All the IAB 2024 Bookmark Awards' finalists
This year marks the 16th edition of the prestigious event, celebrating the pinnacle of creativity and innovation in digital media and marketing.
With digital media and marketing firmly established as the cornerstone of brand strategy, the Bookmark Awards continue to recognise and celebrate creative achievements in the field.
Winning a Bookmark signifies exceptional work and a commitment to pushing boundaries and advancing the industry.
Entries to this year’s awards were judged across eight established categories: Platforms, Communities, Channels, Emerging Digital Technologies & Channels, Publishing, Campaigns, Craft Awards and Special Honours.
The finalists
|PLATFORMS
|Brand, Commercial & Retail Websites
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|PRODUCT
|TITLE
|Bash
|Bash
|Website
|The mall online
|Malvah Studio
|Pantheone Audio
|Pantheone Audio Smart Speaker
|Designed to be seen & felt
|Bluegrass Digital
|Kenya Airways
|Kenya Airways Flights
|Kenya Airways Website
|So Interactive
|Unifi Africa
|Website UX/UI Redesign
|Unifi Africa Website
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Volkswagen Night School
|Night School
|MakeReign
|Weylandts
|Homeware & Furniture
|Weylandts Online
|MakeReign
|MakeReign
|Digital Interface Company
|MakeReign
|MakeReign
|AvroKo
|Interior Design
|AvroKo Portfolio
|E-Commerce Sites
|Malvah Studio
|Pantheone Audio
|Pantheone Audio Smart Speaker
|Designed to be seen & felt
|Bash
|Bash
|Website
|Bash: The mall online
|Beyond Agency
|WANDA LEPHOTO
|Website
|WANDA LEPHOTO Website
|MakeReign
|Weylandts
|Homeware & Furniture
|Weylandts Online
|Public Service & NPO platforms
|BIGBrave
|Wild Bird Trust
|NA
|Save the Cape Parrot
|Bluegrass Digital
|Allan Gray Orbis Foundation
|Entrepreneurial community app platform
|The Gray Matter Lounge App
|Software, Services & Platforms
|YONDER / VML
|Vodacom
|Vodacom World
|Vodacom World of Collectibles
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Volkswagen Night School
|Night School
|Mobile Apps
|Publicis Commerce & Digitas Liquorice
|Retail Cloud
|Retail Cloud
|Retail Cloud
|Bash
|Bash
|App
|The mall in your pocket
|Mobile Sites
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Brand
|Gwijo Formations
|McCann Joburg
|Mugg & Bean
|Menu
|Wordle Chalenge
|Bash
|Bash
|Website
|The Mall Online
|MakeReign
|Weylandts
|Homeware & Furniture
|Weylandts Online
|MakeReign
|MakeReign
|Digital Interface Company
|MakeReign
|MakeReign
|V&A Waterfront
|Tourism
|Joy From Africa
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC
|Do You Speak Emoji?
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Cadbury South Africa
|Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate
|Cadbury GeneroCity Map
|Games
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Brand
|Gwijo Formations
|Sea Monster Entertainment
|Nedbank
|Chow Town on Roblox
|Chow Town
|LePub. Part of Publicis Groupe
|Heineken Beverages
|Klipdrift
|Go For Gold Mobile Game
|Accenture Song
|Game
|Retail
|Game GAME
|Accenture Song
|Wesgro
|Tourism, Trade and Investment
|Startlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo
|McCann Joburg
|Mugg & Bean
|Winter Menu
|Wordle Chalenge
|Platform Innovation
|Wavemaker
|Netflix
|Netflix Series Launch
|A 360 View of the Kingdom
|Accenture Song
|Wesgro
|Tourism, Trade and Investment
|Startlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo
|Accenture Song
|Game
|Retail
|Game GAME
|YONDER / VML
|Vodacom
|Vodacom World
|Vodacom World of Collectibles
|YONDER / VML
|Absa
|Debit & Credit Cards
|Absa Card Quest
|Accenture Song
|Wesgro
|Western Cape Exports
|Made in the Cape Market
|MakeReign
|V&A Waterfront
|Tourism
|Joy From Africa
|Internal Business Platform
|Guerilla Africa
|Anglo American
|Rea Connecta
|Meet the face that makes a difference
|Customer Experience Design
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Brand
|Gwijo Formations
|Accenture Song
|Wesgro
|Western Cape Exports
|Made in the Cape Market
|Hearts & Science FZ LLC
|KFC
|Uncle Waffles Burger
|KFC Uncle Waffles
|Promise
|SAB (AB InBev)
|Castle Lite
|Extra Cold Certified
|MakeReign
|Weylandts
|Homeware & Furniture
|Weylandts Online
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Volkswagen Night School
|Night School
|COMMUNITIES
|Social Communities
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|PRODUCT
|TITLE
|8909
|Paramount Africa
|BET, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon
|The Monetisation Project
|Digitas Liquorice
|YouTube
|YouTube
|Made for You
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Rock My Soul
