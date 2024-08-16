IAB Bookmarks Awards
IAB BOOKMARK AWARDS

#Bookmarks2024: All the IAB SA Bookmark Awards 2024 winners

Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
16 Aug 2024
The IAB SA Bookmark Awards winners were announced last night, 15 August at the Galleria in Sandton, with TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris the big winner of the Awards.
Source: The Bookmarks The IAB SA Bookmark Awards' winners have been announced with TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris being the big winner on the night
Source: The Bookmarks The Bookmarks The IAB SA Bookmark Awards' winners have been announced with TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris being the big winner on the night

The agency was named digital agency and its campaign for the Riky Rick Foundation Stronger named digital brand. Carl Willoughby, the agency's chief creative officer, was also named best creative.

The Stronger campaign also won several Pixels. It was the only South African campaign to win at Cannes this year, winning a silver.

The Bookmark Awards are a highlight on the creative agency calendar and recognise innovation, creativity and effectiveness in the digital media and marketing industry.

The Awards reward high-impact digital work from South African agencies, publishers and brands, and by doing so, it sets the benchmark for tech, digital and leading-edge innovation. This is the 16th year of the Awards.

Celebrating work that works, to drive digital change

At the Awards Razia Pillay, the CEO of IAB South Africa, said the Awards reflect the changes taking place in the industry. "The IAB SA's long-term vision is the 2030 customer, and that is being shaped now. In particular, AI is playing a role here."

She also cautioned the industry against being reactive, and instead reaching the customer proactively.

Khensani Nobanda, 2024 jury president and Nedbank group executive for marketing and corporate affairs remarked on the high quality of the work entered this year.

The winners

Winners of the 16th annual IAB SA Bookmark Awards were announced in the following categories:

Special Honours

Best Digital Student
AwardWinnerNameTitle
BlackIIE VegaLuke Roode, Indigo Camichel, Ashlee KovachiStories to Crunch
Best Creative
BlackCarl Willoughby
Best Publisher
BlackBizcommunity
Digital Brand of the Year
BlackThe Riky Rick Foundation
Best Digital Agency
BlackTBWA\ Hunt Lascaris

Platforms

Brand, Commercial & Retail Websites
AwardAgencyBrandProduct / TitleTitle
SilverBashBash WebsiteThe mall online
BronzeMakeReignMakeReignDigital Interface Company
E-Commerce Sites
GoldBashBash WebsiteThe Mall Online
Mobile Apps
SilverBashBash AppThe mall in your pocket
Mobile Sites
SilverJoe Public Chicken LickenGwijo Formations
SilverBashBash WebsiteThe Mall Online
GoldMakeReignV&A WaterfrontJoy From Africa
Games
BronzeAccenture SongGameGame GAME
BronzeAccenture SongWesgroStartlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo
Platform Innovation
BronzeAccenture Song WesgroStartlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo
SilverAccenture SongGameGame GAME
SilverAccenture Song WesgroWestern Cape ExportsMade in the Cape Market
Customer Experience Design
BronzeJoe Public Chicken LickenGwijo Formations
SilverAccenture Song WesgroWestern Cape ExportsMade in the Cape Market
BronzeOgilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South AfricaVolkswagen Night School

Communities

Social Communities
AwardAgencyBrandProduct / TitleTitle
SilverAccenture Song EngenSocial Communities
BronzeVML South AfricaNando's South Africa QSRThe Voice of the People
Use of User-Generated Content (UGC)
BronzeDialogue CommunicationsSpringboksSA Rugby #bokfriday
BronzeJoe Public Chicken LickenRock My Soul Feel the Fire
Social Media Campaigns
BronzeDialogue CommunicationsSpringboksSA Rugby #bokfriday
SilverMachine_SpotifyOns Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit
BronzeJoe Public Chicken Licken Thank You For Complaining
SilverVML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative AfricaVodacomVodacom Hearing Challenge
GoldOgilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South AfricaVolkswagen Commercial Vehicles#VWDezemba 2.0
BronzeOgilvy South AfricaKFC KFC x Uncle Waffles: The Streets Hack
SilverOgilvy South AfricaKFCMake it KFC
BronzeOgilvy South AfricaKFCEat Chicken For Breakfast
Influencer Marketing
SilverMachine_Spotify Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit
SilverJoe Public Chicken Licken Thank You For Complaining
BronzeVML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative AfricaVodacomVodacom Hearing Challenge
BronzeOgilvy South AfricaKFC KFC x Uncle Waffles: The Streets Hack
Social Media Innovation
SilverVML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative AfricaVodacomVodacom Hearing Challenge

