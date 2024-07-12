All the IAB 2024 Bookmark Awards' finalists

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa proudly announces the finalists for the highly anticipated 2024 Bookmark Awards, powered by naming rights partner Mark1.

This year marks the 16th edition of the prestigious event, celebrating the pinnacle of creativity and innovation in digital media and marketing.

With digital media and marketing firmly established as the cornerstone of brand strategy, the Bookmark Awards continue to recognise and celebrate creative achievements in the field.

Winning a Bookmark signifies exceptional work and a commitment to pushing boundaries and advancing the industry.

Entries to this year’s awards were judged across eight established categories: Platforms, Communities, Channels, Emerging Digital Technologies & Channels, Publishing, Campaigns, Craft Awards and Special Honours.

The finalists

PLATFORMS Brand, Commercial & Retail Websites AGENCY BRAND PRODUCT TITLE Bash Bash Website The mall online Malvah Studio Pantheone Audio Pantheone Audio Smart Speaker Designed to be seen & felt Bluegrass Digital Kenya Airways Kenya Airways Flights Kenya Airways Website So Interactive Unifi Africa Website UX/UI Redesign Unifi Africa Website Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen Night School Night School MakeReign Weylandts Homeware & Furniture Weylandts Online MakeReign MakeReign Digital Interface Company MakeReign MakeReign AvroKo Interior Design AvroKo Portfolio E-Commerce Sites Malvah Studio Pantheone Audio Pantheone Audio Smart Speaker Designed to be seen & felt Bash Bash Website Bash: The mall online Beyond Agency WANDA LEPHOTO Website WANDA LEPHOTO Website MakeReign Weylandts Homeware & Furniture Weylandts Online Public Service & NPO platforms BIGBrave Wild Bird Trust NA Save the Cape Parrot Bluegrass Digital Allan Gray Orbis Foundation Entrepreneurial community app platform The Gray Matter Lounge App Software, Services & Platforms YONDER / VML Vodacom Vodacom World Vodacom World of Collectibles Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen Night School Night School Mobile Apps Publicis Commerce & Digitas Liquorice Retail Cloud Retail Cloud Retail Cloud Bash Bash App The mall in your pocket Mobile Sites Joe Public Chicken Licken Brand Gwijo Formations McCann Joburg Mugg & Bean Menu Wordle Chalenge Bash Bash Website The Mall Online MakeReign Weylandts Homeware & Furniture Weylandts Online MakeReign MakeReign Digital Interface Company MakeReign MakeReign V&A Waterfront Tourism Joy From Africa Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC Do You Speak Emoji? Ogilvy South Africa Cadbury South Africa Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Cadbury GeneroCity Map Games Joe Public Chicken Licken Brand Gwijo Formations Sea Monster Entertainment Nedbank Chow Town on Roblox Chow Town LePub. Part of Publicis Groupe Heineken Beverages Klipdrift Go For Gold Mobile Game Accenture Song Game Retail Game GAME Accenture Song Wesgro Tourism, Trade and Investment Startlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo McCann Joburg Mugg & Bean Winter Menu Wordle Chalenge Platform Innovation Wavemaker Netflix Netflix Series Launch A 360 View of the Kingdom Accenture Song Wesgro Tourism, Trade and Investment Startlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo Accenture Song Game Retail Game GAME YONDER / VML Vodacom Vodacom World Vodacom World of Collectibles YONDER / VML Absa Debit & Credit Cards Absa Card Quest Accenture Song Wesgro Western Cape Exports Made in the Cape Market MakeReign V&A Waterfront Tourism Joy From Africa Internal Business Platform Guerilla Africa Anglo American Rea Connecta Meet the face that makes a difference Customer Experience Design Joe Public Chicken Licken Brand Gwijo Formations Accenture Song Wesgro Western Cape Exports Made in the Cape Market Hearts & Science FZ LLC KFC Uncle Waffles Burger KFC Uncle Waffles Promise SAB (AB InBev) Castle Lite Extra Cold Certified MakeReign Weylandts Homeware & Furniture Weylandts Online Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen Night School Night School COMMUNITIES Social Communities AGENCY BRAND PRODUCT TITLE 8909 Paramount Africa BET, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon The Monetisation Project Digitas Liquorice YouTube YouTube Made for You Joe Public Chicken Licken Rock My Soul Feel the Fire VML South Africa Spotify Africa Spotify Africa Spotify Africa Greasy Tunes Accenture Song Engen Automotive Social Communities Brand Influence Avon Avon Hydramatic Lipstick Avon Hydramatic Lipstick VML South Africa Nando's South Africa QSR The Voice of the People Guerilla Africa Anglo American Rea Connecta Meet the face that makes a difference South African