Bronze
|Accenture Song
|Wesgro
|Startlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo
|Platform Innovation
|Bronze
|Accenture Song
|Wesgro
|Startlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo
|Silver
|Accenture Song
|Game
|Game GAME
|Silver
|Accenture Song
|Wesgro
|Western Cape Exports
|Made in the Cape Market
|Customer Experience Design
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Gwijo Formations
|Silver
|Accenture Song
|Wesgro
|Western Cape Exports
|Made in the Cape Market
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Volkswagen Night School
Communities
|Social Communities
|Award
|Agency
|Brand
|Product / Title
|Title
|Silver
|Accenture Song
|Engen
|Social Communities
|Bronze
|VML South Africa
|Nando's South Africa
|QSR
|The Voice of the People
|Use of User-Generated Content (UGC)
|Bronze
|Dialogue Communications
|Springboks
|SA Rugby #bokfriday
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Rock My Soul
|Feel the Fire
|Social Media Campaigns
|Bronze
|Dialogue Communications
|Springboks
|SA Rugby #bokfriday
|Silver
|Machine_
|Spotify
|Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Thank You For Complaining
|Silver
|VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa
|Vodacom
|Vodacom Hearing Challenge
|Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles
|#VWDezemba 2.0
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC x Uncle Waffles: The Streets Hack
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|Make it KFC
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|Eat Chicken For Breakfast
|Influencer Marketing
|Silver
|Machine_
|Spotify
|Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit
|Silver
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Thank You For Complaining
|Bronze
|VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa
|Vodacom
|Vodacom Hearing Challenge
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC x Uncle Waffles: The Streets Hack
|Social Media Innovation
|Silver
|VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa
|Vodacom
|Vodacom Hearing Challenge
Channels
|Paid Search Marketing
|Award
|Agency
|Brand
|Product / Title
|Title
|Bronze
|Lucky Hustle
|MTN
|SuperFlex
|Flexing Great Results
|Display Advertising
|Bronze
|Clockwork
|Aware.Org
|Drunk Drivers Stay for Free
|Silver
|Honest Marketing
|Heineken
|Heineken Silver
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|The Revving Banner
|Native Advertising
|Silver
|Clockwork
|Aware.Org
|Drunk Drivers Stay for Free
|Online Video Series
|Silver
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|City Lodge Hotels
|Reusable Ads
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Rock My Soul
|Feel The Fire
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|Eat Chicken For Breakfast
|Innovative Use of Media Planning
|Silver
|Wavemaker
|BMW
|BMW M2
|Unleashing the last combustion M2 in South Africa
|Bronze
|Clockwork
|Aware.Org
|Drunk Drivers Stay for Free
|Bronze
|Hearts & Science
|KFC
|Uncle Waffles Burger
|KFC Uncle Waffles
|Email, Direct & Inbound Marketing
|Bronze
|ShopriteX
|Checkers Xtra Savings
|Hyper Personalisation Engine
|Use of Programmatic Media
|Bronze
|Rookdigital
|Heineken
|Heineken 0.0
|When You Drink Never Drive
|Digital Installation & Activations
|Gold
|Accenture Song
|Wesgro
|Western Cape Exports
|Made in the Cape Market
|Bronze
|Promise
|SAB (AB InBev)
|Castle Lite
|Extra Cold Certified
|Use of CRM, Loyalty Programs & Gamification
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Gwijo Formations
|Silver
|ShopriteX
|Checkers Xtra Savings
|Hyper Personalisation Engine
|Channel Innovation
|Bronze
|Machine_
|Prime Video
|Citadel
|The Briefcase
|Bronze
|Clockwork
|Aware.Org
|Drunk Drivers Stay for Free
|Gold
|VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa
|Vodacom
|Vodacom Hearing Challenge
|Bronze
|Hearts & Science
|KFC
|Uncle Waffles Burger
|KFC Uncle Waffles
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC x Uncle Waffles: The Streets Hack
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|The Revving Banner
|Campaign / Microsites
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Chicken Licken Hotwings®
|Cure the Craving
|Bots, Messaging and Dark Social
|Silver
|YONDER / Shoprite Group
|Checkers Sixty60
|Online Shopping
|Sixty60 Scratch & Win - Rugby World Cup
|Podcasts, Live Streaming and Audio Streaming
|Gold
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|The Riky Rick Foundation
|Stronger
|Gold
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|City Lodge Hotels
|Bedtime Stories for Business People: Intern, HR & Boss
|Interactive Mixed Media
|Bronze
|Clockwork
|Aware.Org
|Drunk Drivers Stay for Free
Emerging Digital Technologies & Channels
|Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR)
|Award
|Agency
|Brand
|Product / Title
|Title
|Silver
|Accenture Song
|Wesgro
|Western Cape Exports
|Made in the Cape Market
|Bronze
|VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa
|Vodacom
|Vodacom Hearing Challenge
|Artificial Intelligence