Channels

Paid Search Marketing
AwardAgencyBrandProduct / TitleTitle
BronzeLucky HustleMTNSuperFlexFlexing Great Results
Display Advertising
BronzeClockwork Aware.OrgDrunk Drivers Stay for Free
SilverHonest MarketingHeineken Heineken Silver
SilverOgilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South Africa The Revving Banner
Native Advertising
SilverClockwork Aware.OrgDrunk Drivers Stay for Free
Online Video Series
SilverTBWA\ Hunt LascarisCity Lodge HotelsReusable Ads
BronzeJoe Public Chicken Licken Rock My SoulFeel The Fire
BronzeOgilvy South AfricaKFCEat Chicken For Breakfast
Innovative Use of Media Planning
SilverWavemakerBMWBMW M2Unleashing the last combustion M2 in South Africa
BronzeClockwork Aware.OrgDrunk Drivers Stay for Free
BronzeHearts & ScienceKFCUncle Waffles Burger KFC Uncle Waffles
Email, Direct & Inbound Marketing
BronzeShopriteXCheckers Xtra SavingsHyper Personalisation Engine
Use of Programmatic Media
BronzeRookdigitalHeinekenHeineken 0.0When You Drink Never Drive
Digital Installation & Activations
GoldAccenture Song WesgroWestern Cape ExportsMade in the Cape Market
BronzePromiseSAB (AB InBev)Castle LiteExtra Cold Certified
Use of CRM, Loyalty Programs & Gamification
BronzeJoe Public Chicken LickenGwijo Formations
SilverShopriteXCheckers Xtra SavingsHyper Personalisation Engine
Channel Innovation
BronzeMachine_Prime Video CitadelThe Briefcase
BronzeClockwork Aware.OrgDrunk Drivers Stay for Free
GoldVML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative AfricaVodacomVodacom Hearing Challenge
BronzeHearts & ScienceKFCUncle Waffles Burger KFC Uncle Waffles
BronzeOgilvy South AfricaKFC KFC x Uncle Waffles: The Streets Hack
SilverOgilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South Africa The Revving Banner
Campaign / Microsites
BronzeJoe Public Chicken LickenChicken Licken Hotwings®Cure the Craving
Bots, Messaging and Dark Social
SilverYONDER / Shoprite GroupCheckers Sixty60Online ShoppingSixty60 Scratch & Win - Rugby World Cup
Podcasts, Live Streaming and Audio Streaming
GoldTBWA\ Hunt Lascaris The Riky Rick FoundationStronger
GoldTBWA\ Hunt LascarisCity Lodge HotelsBedtime Stories for Business People: Intern, HR & Boss
Interactive Mixed Media
BronzeClockwork Aware.OrgDrunk Drivers Stay for Free

Emerging Digital Technologies & Channels

Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR)
AwardAgencyBrandProduct / TitleTitle
SilverAccenture Song WesgroWestern Cape ExportsMade in the Cape Market
BronzeVML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative AfricaVodacomVodacom Hearing Challenge
Artificial Intelligence
GoldTBWA\ Hunt Lascaris The Riky Rick FoundationStronger

Publishing

Publisher Sites (Mass Appeal)
AwardAgencyBrandProduct / TitleTitle
BronzeMedia24News24News website
Custom Publishing (Niche Appeal)
SilverBizcommunityBizcommunity.com WebsiteThe Niche Business Community
Social Media Content & Campaigns
BronzeCRTcreateSea HarvestFish FridayEveryone's Favourite Day
BronzeSpecial Effects Media South AfricaThe Masked Singer South Africa Season 1 Launch
Data Strategy, Content & Campaigns
BronzeOgilvy South AfricaCadbury South AfricaCadbury Dairy Milk ChocolateCadbury GeneroCity Map
Video Content & Campaigns
BronzeMedia24News24DOCUMENTARY | Silenced: Why Babita Deokaran was murdered
Audio Content, Podcast & Campaigns
BronzeEast Coast RadioEast Coast RadioAfrican Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe: A Legacy Reborn with Sound
Publisher Brand-Building Campaigns
BronzeBizcommunity.comBizTrends Content Feature#BizTrends
BronzeRAPT CreativeThe Real Network PodcastThe Real Network Launch