Breweries South African Breweries Castle Milk Stout #ICarryTheirName Use of User-Generated Content (UGC) Dialogue Communications Springboks Springboks SA Rugby #bokfriday Hellosquare Tinkies Tinkies Made with You Digitas Liquorice YouTube YouTube Made for You Joe Public Chicken Licken Rock My Soul Feel the Fire Brand Influence PRIME Prime Hydration Energy Drink Drink Prime with Checkers Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC Do You Speak Emoji? Social Media Campaigns Dialogue Communications Springboks Springboks SA Rugby #bokfriday Retroviral and Shaun James Films Castle Lager Castle Lager The Granboks Hellosquare Tinkies Tinkies Made with You Brand Inc. - HaveYouHeard Group Toyota Toyota Brand #HiluxLegends Machine_ Spotify Spotify Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit Digitas Liquorice YouTube YouTube Made for You VML South Africa Spotify Africa Spotify Africa Spotify Africa Greasy Tunes Joe Public Chicken Licken Brand Thank You For Complaining Happy Friday Cape Town Liberty Financial Advice #AskingForAFriend Mood Creative Agency Cotton On Summer Collection Summer With Us VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa Vodacom None Vodacom Hearing Challenge Publicis Toyota South Africa Motors (Pty) Ltd Fortuner Fortuner Challenge 2023 - Sam OLIVER Marketing Dove Men+Care Dove Men+Care Deodrant Rugby World Cup Tour Accenture Song Cape Town PepisCo NikNaks #OwnYourNak MultiChoice Group Multichoice Group Mzansi Magic I Blew It' skits Standard Bank Standard Bank Savings & Investment Savings Month Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles #VWDezemba 2.0 VML South Africa Nando's South Africa QSR Fire Up TikTok Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC KFC x Uncle Waffles: The Streets Hack Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC Make it KFC Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC Eat Chicken For Breakfast Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC Do You Speak Emoji? Online Video Channels 8909 Paramount Africa BET, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon The Monetisation project Clockwork Xbox Sea of Thieves Xbox Sea of Thieves Special Effects Media South Africa YouTube Virtual Training Program Made For You VML South Africa Nando's South Africa QSR Fire Up TikTok Influencer Marketing Hellosquare Tinkies Tinkies Made with You Brand Inc. - HaveYouHeard Group Toyota Toyota Brand #HiluxLegends Machine_ Spotify Spotify Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit Joe Public Chicken Licken Rock My Soul Feel the Fire Joe Public Chicken Licken Brand Thank You For Complaining Happy Friday Cape Town Liberty Financial Advice #AskingForAFriend Accenture Song Engen Automotive Garage Tok VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa Vodacom None Vodacom Hearing Challenge OLIVER Marketing Dove Men+Care Dove Men+Care Deodrant Rugby World Cup Tour EssenceMediacom P&G Always KeNako MultiChoice Group Multichoice Group DStv Stream 1995 – THE 2023 RUGBY WORLD CUP South African Breweries South African Breweries Stella Artois Let's Do Dinner Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC KFC x Uncle Waffles: The Streets Hack Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC Make it KFC Dentsu Creative Beiersdorf NIVEA Radiant & Beauty NIVEA For Your Shade of Beautiful Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC Eat Chicken For Breakfast VML South Africa Nando's South Africa QSR Voice of the Creator Social Media Innovation 8909 Paramount Africa BET, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon The Monetisation project VML South Africa & Slikour On Life & Think Creative Africa Vodacom None Vodacom Hearing Challenge Special Effects Media South Africa YouTube Virtual Training Program Made For You South African Breweries Castle Lager Beverage The Backup Squad Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC Do You Speak Emoji? CHANNELS Paid Search Marketing AGENCY BRAND PRODUCT TITLE Lucid Performance Media Netstar Personal Vehicle Tracking Netstar Sales Summit Through Strategic Search Lucky Hustle MTN MTN Superflex Flexing Great Results Lucky Hustle MTN Online Marketing - Newlines Turning Clicks into Conversions Lucky Hustle MTN Online Marketing - Upgrades Elevating Marketing Excellence Mobius Digital Hertz Car Rentals Old School Wins Standard Bank & Mindshare Standard Bank LookSee Energy Solutions LookSee by Standard Bank Display Advertising Clockwork Aware.Org Aware.Org Drunk Drivers Stay for Free Honest Marketing Heineken Heineken Silver Heineken Silver Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa 235kW Tiguan R The Revving Banner Native Advertising Clockwork Aware.Org Aware.Org Drunk Drivers Stay for Free Online Video Series Retroviral and Shaun James Films Castle Lager Castle Lager The Granboks Retroviral and Shaun