|Feel the Fire
|VML South Africa
|Spotify Africa
|Spotify Africa
|Spotify Africa Greasy Tunes
|Accenture Song
|Engen
|Automotive
|Social Communities
|Brand Influence
|Avon
|Avon Hydramatic Lipstick
|Avon Hydramatic Lipstick
|VML South Africa
|Nando's South Africa
|QSR
|The Voice of the People
|Guerilla Africa
|Anglo American
|Rea Connecta
|Meet the face that makes a difference
|South African Breweries
|South African Breweries
|Castle Milk Stout
|#ICarryTheirName
|Use of User-Generated Content (UGC)
|Dialogue Communications
|Springboks
|Springboks
|SA Rugby #bokfriday
|Hellosquare
|Tinkies
|Tinkies
|Made with You
|Digitas Liquorice
|YouTube
|YouTube
|Made for You
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Rock My Soul
|Feel the Fire
|Brand Influence
|PRIME
|Prime Hydration Energy Drink
|Drink Prime with Checkers
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC
|Do You Speak Emoji?
|Social Media Campaigns
|Dialogue Communications
|Springboks
|Springboks
|SA Rugby #bokfriday
|Retroviral and Shaun James Films
|Castle Lager
|Castle Lager
|The Granboks
|Hellosquare
|Tinkies
|Tinkies
|Made with You
|Brand Inc. - HaveYouHeard Group
|Toyota
|Toyota Brand
|#HiluxLegends
|Machine_
|Spotify
|Spotify
|Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit
|Digitas Liquorice
|YouTube
|YouTube
|Made for You
|VML South Africa
|Spotify Africa
|Spotify Africa
|Spotify Africa Greasy Tunes
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Brand
|Thank You For Complaining
|Happy Friday Cape Town
|Liberty
|Financial Advice
|#AskingForAFriend
|Mood Creative Agency
|Cotton On
|Summer Collection
|Summer With Us
|VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa
|Vodacom
|None
|Vodacom Hearing Challenge
|Publicis
|Toyota South Africa Motors (Pty) Ltd
|Fortuner
|Fortuner Challenge 2023 - Sam
|OLIVER Marketing
|Dove Men+Care
|Dove Men+Care Deodrant
|Rugby World Cup Tour
|Accenture Song Cape Town
|PepisCo
|NikNaks
|#OwnYourNak
|MultiChoice Group
|Multichoice Group
|Mzansi Magic
|I Blew It' skits
|Standard Bank
|Standard Bank
|Savings & Investment
|Savings Month
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles
|#VWDezemba 2.0
|VML South Africa
|Nando's South Africa
|QSR
|Fire Up TikTok
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC
|KFC x Uncle Waffles: The Streets Hack
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC
|Make it KFC
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC
|Eat Chicken For Breakfast
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC
|Do You Speak Emoji?
|Online Video Channels
|8909
|Paramount Africa
|BET, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon
|The Monetisation project
|Clockwork
|Xbox
|Sea of Thieves
|Xbox Sea of Thieves
|Special Effects Media South Africa
|YouTube
|Virtual Training Program
|Made For You
|VML South Africa
|Nando's South Africa
|QSR
|Fire Up TikTok
|Influencer Marketing
|Hellosquare
|Tinkies
|Tinkies
|Made with You
|Brand Inc. - HaveYouHeard Group
|Toyota
|Toyota Brand
|#HiluxLegends
|Machine_
|Spotify
|Spotify
|Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Rock My Soul
|Feel the Fire
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Brand
|Thank You For Complaining
|Happy Friday Cape Town
|Liberty
|Financial Advice
|#AskingForAFriend
|Accenture Song
|Engen
|Automotive
|Garage Tok
|VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa
|Vodacom
|None
|Vodacom Hearing Challenge
|OLIVER Marketing
|Dove Men+Care
|Dove Men+Care Deodrant
|Rugby World Cup Tour
|EssenceMediacom
|P&G
|Always
|KeNako
|MultiChoice Group
|Multichoice Group
|DStv Stream
|1995 – THE 2023 RUGBY WORLD CUP
|South African Breweries
|South African Breweries
|Stella Artois
|Let's Do Dinner
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC
|KFC x Uncle Waffles: The Streets Hack
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC
|Make it KFC
|Dentsu Creative
|Beiersdorf
|NIVEA Radiant & Beauty
|NIVEA For Your Shade of Beautiful
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC
|Eat Chicken For Breakfast
|VML South Africa
|Nando's South Africa
|QSR
|Voice of the Creator
|Social Media Innovation
|8909
|Paramount Africa
|BET, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon
|The Monetisation project
|VML South Africa & Slikour On Life & Think Creative Africa
|Vodacom
|None
|Vodacom Hearing Challenge
|Special Effects Media South Africa
|YouTube
|Virtual Training Program
|Made For You
|South African Breweries
|Castle Lager
|Beverage
|The Backup Squad
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC
|Do You Speak Emoji?