|Gold
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|The Riky Rick Foundation
|Stronger
Publishing
|Publisher Sites (Mass Appeal)
|Award
|Agency
|Brand
|Product / Title
|Title
|Bronze
|Media24
|News24
|News website
|Custom Publishing (Niche Appeal)
|Silver
|Bizcommunity
|Bizcommunity.com Website
|The Niche Business Community
|Social Media Content & Campaigns
|Bronze
|CRTcreate
|Sea Harvest
|Fish Friday
|Everyone's Favourite Day
|Bronze
|Special Effects Media South Africa
|The Masked Singer South Africa
|Season 1 Launch
|Data Strategy, Content & Campaigns
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Cadbury South Africa
|Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate
|Cadbury GeneroCity Map
|Video Content & Campaigns
|Bronze
|Media24
|News24
|DOCUMENTARY | Silenced: Why Babita Deokaran was murdered
|Audio Content, Podcast & Campaigns
|Bronze
|East Coast Radio
|East Coast Radio
|African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe: A Legacy Reborn with Sound
|Publisher Brand-Building Campaigns
|Bronze
|Bizcommunity.com
|BizTrends Content Feature
|#BizTrends
|Bronze
|RAPT Creative
|The Real Network Podcast
|The Real Network Launch
Campaign
|Digital Campaign Strategy
|Award
|Agency
|Brand
|Product / Title
|Title
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Volkswagen Night School
|Digital Integrated Campaign
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Volkswagen Night School
|Mobile Campaign
|Bronze
|Accenture Song
|Wesgro
|Western Cape Exports
|Made in the Cape Market
|Silver
|VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa
|Vodacom
|Vodacom Hearing Challenge
|Best Use of Data
|Silver
|Rainmaker Media
|Standard Bank
|Standard Bank Credit Card
|Standard Bank's use of data clean room to drive credit card customer growth
|Bronze
|ShopriteX
|Checkers Xtra Savings
|Hyper Personalisation Engine
|Gold
|Honest Marketing
|Heineken
|Heineken Silver
|Project Ironman
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|SAB (AB InBev)
|Castle Lite
|Bad News Bingo
|Integrated Mixed Media Campaign
|Gold
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|The Riky Rick Foundation
|Stronger
|Bronze
|Clockwork
|Aware.Org
|Drunk Drivers Stay for Free
|Break Through on a Budget
|Bronze
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|City Lodge Hotels
|Reusable Ads
|Bronze
|Clockwork
|Aware.Org
|Drunk Drivers Stay for Free
Craft Awards
|Eccellence in Craft: Marketing Copywriting
|Award
|Agency
|Brand
|Product / Title
|Title
|Silver
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|City Lodge Hotels
|Reusable Ads
|Silver
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|City Lodge Hotels
|Bedtime Stories for Business People: HR, Boss & Intern
|Bronze
|Clockwork
|Aware.Org
|Drunk Drivers Stay for Free
|Excellence in Craft: Interface Design
|Silver
|MakeReign
|MakeReign
|Digital Interface Company
|Gold
|MakeReign
|V&A Waterfront
|Joy From Africa
|Excellence in Craft: Software, Coding & Tech Innovation
|Gold
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|The Riky Rick Foundation
|Stronger
|Excellence in Craft: Strategy
|Bronze
|Accenture Song
|Wesgro
|Startlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo
|Bronze
|Clockwork
|Aware.Org
|Drunk Drivers Stay for Free
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Volkswagen Night School
|Excellence in Craft: UX
|Bronze
|INJOZI Technology Studio
|Chicken Licken
|Gwijo Formations
|Silver
|Bash
|Bash Shopping Platform
|Unifying an omni-shopping experience
|Bronze
|MakeReign
|MakeReign
|Digital Interface Company
|Silver
|MakeReign
|V&A Waterfront
|Joy From Africa
|Excellence in Craft: Online Video / Moving Image
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|Reality Check
|Bronze
|Spitfire Films
|Chicken Licken
|Love Me Tender Burger Meal
|Baba Valentino
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles
|#VWDezemba 2.0
|Silver
|Halo Advertising
|Capital Legacy
|Wills and Estate Services
|Final Say
|Bronze
|Halo Advertising
|Capital Legacy
|Where There's No Will
|Excellence in Craft: Social Media Community Management
|Silver
|Accenture Song
|Engen
|Community Management
|Excellence in Craft: Digital Media
|Gold
|VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa
|Vodacom
|Vodacom Hearing Challenge
|Bronze
|Hearts & Science
|KFC
|Uncle Waffles Burger
|KFC Uncle Waffles
|Excellence in Craft: Use of Sound
|Silver
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|The Riky Rick Foundation
|Stronger
|Silver
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Gwijo Formations
|Silver
|VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa
|Vodacom
|Vodacom Hearing Challenge
|Silver
|Promise
|AfriSam
|The Vluit Project
|Excellence in Craft: Interactive Design
|Silver
|Accenture Song
|Wesgro
|Western Cape Exports
|Made in the Cape Market
|Bronze
|Accenture Song
|Game
|Game GAME
|Excellence in Craft: Digital Content Marketing
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Volkswagen Night School
Tables by Andre Rademan.