James Films Castle Lager Castle Lager The Granboks Retroviral and Shaun James Films Castle Lager Castle Lager The Granboks TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels City Lodge Hotels Reusable Ads Machine_ Spotify Spotify Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit Happy Friday Cape Town Liberty Financial Advice #AskingForAFriend Joe Public Chicken Licken Rock My Soul Feel The Fire Levergy Nedbank Banking #Run4Avos Promise AfriSam Construction Materials The Vluit Project Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles #VWDezemba 2.0 Ogilvy South Africa City of Cape Town City of Cape Town Worst Passengers Worst Passengers Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC Eat Chicken For Breakfast Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen Night School Night School Content Marketing Strategy Retroviral and Shaun James Films Castle Lager Castle Lager The Granboks 8909 Paramount Africa BET, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon The Monetisation project Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC Make it KFC Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen Night School Night School Social Paid Advertising Hellosquare Tinkies Tinkies Made with You The MediaShop Famous Brands Debonairs: Cheezy Range Debonairs: Cheezy Range Lucky Hustle MTN Online Marketing - Samsung S24 Launch From Launch to Leads Magnetic Creative BOS Brands Ice Tea EveryONE Is Brewed For Greatness Innovative use of Media Planning Rainmaker Media Unilever Shield Deodorant Shield Deo Drive Wavemaker BMW BMW M2 Unleashing the last combustion M2 in South Africa Clockwork Aware.Org Aware.Org Drunk Drivers Stay for Free Rookdigital Heineken Heineken Silver Heineken Silver Local Launch Hearts & Science FZ LLC KFC Uncle Waffles Burger KFC Uncle Waffles Email, Direct & Inbound Marketing ShopriteX Checkers Xtra Savings Hyper Personalisation Engine Hyper Personalisation Engine Use of Programmatic Media Rainmaker Media Unilever Magnum Chocolate Cookie Crumble Magnum Chocolate Cookie Crumble dentsu Absa Absa Homeloans Absa NightVision Campaign Penquin Prima Interactive Xbox Xbox 24 Days of Christmas Campaign Rookdigital Heineken Heineken Silver Heineken Silver Local Launch Rookdigital Windhoek Windhoek Windhoek 100% Moments Rookdigital Heineken Heineken 0.0 When You Drink Never Drive – Heineken 0.0 Digital Installations & Activations Machine_ Prime Video Citadel The Briefcase Accenture Song Wesgro Western Cape Exports Made in the Cape Market Levergy Nedbank Banking The Art of Wine Promise SAB (AB InBev) Castle Lite Extra Cold Certified Digital Video Production Retroviral and Shaun James Films Castle Lager Castle Lager The Granboks Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles #VWDezemba 2.0 Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen Night School Night School Use of CRM, Loyalty Programs & Gamification Joe Public Chicken Licken Brand Gwijo Formations Rainmaker Media South African Breweries Castle Lite Castle Lite Tips for Taps ShopriteX Checkers Xtra Savings Hyper Personalisation Engine Hyper Personalisation Engine Clockwork Xbox Sea of Thieves Xbox Sea of Thieves Channel Innovation 8909 Paramount Africa BET, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon The Monetisation project Machine_ Prime Video Citadel The Briefcase Wavemaker Netflix Series Netflix Baby ShopriteX Checkers Xtra Savings Hyper Personalisation Engine Hyper Personalisation Engine Clockwork Aware.Org Aware.Org Drunk Drivers Stay for Free VML South Africa & Slikour On Life & Think Creative Africa Vodacom None Vodacom Hearing Challenge Hearts & Science FZ LLC KFC Uncle Waffles Burger KFC Uncle Waffles Rookdigital Heineken Heineken Silver Heineken Silver Local Launch Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC KFC x Uncle Waffles: The Streets Hack M&C Saatchi Abel Sealand ECONYL Regenerated Nylon Range The Poollution Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa 235kW Tiguan R The Revving Banner Campaign / Microsites Joe Public Chicken Licken Chicken Licken Hotwings® Cure the Craving INJOZI Technology Studio Chicken Licken Chicken Licken Gwijo Formations MakeReign V&A Waterfront Tourism Joy From Africa Bots, Messaging and Dark Social YONDER / Shoprite Group Checkers Sixty60 Online Shopping Sixty60 Scratch & Win - Rugby World Cup Podcasts, Live Streaming and Audio Streaming TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris The Riky Rick Foundation Riky Rick Foundation Stronger TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels City Lodge Hotels Boss TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels City Lodge Hotels Intern TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels City Lodge Hotels HR Interactive Mixed Media Machine_ Prime Video Citadel The Briefcase Accenture Song Wesgro Wesgro Made in