|CHANNELS
|Paid Search Marketing
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|PRODUCT
|TITLE
|Lucid Performance Media
|Netstar
|Personal Vehicle Tracking
|Netstar Sales Summit Through Strategic Search
|Lucky Hustle
|MTN
|MTN Superflex
|Flexing Great Results
|Lucky Hustle
|MTN
|Online Marketing - Newlines
|Turning Clicks into Conversions
|Lucky Hustle
|MTN
|Online Marketing - Upgrades
|Elevating Marketing Excellence
|Mobius Digital
|Hertz
|Car Rentals
|Old School Wins
|Standard Bank & Mindshare
|Standard Bank
|LookSee Energy Solutions
|LookSee by Standard Bank
|Display Advertising
|Clockwork
|Aware.Org
|Aware.Org
|Drunk Drivers Stay for Free
|Honest Marketing
|Heineken
|Heineken Silver
|Heineken Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|235kW Tiguan R
|The Revving Banner
|Native Advertising
|Clockwork
|Aware.Org
|Aware.Org
|Drunk Drivers Stay for Free
|Online Video Series
|Retroviral and Shaun James Films
|Castle Lager
|Castle Lager
|The Granboks
|Retroviral and Shaun James Films
|Castle Lager
|Castle Lager
|The Granboks
|Retroviral and Shaun James Films
|Castle Lager
|Castle Lager
|The Granboks
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|City Lodge Hotels
|City Lodge Hotels
|Reusable Ads
|Machine_
|Spotify
|Spotify
|Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit
|Happy Friday Cape Town
|Liberty
|Financial Advice
|#AskingForAFriend
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Rock My Soul
|Feel The Fire
|Levergy
|Nedbank
|Banking
|#Run4Avos
|Promise
|AfriSam
|Construction Materials
|The Vluit Project
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles
|#VWDezemba 2.0
|Ogilvy South Africa
|City of Cape Town
|City of Cape Town Worst Passengers
|Worst Passengers
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC
|Eat Chicken For Breakfast
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Volkswagen Night School
|Night School
|Content Marketing Strategy
|Retroviral and Shaun James Films
|Castle Lager
|Castle Lager
|The Granboks
|8909
|Paramount Africa
|BET, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon
|The Monetisation project
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC
|Make it KFC
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Volkswagen Night School
|Night School
|Social Paid Advertising
|Hellosquare
|Tinkies
|Tinkies
|Made with You
|The MediaShop
|Famous Brands
|Debonairs: Cheezy Range
|Debonairs: Cheezy Range
|Lucky Hustle
|MTN
|Online Marketing - Samsung S24 Launch
|From Launch to Leads
|Magnetic Creative
|BOS Brands
|Ice Tea
|EveryONE Is Brewed For Greatness
|Innovative use of Media Planning
|Rainmaker Media
|Unilever
|Shield Deodorant
|Shield Deo Drive
|Wavemaker
|BMW
|BMW M2
|Unleashing the last combustion M2 in South Africa
|Clockwork
|Aware.Org
|Aware.Org
|Drunk Drivers Stay for Free
|Rookdigital
|Heineken
|Heineken Silver
|Heineken Silver Local Launch
|Hearts & Science FZ LLC
|KFC
|Uncle Waffles Burger
|KFC Uncle Waffles
|Email, Direct & Inbound Marketing
|ShopriteX
|Checkers Xtra Savings
|Hyper Personalisation Engine
|Hyper Personalisation Engine
|Use of Programmatic Media
|Rainmaker Media
|Unilever
|Magnum Chocolate Cookie Crumble
|Magnum Chocolate Cookie Crumble
|dentsu
|Absa
|Absa Homeloans
|Absa NightVision Campaign
|Penquin
|Prima Interactive
|Xbox
|Xbox 24 Days of Christmas Campaign
|Rookdigital
|Heineken
|Heineken Silver
|Heineken Silver Local Launch
|Rookdigital
|Windhoek
|Windhoek
|Windhoek 100% Moments
|Rookdigital
|Heineken
|Heineken 0.0
|When You Drink Never Drive – Heineken 0.0
|Digital Installations & Activations
|Machine_
|Prime Video
|Citadel
|The Briefcase
|Accenture Song
|Wesgro
|Western Cape Exports
|Made in the Cape Market
|Levergy
|Nedbank
|Banking
|The Art of Wine
|Promise
|SAB (AB InBev)
|Castle Lite
|Extra Cold Certified
|Digital Video Production
|Retroviral and Shaun James Films
|Castle Lager
|Castle Lager
|The Granboks
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles
|#VWDezemba 2.0
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Volkswagen Night School