Campaign

Digital Campaign Strategy
AwardAgencyBrandProduct / TitleTitle
BronzeOgilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South AfricaVolkswagen Night School
Digital Integrated Campaign
BronzeOgilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South AfricaVolkswagen Night School
Mobile Campaign
BronzeAccenture SongWesgroWestern Cape ExportsMade in the Cape Market
SilverVML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative AfricaVodacomVodacom Hearing Challenge
Best Use of Data
SilverRainmaker MediaStandard BankStandard Bank Credit CardStandard Bank's use of data clean room to drive credit card customer growth
BronzeShopriteXCheckers Xtra SavingsHyper Personalisation Engine
GoldHonest MarketingHeineken Heineken SilverProject Ironman
SilverOgilvy South AfricaSAB (AB InBev)Castle Lite Bad News Bingo
Integrated Mixed Media Campaign
GoldTBWA\ Hunt Lascaris The Riky Rick FoundationStronger
BronzeClockwork Aware.OrgDrunk Drivers Stay for Free
Break Through on a Budget
BronzeTBWA\ Hunt LascarisCity Lodge HotelsReusable Ads
BronzeClockwork Aware.OrgDrunk Drivers Stay for Free

Craft Awards

Eccellence in Craft: Marketing Copywriting
AwardAgencyBrandProduct / TitleTitle
SilverTBWA\ Hunt LascarisCity Lodge HotelsReusable Ads
SilverTBWA\ Hunt LascarisCity Lodge HotelsBedtime Stories for Business People: HR, Boss & Intern
BronzeClockwork Aware.OrgDrunk Drivers Stay for Free
Excellence in Craft: Interface Design
SilverMakeReignMakeReignDigital Interface Company
GoldMakeReignV&A WaterfrontJoy From Africa
Excellence in Craft: Software, Coding & Tech Innovation
GoldTBWA\ Hunt Lascaris The Riky Rick FoundationStronger
Excellence in Craft: Strategy
BronzeAccenture Song WesgroStartlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo
BronzeClockwork Aware.OrgDrunk Drivers Stay for Free
SilverOgilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South AfricaVolkswagen Night School
Excellence in Craft: UX
BronzeINJOZI Technology StudioChicken LickenGwijo Formations
SilverBashBash Shopping PlatformUnifying an omni-shopping experience
BronzeMakeReignMakeReignDigital Interface Company
SilverMakeReignV&A WaterfrontJoy From Africa
Excellence in Craft: Online Video / Moving Image
BronzeJoe Public NedbankReality Check
BronzeSpitfire FilmsChicken LickenLove Me Tender Burger MealBaba Valentino
SilverOgilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South AfricaVolkswagen Commercial Vehicles#VWDezemba 2.0
SilverHalo AdvertisingCapital LegacyWills and Estate ServicesFinal Say
BronzeHalo AdvertisingCapital LegacyWhere There's No Will
Excellence in Craft: Social Media Community Management
SilverAccenture SongEngenCommunity Management
Excellence in Craft: Digital Media
GoldVML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative AfricaVodacomVodacom Hearing Challenge
BronzeHearts & ScienceKFCUncle Waffles Burger KFC Uncle Waffles
Excellence in Craft: Use of Sound
SilverTBWA\ Hunt Lascaris The Riky Rick FoundationStronger
SilverJoe Public Chicken LickenGwijo Formations
SilverVML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative AfricaVodacomVodacom Hearing Challenge
SilverPromiseAfriSamThe Vluit Project
Excellence in Craft: Interactive Design
SilverAccenture Song WesgroWestern Cape ExportsMade in the Cape Market
BronzeAccenture Song GameGame GAME
Excellence in Craft: Digital Content Marketing
BronzeOgilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South AfricaVolkswagen Night School

Tables by Andre Rademan.

Read more: Bizcommunity, Bookmark Awards, Khensani Nobanda, IAB SA, Carl Willoughby, TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris, #Bookmarks2024
About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
Let's do Biz