the Cape Market Clockwork Aware.Org Aware.Org Drunk Drivers Stay for Free Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC KFC x Uncle Waffles: The Streets Hack Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen Night School Night School EMERGING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES & CHANNELS Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR) AGENCY BRAND PRODUCT TITLE Simunye Media AXE AXE Deodorant AXE's Virtual Reality Odyssey: Unveiling Fragrance Realms in South Africa's First Geodesic Dome Experience Accenture Song Wesgro Western Cape Exports Made in the Cape Market VML South Africa & Slikour On Life & Think Creative Africa Vodacom None Vodacom Hearing Challenge YONDER / VML Vodacom Vodacom World Vodacom World of Collectibles YONDER / VML Absa Debit & Credit Cards Absa Card Quest Internet of Things Promise SAB (AB InBev) Castle Lite Extra Cold Certified Artificial Intelligence TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris The Riky Rick Foundation Riky Rick Foundation Stronger Levergy Nedbank Banking The Art of Wine Ogilvy South Africa Audi South Africa Audi Special Editions Curated Collection PUBLISHING Publisher Sites (Mass Appeal) AGENCY BRAND PRODUCT TITLE 8909 Paramount Africa BET, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon The Monetisation project Media24 News24 News website News24: South Africa's most trusted news brand Custom Publishing (Niche Appeal) Bizcommunity Bizcommunity.com Bizcommunity website The Niche Business Community Media24 News24 Niche site ( giving readers a mobile-first overview of a year in news) News24's Impact Report 2023 Social Media Content & Campaigns 8909 Paramount Africa BET, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon The Monetisation project Digitas Liquorice YouTube YouTube Made for You CRTcreate Sea Harvest Fish Friday Everyone's favourite Day Special Effects Media South Africa The Masked Singer South Africa TV Show Season 1 Launch Data Strategy, Content & Campaigns Ogilvy South Africa Cadbury South Africa Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Cadbury GeneroCity Map Video Content & Campaigns Media24 News24 Documentary Blood on the Tracks: The Battle for Cape Town's Central Line Media24 News24 Documentary series Urban Oasis CRTcreate Sea Harvest Fish Friday Everyone's favourite Day Media24 News24 Feature-length documentary DOCUMENTARY | Silenced: Why Babita Deokaran was murdered Live Event Content LePub. Part of Publicis Groupe Heineken Beverages Klipdrift Go For Gold. RWC 2023 VML South Africa Spotify Africa Spotify Africa Spotify Africa Greasy Tunes Media24 News24 News LIVE UPDATE: The blast that shook a Joburg street Levergy International Cricket Council and Cricket South Africa Sport ICC Women's T20 World Cup The Digital Plug Brand South Africa The South African Nation Brand 2023 Rugby World Cup Campaign Audio Content, Podcasts & Campaigns East Coast Radio East Coast Radio African Story Magic African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe: A Legacy Reborn with Sound 2Stories International Girls' Schools Coalition The 'On Educating Girls' podcast On Educating Girls Publisher Innovation SME South Africa SME South Africa Website SME South Africa Innovation RAPT Creative The Real Network The Real Network Podcast The Real Network Launch Publisher Brand-Building Campaigns Bizcommunity.com Bizcommunity.com BizTrends Content Feature #BizTrends RAPT Creative The Real Network The Real Network Podcast The Real Network Launch Publisher Monetisation 8909 Paramount Africa BET, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon The Monetisation project SME South Africa SME South Africa Website SME South Africa Monetisation CAMPAIGN Digital Campaign Strategy AGENCY BRAND PRODUCT TITLE Dialogue Communications Springboks Springboks SA Rugby #bokfriday Retroviral and Shaun James Films Castle Lager Castle Lager The Granboks dentsu Absa Absa Homeloans Absa NightVision Campaign Accenture Song Wesgro Tourism, Trade and Investment Startlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo Accenture Song Game Retail Game GAME Clockwork Xbox Sea of Thieves Xbox Sea of Thieves iProspect - A dentsu Company + Grid Worldwide Multichoice - DStv DStv Stream From R19,95 With Love Ogilvy South Africa Audi South Africa Audi Special Editions Curated Collection Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC Make it KFC Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC Eat Chicken For Breakfast Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen Night School Night School Digital Integrated Campaign Hellosquare Tinkies Tinkies Made with You Joe Public Chicken Licken Hotwings Cure The Craving Ogilvy South Africa Audi South Africa Audi Special Editions Curated Collection Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC Make it KFC Promise SAB (AB