|Night School
|Use of CRM, Loyalty Programs & Gamification
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Brand
|Gwijo Formations
|Rainmaker Media
|South African Breweries
|Castle Lite
|Castle Lite Tips for Taps
|ShopriteX
|Checkers Xtra Savings
|Hyper Personalisation Engine
|Hyper Personalisation Engine
|Clockwork
|Xbox
|Sea of Thieves
|Xbox Sea of Thieves
|Channel Innovation
|8909
|Paramount Africa
|BET, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon
|The Monetisation project
|Machine_
|Prime Video
|Citadel
|The Briefcase
|Wavemaker
|Netflix
|Series
|Netflix Baby
|ShopriteX
|Checkers Xtra Savings
|Hyper Personalisation Engine
|Hyper Personalisation Engine
|Clockwork
|Aware.Org
|Aware.Org
|Drunk Drivers Stay for Free
|VML South Africa & Slikour On Life & Think Creative Africa
|Vodacom
|None
|Vodacom Hearing Challenge
|Hearts & Science FZ LLC
|KFC
|Uncle Waffles Burger
|KFC Uncle Waffles
|Rookdigital
|Heineken
|Heineken Silver
|Heineken Silver Local Launch
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC
|KFC x Uncle Waffles: The Streets Hack
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Sealand
|ECONYL Regenerated Nylon Range
|The Poollution
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|235kW Tiguan R
|The Revving Banner
|Campaign / Microsites
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Chicken Licken Hotwings®
|Cure the Craving
|INJOZI Technology Studio
|Chicken Licken
|Chicken Licken
|Gwijo Formations
|MakeReign
|V&A Waterfront
|Tourism
|Joy From Africa
|Bots, Messaging and Dark Social
|YONDER / Shoprite Group
|Checkers Sixty60
|Online Shopping
|Sixty60 Scratch & Win - Rugby World Cup
|Podcasts, Live Streaming and Audio Streaming
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|The Riky Rick Foundation
|Riky Rick Foundation
|Stronger
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|City Lodge Hotels
|City Lodge Hotels
|Boss
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|City Lodge Hotels
|City Lodge Hotels
|Intern
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|City Lodge Hotels
|City Lodge Hotels
|HR
|Interactive Mixed Media
|Machine_
|Prime Video
|Citadel
|The Briefcase
|Accenture Song
|Wesgro
|Wesgro
|Made in the Cape Market
|Clockwork
|Aware.Org
|Aware.Org
|Drunk Drivers Stay for Free
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC
|KFC x Uncle Waffles: The Streets Hack
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Volkswagen Night School
|Night School
|EMERGING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES & CHANNELS
|Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR)
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|PRODUCT
|TITLE
|Simunye Media
|AXE
|AXE Deodorant
|AXE's Virtual Reality Odyssey: Unveiling Fragrance Realms in South Africa's First Geodesic Dome Experience
|Accenture Song
|Wesgro
|Western Cape Exports
|Made in the Cape Market
|VML South Africa & Slikour On Life & Think Creative Africa
|Vodacom
|None
|Vodacom Hearing Challenge
|YONDER / VML
|Vodacom
|Vodacom World
|Vodacom World of Collectibles
|YONDER / VML
|Absa
|Debit & Credit Cards
|Absa Card Quest
|Internet of Things
|Promise
|SAB (AB InBev)
|Castle Lite
|Extra Cold Certified
|Artificial Intelligence
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|The Riky Rick Foundation
|Riky Rick Foundation
|Stronger
|Levergy
|Nedbank
|Banking
|The Art of Wine
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Audi South Africa
|Audi Special Editions
|Curated Collection
|PUBLISHING
|Publisher Sites (Mass Appeal)
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|PRODUCT
|TITLE
|8909
|Paramount Africa
|BET, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon
|The Monetisation project
|Media24
|News24
|News website
|News24: South Africa's most trusted news brand
|Custom Publishing (Niche Appeal)
|Bizcommunity
|Bizcommunity.com
|Bizcommunity website
|The Niche Business Community
|Media24
|News24
|Niche site ( giving readers a mobile-first overview of a year in news)
|News24's Impact Report 2023
|Social Media Content & Campaigns
|8909
|Paramount Africa
|BET, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon
|The Monetisation project
|Digitas Liquorice
|YouTube
|YouTube
|Made for You
|CRTcreate
|Sea Harvest
|Fish Friday
|Everyone's favourite Day
|Special Effects Media South Africa
|The Masked Singer South Africa
|TV Show
|Season 1 Launch
|Data Strategy, Content & Campaigns
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Cadbury South Africa
|Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate
|Cadbury GeneroCity Map
|Video Content & Campaigns
|Media24
|News24
|Documentary
|Blood on the Tracks: The Battle for Cape Town's Central Line
|Media24
|News24
|Documentary series
|Urban Oasis
|CRTcreate
|Sea Harvest
|Fish Friday
|Everyone's favourite Day
|Media24
|News24
|Feature-length documentary
|DOCUMENTARY | Silenced: Why Babita Deokaran was murdered
|Live Event Content
|LePub. Part of Publicis Groupe
|Heineken Beverages
|Klipdrift
|Go For Gold. RWC 2023
|VML South Africa
|Spotify Africa
|Spotify Africa
|Spotify Africa Greasy Tunes
|Media24
|News24
|News
|LIVE UPDATE: The blast that shook a Joburg street
|Levergy
|International Cricket Council and Cricket South Africa
|Sport
|ICC Women's T20 World Cup
|The Digital Plug
|Brand South Africa
|The South African Nation Brand
|2023 Rugby World Cup Campaign
|Audio Content, Podcasts & Campaigns
|East Coast Radio
|East Coast Radio
|African Story Magic
|African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe: A Legacy Reborn with Sound
|2Stories
|International Girls' Schools Coalition
|The 'On Educating Girls' podcast
|On Educating Girls
|Publisher Innovation
|SME South Africa
|SME South Africa
|Website
|SME South Africa Innovation
|RAPT Creative
|The Real Network
|The Real Network Podcast
|The Real Network Launch
|Publisher Brand-Building Campaigns
|Bizcommunity.com
|Bizcommunity.com
|BizTrends Content Feature
|#BizTrends
|RAPT Creative
|The Real Network
|The Real Network Podcast
|The Real Network Launch
|Publisher Monetisation
|8909
|Paramount Africa
|BET, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon
|The Monetisation project
|SME South Africa
|SME South Africa
|Website
|SME South Africa Monetisation
|CAMPAIGN
|Digital Campaign Strategy
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|PRODUCT
|TITLE
|Dialogue Communications
|Springboks
|Springboks
|SA Rugby #bokfriday
|Retroviral and Shaun James Films
|Castle Lager
|Castle Lager
|The Granboks
|dentsu
|Absa
|Absa Homeloans
|Absa NightVision Campaign
|Accenture Song
|Wesgro
|Tourism, Trade and Investment
|Startlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo
|Accenture Song
|Game
|Retail
|Game GAME
|Clockwork
|Xbox
|Sea of Thieves
|Xbox Sea of Thieves
|iProspect - A dentsu Company + Grid Worldwide
|Multichoice - DStv
|DStv Stream
|From R19,95 With Love
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Audi South Africa
|Audi Special Editions
|Curated Collection
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC
|Make it KFC
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC
|Eat Chicken For Breakfast
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Volkswagen Night School
|Night School
|Digital Integrated Campaign
|Hellosquare
|Tinkies
|Tinkies
|Made with You
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Hotwings
|Cure The Craving
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Audi South Africa
|Audi Special Editions
|Curated Collection
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC
|Make it KFC
|Promise
|SAB (AB InBev)
|Castle Lite
|Extra Cold Certified
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Volkswagen Night School
|Night School
|Ogilvy South Africa
|SAB (AB InBev)
|Castle Lite
|Bad News Bingo
|Mobile Campaign
|Hellosquare
|Tinkies
|Tinkies
|Made with You
|Accenture Song
|Wesgro
|Western Cape Exports
|Made in the Cape Market
|VML South Africa & Slikour On Life & Think Creative Africa
|Vodacom
|None
|Vodacom Hearing Challenge
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC
|KFC x Uncle Waffles: The Streets Hack
|MakeReign
|V&A Waterfront
|Tourism
|Joy From Africa
|Best Use of Data
|8909
|Paramount Africa
|BET, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon
|The Monetisation project
|Rainmaker Media
|Standard Bank
|Standard Bank Credit Card
|Standard Bank's use of data clean room to drive credit card customer growth
|ShopriteX
|Checkers Xtra Savings
|Hyper Personalisation Engine
|Hyper Personalisation Engine
|dentsu
|Absa
|Absa Homeloans
|Absa NightVision Campaign
|Clockwork
|Xbox
|Sea of Thieves
|Xbox Sea of Thieves
|Hearts & Science FZ LLC
|KFC
|Uncle Waffles Burger
|KFC Uncle Waffles
|Honest Marketing
|Heineken
|Heinekene Silver
|Project Ironman
|Ogilvy South Africa
|SAB (AB InBev)
|Castle Lite
|Bad News Bingo
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Cadbury South Africa
|Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate
|Cadbury GeneroCity Map
|Integrated Mixed Media Campaign
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|The Riky Rick Foundation
|Riky Rick Foundation
|Stronger
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|MTN South Africa
|Sponsorship
|The Silent Choir
|Clockwork
|Aware.Org
|Aware.Org
|Drunk Drivers Stay for Free
|Levergy
|Telkom
|Telecommunications
|#StandTall
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC
|Make it KFC
|MakeReign
|V&A Waterfront
|Tourism
|Joy From Africa
|Promise
|SAB (AB InBev)
|Castle Lite
|Extra Cold Certified
|Halo Advertising
|Capital Legacy
|Insurance
|Where There's No Will
|Break Through on a Budget
|Dialogue Communications
|Springboks
|Springboks
|SA Rugby #bokfriday
|Retroviral and Shaun James Films
|Castle Lager
|Castle Lager
|The Granboks
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|City Lodge Hotels
|City Lodge Hotels
|Reusable Ads
|Clockwork
|Aware.Org
|Aware.Org
|Drunk Drivers Stay for Free
|OLIVER Marketing
|Dove Men+Care
|Dove Men+Care Deodrant
|Rugby World Cup Tour
|Levergy
|Nedbank
|Banking
|The Art of Wine
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Audi South Africa
|Audi Special Editions
|Curated Collection
|Branded Content
|Retroviral and Shaun James Films
|Castle Lager
|Castle Lager
|The Granboks
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|Investments
|Reality Check
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Rock My Soul
|Feel the Fire
|Levergy Marketing Agency
|Nedbank
|Banking
|#Run4Avos
|Promise
|AfriSam
|Construction Materials
|The Vluit Project
|Second Screen Campaign
|LePub. Part of Publicis Groupe
|Heineken Beverages
|Klipdrift
|Go For Gold
|CRAFT AWARDS
|Craft - Marketing Copywriting
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|PRODUCT
|TITLE
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|City Lodge Hotels
|City Lodge Hotels
|Reusable Ads
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|City Lodge Hotels
|City Lodge Hotels
|Boss
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|City Lodge Hotels
|City Lodge Hotels
|Intern
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|City Lodge Hotels
|City Lodge Hotels
|HR
|Machine_
|Spotify
|Spotify
|Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit
|Clockwork
|Aware.Org
|Aware.Org
|Drunk Drivers Stay for Free
|Clockwork
|Xbox
|Sea of Thieves
|Xbox Sea of Thieves
|Craft - Research
|Clockwork
|Xbox
|Sea of Thieves
|Xbox Sea of Thieves
|Craft - Interface Design
|Digitas Liquorice
|Allan Gray Orbis Foundation
|The Gray Matter Lounge - Allan Gray Orbis Foundation
|The Gray Matter Lounge
|INJOZI Technology Studio
|Chicken Licken
|Chicken Licken food
|Gwijo Formations
|INJOZI Technology Studio
|QuidPro
|QuidPro
|QuidPro
|MakeReign
|Weylandts
|Homeware & Furniture
|Weylandts Online
|MakeReign
|MakeReign
|Digital Interface Company
|MakeReign
|MakeReign
|AvroKo
|Interior Design
|AvroKo Portfolio
|MakeReign
|V&A Waterfront
|Tourism
|Joy From Africa
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC
|Do You Speak Emoji?
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Volkswagen Night School
|Night School
|Craft - Software, Coding & Tech. Innovation
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|The Riky Rick Foundation
|Riky Rick Foundation
|Stronger
|Accenture Song
|Wesgro
|Tourism, Trade and Investment
|Startlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo
|INJOZI Technology Studio
|Chicken Licken
|Chicken Licken food
|Gwijo Formations
|MakeReign
|V&A Waterfront
|Tourism
|Joy From Africa
|Craft - Strategy
|8909
|Paramount Africa
|BET, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon
|The Monetisation project
|Accenture Song
|Wesgro
|Tourism, Trade and Investment
|Startlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo
|Clockwork
|Aware.Org
|Aware.Org
|Drunk Drivers Stay for Free
|Clockwork
|Xbox
|Sea of Thieves
|Xbox Sea of Thieves
|OLIVER Marketing
|Dove Men+Care
|Dove Men+Care Deodrant
|Rugby World Cup Tour
|Bash
|Bash
|Shopping Platform
|The platform power of together
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Volkswagen Night School
|Night School
|Craft - UX
|Digitas Liquorice
|Allan Gray Orbis Foundation
|The Gray Matter Lounge - Allan Gray Orbis Foundation
|The Gray Matter Lounge
|INJOZI Technology Studio
|Chicken Licken
|Chicken Licken food
|Gwijo Formations
|INJOZI Technology Studio
|QuidPro
|QuidPro app
|QuidPro
|Bash
|Bash
|Shopping Platform
|Unifying an omni-shopping experience
|MakeReign
|MakeReign
|Digital Interface Company
|MakeReign
|MakeReign
|AvroKo
|Interior Design
|AvroKo Portfolio
|MakeReign
|V&A Waterfront
|Tourism
|Joy From Africa
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Cadbury South Africa
|Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate
|Cadbury GeneroCity Map
|Craft - Online Video/Moving Image
|Retroviral and Shaun James Films
|Castle Lager
|Castle Lager
|The Granboks
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|Investments
|Reality Check
|Spitfire Films
|Chicken Licken
|Chicken Licken Love Me Tender Burger Meal
|Baba Valentino
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Audi South Africa
|Audi Special Editions
|Curated Collection
|99c
|Checkers Sixty60
|Checkers Sixty60
|Bring it Home
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.
|#VWDezemba 2.0
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC
|Make it KFC
|Ogilvy South Africa
|City of Cape Town
|City of Cape Town Worst Passengers
|Worst Passengers
|Halo Advertising
|Talent Digital Art
|Super Dragon Punch Force 3
|The Heist
|Halo Advertising
|Capital Legacy
|Wills and Estate Services
|Final Say
|Halo Advertising
|Auto&General
|Insurance
|Knysna (When Suddenly Happens)
|Halo Advertising
|Capital Legacy
|Insurance
|Where There's No Will
|Craft - Social Media Community Management
|VML South Africa
|Spotify Africa
|Spotify Africa
|Spotify Africa Greasy Tunes
|Accenture Song
|Engen
|Automotive
|Community Management
|Special Effects Media South Africa
|The Masked Singer South Africa
|TV Show
|Season 1 Launch
|VML South Africa
|Nando's South Africa
|QSR
|The Voice of the People
|Craft - Digital Media
|VML South Africa & Slikour On Life & Think Creative Africa
|Vodacom
|None
|Vodacom Hearing Challenge
|Hearts & Science FZ LLC
|KFC
|Uncle Waffles Burger
|KFC Uncle Waffles
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Audi South Africa
|Audi Special Editions
|Curated Collection
|Craft - Use of Sound
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|The Riky Rick Foundation
|Riky Rick Foundation
|Stronger
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|MTN South Africa
|Sponsorship
|The Silent Choir
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Brand
|Gwijo Formations
|VML South Africa & Slikour On Life & Think Creative Africa
|Vodacom
|None
|Vodacom Hearing Challenge
|Have Your Say
|Auto Trader
|Auto Trader Annual Electric Car Challenge
|Can you believe this song was made by the Mercedes-Benz EQA
|Promise
|AfriSam
|Construction Materials
|The Vluit Project
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC
|Make it KFC
|Halo Advertising
|Auto&General
|Insurance
|Knysna (When Suddenly Happens)
|Craft - Interactive Design
|Accenture Song
|Wesgro
|Western Cape Exports
|Made in the Cape Market
|Accenture Song
|Game
|Retail
|Game GAME
|Accenture Song
|Wesgro
|Tourism, Trade and Investment
|Startlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo
|MakeReign
|V&A Waterfront
|Tourism
|Joy From Africa
|Craft - Digital Content Marketing
|Retroviral and Shaun James Films
|Castle Lager
|Castle Lager
|The Granboks
|8909
|Paramount Africa
|BET, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon
|The Monetisation project
|Promise
|AfriSam
|Construction Materials
|The Vluit Project
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Volkswagen Night School
|Night School
|SPECIAL HONOURS
|Pixel for Purpose
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|TITLE / NAME
|VML South Africa
|Vodacom
|Vodacom Hearing Challenge
|OLIVER MARKETING
|Lifebuoy
|Global Handwashing Day
|HOT 102.7FM
|HOT 102.7FM
|Hot Cares Christmas
|Promise
|AfriSam
|The Vluit Project
|Best Digital Student
|IIE-Vega
|IIE-Vega
|Caitlyn Grunewald
|IIE-Vega
|IIE-Vega
|Anja van Rooyen, Dani Ogilvie, Suzaan van Heerden, Dune van Biljoen
|IIE-Vega
|IIE-Vega
|Thina Hlatswayo, Simône Le Roux, Emma Stobart, Riclyn Carlos Catin - Parentscool
|IIE-Vega
|IIE-Vega
|Luke Roode - Lift-Split
|IIE-Vega
|IIE-Vega
|Malope Badimo - Do You Drip?
|IIE-Vega
|IIE-Vega
|Dana-Leigh Dunnett
|IIE-Vega
|IIE-Vega
|Dana-Leigh Dunnet, Adam Delvecchio, Abigail Bothner, Jesse Raymond Reddy - Woolworths Light Kitchen
|IIE-Vega
|IIE-Vega
|Motheo Molatoli, Muhammad Suhail Moosa, Vishva Bansri Patel, Jayne Phillips - For Dummies
|IIE-Vega
|IIE-Vega
|Anja van Rooyen - All the Strings Attached
|IIE-Vega
|IIE-Vega
|Thina Hlatswayo
|IIE-Vega
|IIE-Vega
|Luke Roode, Indigo Camichel, Ashlee Kovachi - Stories to Crunch
|Red and Yellow School of Creative Business
|Red and Yellow School of Creative Business
|James Funston
|IIE-Vega
|IIE-Vega
|Lea Fourie - The Regret Gala
|IIE-Vega
|IIE-Vega
|Suzaan van Heerden
|Digital Rising Star
|MultiChoice Group
|Renaldo Schwarp
|Renaldo Schwarp
An evolving landscape
IAB South Africa CEO, Razia Pillay, emphasises the evolving landscape: “The industry is at a pivotal point and understanding customer needs and taking a proactive approach feels more important than ever."
She says, “I’m truly excited to see the winning entries this year, especially those showcasing this shift.
“If the trend isn’t quite there yet, it just means there’s room for all of us to grow collectively.
“This might mean taking a closer look at our internal passion and the final products we deliver — after all, these go hand-in-hand.
“As we work towards that, I look forward to celebrating the achievements of the industry’s best once more at this year’s awards ceremony.”
This year's finalists were meticulously chosen by an esteemed jury of more than 100 industry experts and led by jury president Khensani Nobanda, who also serves as the group executive of marketing & corporate affairs at Nedbank.
Finalists’ Showcase
Building on the success of last year's Finalists’ Showcase, the IAB South Africa and The Bookmark Awards are pleased to host this pre-awards ceremony event once again.
The Showcase allows deeper engagement with the year's shortlisted contenders and fosters valuable industry dialogue.
Nobanda says, “The Finalists’ Showcase fulfils a request for more interactive elements within the awards while the Bookmark Awards celebrate impactful industry creations.
“We are so excited to celebrate the phenomenal talent and creativity and can’t wait to welcome you all to both events!”
Tickets for both the Bookmarks Awards ceremony and the Bookmarks Finalists’ Showcase are now available here and include a 25% discount on rooms (including breakfast) from Bookmarks 2024 official accommodation partner, Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel.