    Bizcommunity: Finalist in 2 IAB Bookmark Awards categories

    15 Jul 2024
    15 Jul 2024
    Bizcommunity is thrilled to have been named a finalist in the IAB Bookmark Awards in two categories, the Customer Publisher Award and the Publisher Brand Building Campaign Award.
    This is the first time the business-to-business (B2B) site has entered the Awards.

    “We are proud to be finalists in the Bookmark Awards precisely because the Awards are results-driven,” says Bizcommunity CEO Andre Rademan.

    “Our annual BizTrends report feature, a finalist in the Publisher Brand Building Campaign Award, is a highlight on our features calendar with content from the top leaders across the 19 industries we represent,” he adds.

    A vital niche

    Fulfilling a vital niche in an increasingly fragmented media landscape, Bizcommunity started as a B2B site for the marketing and media industries.

    Today it comprises 20 industries that provide information pertinent to these industries.

    It offers reliable daily news, in-depth interviews and articles to the communities it services, including the C-suite and industry professionals, and is a resource for advertisers, companies and active job seekers.

    The site boasts over 600,000 monthly eyeballs, an average of 1,4m monthly page views and 400 Press Office publishers, all within one BizcommUNITY!

    All the IAB 2024 Bookmark Awards' finalists

    3 days

    Recognising digital excellence

    The IAB Bookmark Awards recognises excellence in digital media, marketing and technology industries in South Africa.

    The Custom Publisher Award category is for publishers, persons or groups producing content for commercial or non-commercial purposes to distribute information to niche audiences, communities of interest or geographic niche audiences or for specific events or themes.

    The Publisher Brand-Building Campaign category is reserved for digital campaigns which develop or promote a publisher's digital brands and can include online PR, live online event content, and online reader engagement initiatives.

    The Bookmarks 2024 takes place on 15 August at The Galleria, Sandton.

    BMA24 attendees special offer

    As its official media partner, Bookmarks has partnered with Bizcommunity to offer BMA24 attendees a 15% discount on advertising.

    Email moc.ytinummoczib@zib using ‘IAB Bookmark Awards’ as a reference to redeem your discount.

    We look forward to sharing your Bookmarks Awards winning news.