InBev) Castle Lite Extra Cold Certified Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen Night School Night School Ogilvy South Africa SAB (AB InBev) Castle Lite Bad News Bingo Mobile Campaign Hellosquare Tinkies Tinkies Made with You Accenture Song Wesgro Western Cape Exports Made in the Cape Market VML South Africa & Slikour On Life & Think Creative Africa Vodacom None Vodacom Hearing Challenge Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC KFC x Uncle Waffles: The Streets Hack MakeReign V&A Waterfront Tourism Joy From Africa Best Use of Data 8909 Paramount Africa BET, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon The Monetisation project Rainmaker Media Standard Bank Standard Bank Credit Card Standard Bank's use of data clean room to drive credit card customer growth ShopriteX Checkers Xtra Savings Hyper Personalisation Engine Hyper Personalisation Engine dentsu Absa Absa Homeloans Absa NightVision Campaign Clockwork Xbox Sea of Thieves Xbox Sea of Thieves Hearts & Science FZ LLC KFC Uncle Waffles Burger KFC Uncle Waffles Honest Marketing Heineken Heinekene Silver Project Ironman Ogilvy South Africa SAB (AB InBev) Castle Lite Bad News Bingo Ogilvy South Africa Cadbury South Africa Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Cadbury GeneroCity Map Integrated Mixed Media Campaign TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris The Riky Rick Foundation Riky Rick Foundation Stronger TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris MTN South Africa Sponsorship The Silent Choir Clockwork Aware.Org Aware.Org Drunk Drivers Stay for Free Levergy Telkom Telecommunications #StandTall Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC Make it KFC MakeReign V&A Waterfront Tourism Joy From Africa Promise SAB (AB InBev) Castle Lite Extra Cold Certified Halo Advertising Capital Legacy Insurance Where There's No Will Break Through on a Budget Dialogue Communications Springboks Springboks SA Rugby #bokfriday Retroviral and Shaun James Films Castle Lager Castle Lager The Granboks TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels City Lodge Hotels Reusable Ads Clockwork Aware.Org Aware.Org Drunk Drivers Stay for Free OLIVER Marketing Dove Men+Care Dove Men+Care Deodrant Rugby World Cup Tour Levergy Nedbank Banking The Art of Wine Ogilvy South Africa Audi South Africa Audi Special Editions Curated Collection Branded Content Retroviral and Shaun James Films Castle Lager Castle Lager The Granboks Joe Public Nedbank Investments Reality Check Joe Public Chicken Licken Rock My Soul Feel the Fire Levergy Marketing Agency Nedbank Banking #Run4Avos Promise AfriSam Construction Materials The Vluit Project Second Screen Campaign LePub. Part of Publicis Groupe Heineken Beverages Klipdrift Go For Gold CRAFT AWARDS Craft - Marketing Copywriting AGENCY BRAND PRODUCT TITLE TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels City Lodge Hotels Reusable Ads TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels City Lodge Hotels Boss TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels City Lodge Hotels Intern TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels City Lodge Hotels HR Machine_ Spotify Spotify Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit Clockwork Aware.Org Aware.Org Drunk Drivers Stay for Free Clockwork Xbox Sea of Thieves Xbox Sea of Thieves Craft - Research Clockwork Xbox Sea of Thieves Xbox Sea of Thieves Craft - Interface Design Digitas Liquorice Allan Gray Orbis Foundation The Gray Matter Lounge - Allan Gray Orbis Foundation The Gray Matter Lounge INJOZI Technology Studio Chicken Licken Chicken Licken food Gwijo Formations INJOZI Technology Studio QuidPro QuidPro QuidPro MakeReign Weylandts Homeware & Furniture Weylandts Online MakeReign MakeReign Digital Interface Company MakeReign MakeReign AvroKo Interior Design AvroKo Portfolio MakeReign V&A Waterfront Tourism Joy From Africa Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC Do You Speak Emoji? Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen Night School Night School Craft - Software, Coding & Tech. Innovation TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris The Riky Rick Foundation Riky Rick Foundation Stronger Accenture Song Wesgro Tourism, Trade and Investment Startlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo INJOZI Technology Studio Chicken Licken Chicken Licken food Gwijo Formations MakeReign V&A Waterfront Tourism Joy From Africa Craft - Strategy 8909 Paramount Africa BET, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon The Monetisation project Accenture Song Wesgro Tourism, Trade and Investment Startlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo Clockwork Aware.Org Aware.Org Drunk Drivers Stay for Free Clockwork Xbox Sea of Thieves Xbox Sea of Thieves OLIVER Marketing Dove Men+Care Dove Men+Care Deodrant Rugby World Cup Tour Bash Bash Shopping Platform The platform power of together Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen Night School Night School Craft - UX Digitas Liquorice Allan Gray Orbis Foundation The Gray Matter Lounge - Allan Gray Orbis Foundation The Gray Matter Lounge INJOZI Technology Studio Chicken Licken Chicken Licken food Gwijo Formations INJOZI Technology Studio QuidPro QuidPro app QuidPro Bash Bash Shopping Platform Unifying an omni-shopping experience MakeReign MakeReign Digital Interface Company MakeReign MakeReign AvroKo Interior Design AvroKo Portfolio MakeReign V&A Waterfront Tourism Joy From Africa Ogilvy South Africa Cadbury South Africa Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Cadbury GeneroCity Map Craft - Online Video/Moving Image Retroviral and Shaun James Films Castle Lager Castle Lager The Granboks Joe Public Nedbank Investments Reality Check Spitfire Films Chicken Licken Chicken Licken Love Me Tender Burger Meal Baba Valentino Ogilvy South Africa Audi South Africa Audi Special Editions Curated Collection 99c Checkers Sixty60 Checkers Sixty60 Bring it Home Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. #VWDezemba 2.0 Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC Make it KFC Ogilvy South Africa City of Cape Town City of Cape Town Worst Passengers Worst Passengers Halo Advertising Talent Digital Art Super Dragon Punch Force 3 The Heist Halo Advertising Capital Legacy Wills and Estate Services Final Say Halo Advertising Auto&General Insurance Knysna (When Suddenly Happens) Halo Advertising Capital Legacy Insurance Where There's No Will Craft - Social Media Community Management VML South Africa Spotify Africa Spotify Africa Spotify Africa Greasy Tunes Accenture Song Engen Automotive Community Management Special Effects Media South Africa The Masked Singer South Africa TV Show Season 1 Launch VML South Africa Nando's South Africa QSR The Voice of the People Craft - Digital Media VML South Africa & Slikour On Life & Think Creative Africa Vodacom None Vodacom Hearing Challenge Hearts & Science FZ LLC KFC Uncle Waffles Burger KFC Uncle Waffles Ogilvy South Africa Audi South Africa Audi Special Editions Curated Collection Craft - Use of Sound TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris The Riky Rick Foundation Riky Rick Foundation Stronger TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris MTN South Africa Sponsorship The Silent Choir Joe Public Chicken Licken Brand Gwijo Formations VML South Africa & Slikour On Life & Think Creative Africa Vodacom None Vodacom Hearing Challenge Have Your Say Auto Trader Auto Trader Annual Electric Car Challenge Can you believe this song was made by the Mercedes-Benz EQA Promise AfriSam Construction Materials The Vluit Project Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC Make it KFC Halo Advertising Auto&General Insurance Knysna (When Suddenly Happens) Craft - Interactive Design Accenture Song Wesgro Western Cape Exports Made in the Cape Market Accenture Song Game Retail Game GAME Accenture Song Wesgro Tourism, Trade and Investment Startlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo MakeReign V&A Waterfront Tourism Joy From Africa Craft - Digital Content Marketing Retroviral and Shaun James Films Castle Lager Castle Lager The Granboks 8909 Paramount Africa BET, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon The Monetisation project Promise AfriSam Construction Materials The Vluit Project Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen Night School Night School SPECIAL HONOURS Pixel for Purpose AGENCY BRAND TITLE / NAME VML South Africa Vodacom Vodacom Hearing Challenge OLIVER MARKETING Lifebuoy Global Handwashing Day HOT 102.7FM HOT 102.7FM Hot Cares Christmas Promise AfriSam The Vluit Project Best Digital Student IIE-Vega IIE-Vega Caitlyn Grunewald IIE-Vega IIE-Vega Anja van Rooyen, Dani Ogilvie, Suzaan van Heerden, Dune van Biljoen IIE-Vega IIE-Vega Thina Hlatswayo, Simône Le Roux, Emma Stobart, Riclyn Carlos Catin - Parentscool IIE-Vega IIE-Vega Luke Roode - Lift-Split IIE-Vega IIE-Vega Malope Badimo - Do You Drip? IIE-Vega IIE-Vega Dana-Leigh Dunnett IIE-Vega IIE-Vega Dana-Leigh Dunnet, Adam Delvecchio, Abigail Bothner, Jesse Raymond Reddy - Woolworths Light Kitchen IIE-Vega IIE-Vega Motheo Molatoli, Muhammad Suhail Moosa, Vishva Bansri Patel, Jayne Phillips - For Dummies IIE-Vega IIE-Vega Anja van Rooyen - All the Strings Attached IIE-Vega IIE-Vega Thina Hlatswayo IIE-Vega IIE-Vega Luke Roode, Indigo Camichel, Ashlee Kovachi - Stories to Crunch Red and Yellow School of Creative Business Red and Yellow School of Creative Business James Funston IIE-Vega IIE-Vega Lea Fourie - The Regret Gala IIE-Vega IIE-Vega Suzaan van Heerden Digital Rising Star MultiChoice Group Renaldo Schwarp Renaldo Schwarp

An evolving landscape

IAB South Africa CEO, Razia Pillay, emphasises the evolving landscape: “The industry is at a pivotal point and understanding customer needs and taking a proactive approach feels more important than ever."

She says, “I’m truly excited to see the winning entries this year, especially those showcasing this shift.

“If the trend isn’t quite there yet, it just means there’s room for all of us to grow collectively.

“This might mean taking a closer look at our internal passion and the final products we deliver — after all, these go hand-in-hand.

“As we work towards that, I look forward to celebrating the achievements of the industry’s best once more at this year’s awards ceremony.”

This year's finalists were meticulously chosen by an esteemed jury of more than 100 industry experts and led by jury president Khensani Nobanda, who also serves as the group executive of marketing & corporate affairs at Nedbank.

Finalists’ Showcase

Building on the success of last year's Finalists’ Showcase, the IAB South Africa and The Bookmark Awards are pleased to host this pre-awards ceremony event once again.

The Showcase allows deeper engagement with the year's shortlisted contenders and fosters valuable industry dialogue.

Nobanda says, “The Finalists’ Showcase fulfils a request for more interactive elements within the awards while the Bookmark Awards celebrate impactful industry creations.

“We are so excited to celebrate the phenomenal talent and creativity and can’t wait to welcome you all to both events!”

Tickets for both the Bookmarks Awards ceremony and the Bookmarks Finalists’ Showcase are now available here and include a 25% discount on rooms (including breakfast) from Bookmarks 2024 official accommodation partner, Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel.