Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Database360Publicis Groupe AfricaMotherland OMNiDMASAKantarTractor OutdoorV5 DigitalBroad MediaAFDAArora OnlineWavemakerHuman8DentsuMamela MediaSo InteractiveEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Search for:

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise


IAB BOOKMARKS AWARDS Content Feature

news | videos | galleries | www.thebookmarks.co.za | www.iabsa.net

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

All the IAB 2024 Bookmark Awards' finalists

12 Jul 2024
12 Jul 2024
The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa proudly announces the finalists for the highly anticipated 2024 Bookmark Awards, powered by naming rights partner Mark1.
(Image supplied)
(Image supplied)

This year marks the 16th edition of the prestigious event, celebrating the pinnacle of creativity and innovation in digital media and marketing.

With digital media and marketing firmly established as the cornerstone of brand strategy, the Bookmark Awards continue to recognise and celebrate creative achievements in the field.

Winning a Bookmark signifies exceptional work and a commitment to pushing boundaries and advancing the industry.

Entries to this year’s awards were judged across eight established categories: Platforms, Communities, Channels, Emerging Digital Technologies & Channels, Publishing, Campaigns, Craft Awards and Special Honours.

The finalists

PLATFORMS
Brand, Commercial & Retail Websites
AGENCYBRANDPRODUCTTITLE
BashBashWebsiteThe mall online
Malvah StudioPantheone AudioPantheone Audio Smart SpeakerDesigned to be seen & felt
Bluegrass DigitalKenya AirwaysKenya Airways FlightsKenya Airways Website
So InteractiveUnifi AfricaWebsite UX/UI RedesignUnifi Africa Website
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South AfricaVolkswagen Night SchoolNight School
MakeReignWeylandtsHomeware & FurnitureWeylandts Online
MakeReignMakeReignDigital Interface CompanyMakeReign
MakeReignAvroKoInterior DesignAvroKo Portfolio
E-Commerce Sites
Malvah StudioPantheone AudioPantheone Audio Smart SpeakerDesigned to be seen & felt
BashBashWebsiteBash: The mall online
Beyond AgencyWANDA LEPHOTOWebsiteWANDA LEPHOTO Website
MakeReignWeylandtsHomeware & FurnitureWeylandts Online
Public Service & NPO platforms
BIGBraveWild Bird TrustNASave the Cape Parrot
Bluegrass DigitalAllan Gray Orbis FoundationEntrepreneurial community app platformThe Gray Matter Lounge App
Software, Services & Platforms
YONDER / VMLVodacomVodacom WorldVodacom World of Collectibles
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South AfricaVolkswagen Night SchoolNight School
Mobile Apps
Publicis Commerce & Digitas LiquoriceRetail CloudRetail CloudRetail Cloud
BashBashAppThe mall in your pocket
Mobile Sites
Joe PublicChicken LickenBrandGwijo Formations
McCann JoburgMugg & BeanMenuWordle Chalenge
BashBashWebsiteThe Mall Online
MakeReignWeylandtsHomeware & FurnitureWeylandts Online
MakeReignMakeReignDigital Interface CompanyMakeReign
MakeReignV&A WaterfrontTourismJoy From Africa
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCKFCDo You Speak Emoji?
Ogilvy South AfricaCadbury South AfricaCadbury Dairy Milk ChocolateCadbury GeneroCity Map
Games
Joe PublicChicken LickenBrandGwijo Formations
Sea Monster EntertainmentNedbankChow Town on RobloxChow Town
LePub. Part of Publicis GroupeHeineken BeveragesKlipdriftGo For Gold Mobile Game
Accenture SongGameRetailGame GAME
Accenture SongWesgroTourism, Trade and InvestmentStartlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo
McCann JoburgMugg & BeanWinter MenuWordle Chalenge
Platform Innovation
WavemakerNetflixNetflix Series LaunchA 360 View of the Kingdom
Accenture SongWesgroTourism, Trade and InvestmentStartlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo
Accenture SongGameRetailGame GAME
YONDER / VMLVodacomVodacom WorldVodacom World of Collectibles
YONDER / VMLAbsaDebit & Credit CardsAbsa Card Quest
Accenture SongWesgroWestern Cape ExportsMade in the Cape Market
MakeReignV&A WaterfrontTourismJoy From Africa
Internal Business Platform
Guerilla AfricaAnglo AmericanRea ConnectaMeet the face that makes a difference
Customer Experience Design
Joe PublicChicken LickenBrandGwijo Formations
Accenture SongWesgroWestern Cape ExportsMade in the Cape Market
Hearts & Science FZ LLCKFCUncle Waffles BurgerKFC Uncle Waffles
PromiseSAB (AB InBev)Castle LiteExtra Cold Certified
MakeReignWeylandtsHomeware & FurnitureWeylandts Online
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South AfricaVolkswagen Night SchoolNight School
COMMUNITIES
Social Communities
AGENCYBRANDPRODUCTTITLE
8909Paramount AfricaBET, MTV, Comedy Central, NickelodeonThe Monetisation Project
Digitas LiquoriceYouTubeYouTubeMade for You
Joe PublicChicken LickenRock My SoulFeel the Fire
VML South AfricaSpotify AfricaSpotify AfricaSpotify Africa Greasy Tunes
Accenture SongEngenAutomotiveSocial Communities
Brand InfluenceAvonAvon Hydramatic LipstickAvon Hydramatic Lipstick
VML South AfricaNando's South AfricaQSRThe Voice of the People
Guerilla AfricaAnglo AmericanRea ConnectaMeet the face that makes a difference
South African BreweriesSouth African BreweriesCastle Milk Stout#ICarryTheirName
Use of User-Generated Content (UGC)
Dialogue CommunicationsSpringboksSpringboksSA Rugby #bokfriday
HellosquareTinkiesTinkiesMade with You
Digitas LiquoriceYouTubeYouTubeMade for You
Joe PublicChicken LickenRock My SoulFeel the Fire
Brand InfluencePRIMEPrime Hydration Energy DrinkDrink Prime with Checkers
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCKFCDo You Speak Emoji?
Social Media Campaigns
Dialogue CommunicationsSpringboksSpringboksSA Rugby #bokfriday
Retroviral and Shaun James FilmsCastle LagerCastle LagerThe Granboks
HellosquareTinkiesTinkiesMade with You
Brand Inc. - HaveYouHeard GroupToyotaToyota Brand#HiluxLegends
Machine_SpotifySpotifyOns Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit
Digitas LiquoriceYouTubeYouTubeMade for You
VML South AfricaSpotify AfricaSpotify AfricaSpotify Africa Greasy Tunes
Joe PublicChicken LickenBrandThank You For Complaining
Happy Friday Cape TownLibertyFinancial Advice#AskingForAFriend
Mood Creative AgencyCotton OnSummer CollectionSummer With Us
VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative AfricaVodacomNoneVodacom Hearing Challenge
PublicisToyota South Africa Motors (Pty) LtdFortunerFortuner Challenge 2023 - Sam
OLIVER MarketingDove Men+CareDove Men+Care DeodrantRugby World Cup Tour
Accenture Song Cape TownPepisCoNikNaks#OwnYourNak
MultiChoice GroupMultichoice GroupMzansi MagicI Blew It' skits
Standard BankStandard BankSavings & InvestmentSavings Month
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South AfricaVolkswagen Commercial Vehicles#VWDezemba 2.0
VML South AfricaNando's South AfricaQSRFire Up TikTok
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCKFCKFC x Uncle Waffles: The Streets Hack
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCKFCMake it KFC
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCKFCEat Chicken For Breakfast
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCKFCDo You Speak Emoji?
Online Video Channels
8909Paramount AfricaBET, MTV, Comedy Central, NickelodeonThe Monetisation project
ClockworkXboxSea of ThievesXbox Sea of Thieves
Special Effects Media South AfricaYouTubeVirtual Training ProgramMade For You
VML South AfricaNando's South AfricaQSRFire Up TikTok
Influencer Marketing
HellosquareTinkiesTinkiesMade with You
Brand Inc. - HaveYouHeard GroupToyotaToyota Brand#HiluxLegends
Machine_SpotifySpotifyOns Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit
Joe PublicChicken LickenRock My SoulFeel the Fire
Joe PublicChicken LickenBrandThank You For Complaining
Happy Friday Cape TownLibertyFinancial Advice#AskingForAFriend
Accenture SongEngenAutomotiveGarage Tok
VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative AfricaVodacomNoneVodacom Hearing Challenge
OLIVER MarketingDove Men+CareDove Men+Care DeodrantRugby World Cup Tour
EssenceMediacomP&GAlwaysKeNako
MultiChoice GroupMultichoice GroupDStv Stream1995 – THE 2023 RUGBY WORLD CUP
South African BreweriesSouth African BreweriesStella ArtoisLet's Do Dinner
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCKFCKFC x Uncle Waffles: The Streets Hack
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCKFCMake it KFC
Dentsu CreativeBeiersdorfNIVEA Radiant & BeautyNIVEA For Your Shade of Beautiful
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCKFCEat Chicken For Breakfast
VML South AfricaNando's South AfricaQSRVoice of the Creator
Social Media Innovation
8909Paramount AfricaBET, MTV, Comedy Central, NickelodeonThe Monetisation project
VML South Africa & Slikour On Life & Think Creative AfricaVodacomNoneVodacom Hearing Challenge
Special Effects Media South AfricaYouTubeVirtual Training ProgramMade For You
South African BreweriesCastle LagerBeverageThe Backup Squad
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCKFCDo You Speak Emoji?
CHANNELS
Paid Search Marketing
AGENCYBRANDPRODUCTTITLE
Lucid Performance MediaNetstarPersonal Vehicle TrackingNetstar Sales Summit Through Strategic Search
Lucky HustleMTNMTN SuperflexFlexing Great Results
Lucky HustleMTNOnline Marketing - NewlinesTurning Clicks into Conversions
Lucky HustleMTNOnline Marketing - UpgradesElevating Marketing Excellence
Mobius DigitalHertzCar RentalsOld School Wins
Standard Bank & MindshareStandard BankLookSee Energy SolutionsLookSee by Standard Bank
Display Advertising
ClockworkAware.OrgAware.OrgDrunk Drivers Stay for Free
Honest MarketingHeinekenHeineken SilverHeineken Silver
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South Africa235kW Tiguan RThe Revving Banner
Native Advertising
ClockworkAware.OrgAware.OrgDrunk Drivers Stay for Free
Online Video Series
Retroviral and Shaun James FilmsCastle LagerCastle LagerThe Granboks
Retroviral and Shaun James FilmsCastle LagerCastle LagerThe Granboks
Retroviral and Shaun James FilmsCastle LagerCastle LagerThe Granboks
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisCity Lodge HotelsCity Lodge HotelsReusable Ads
Machine_SpotifySpotifyOns Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit
Happy Friday Cape TownLibertyFinancial Advice#AskingForAFriend
Joe PublicChicken LickenRock My SoulFeel The Fire
LevergyNedbankBanking#Run4Avos
PromiseAfriSamConstruction MaterialsThe Vluit Project
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South AfricaVolkswagen Commercial Vehicles#VWDezemba 2.0
Ogilvy South AfricaCity of Cape TownCity of Cape Town Worst PassengersWorst Passengers
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCKFCEat Chicken For Breakfast
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South AfricaVolkswagen Night SchoolNight School
Content Marketing Strategy
Retroviral and Shaun James FilmsCastle LagerCastle LagerThe Granboks
8909Paramount AfricaBET, MTV, Comedy Central, NickelodeonThe Monetisation project
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCKFCMake it KFC
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South AfricaVolkswagen Night SchoolNight School
Social Paid Advertising
HellosquareTinkiesTinkiesMade with You
The MediaShopFamous BrandsDebonairs: Cheezy RangeDebonairs: Cheezy Range
Lucky HustleMTNOnline Marketing - Samsung S24 LaunchFrom Launch to Leads
Magnetic CreativeBOS BrandsIce TeaEveryONE Is Brewed For Greatness
Innovative use of Media Planning
Rainmaker MediaUnileverShield DeodorantShield Deo Drive
WavemakerBMWBMW M2Unleashing the last combustion M2 in South Africa
ClockworkAware.OrgAware.OrgDrunk Drivers Stay for Free
RookdigitalHeinekenHeineken SilverHeineken Silver Local Launch
Hearts & Science FZ LLCKFCUncle Waffles BurgerKFC Uncle Waffles
Email, Direct & Inbound Marketing
ShopriteXCheckers Xtra SavingsHyper Personalisation EngineHyper Personalisation Engine
Use of Programmatic Media
Rainmaker MediaUnileverMagnum Chocolate Cookie CrumbleMagnum Chocolate Cookie Crumble
dentsuAbsaAbsa HomeloansAbsa NightVision Campaign
PenquinPrima InteractiveXboxXbox 24 Days of Christmas Campaign
RookdigitalHeinekenHeineken SilverHeineken Silver Local Launch
RookdigitalWindhoekWindhoekWindhoek 100% Moments
RookdigitalHeinekenHeineken 0.0When You Drink Never Drive – Heineken 0.0
Digital Installations & Activations
Machine_Prime VideoCitadelThe Briefcase
Accenture SongWesgroWestern Cape ExportsMade in the Cape Market
LevergyNedbankBankingThe Art of Wine
PromiseSAB (AB InBev)Castle LiteExtra Cold Certified
Digital Video Production
Retroviral and Shaun James FilmsCastle LagerCastle LagerThe Granboks
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South AfricaVolkswagen Commercial Vehicles#VWDezemba 2.0
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South AfricaVolkswagen Night SchoolNight School
Use of CRM, Loyalty Programs & Gamification
Joe PublicChicken LickenBrandGwijo Formations
Rainmaker MediaSouth African BreweriesCastle LiteCastle Lite Tips for Taps
ShopriteXCheckers Xtra SavingsHyper Personalisation EngineHyper Personalisation Engine
ClockworkXboxSea of ThievesXbox Sea of Thieves
Channel Innovation
8909Paramount AfricaBET, MTV, Comedy Central, NickelodeonThe Monetisation project
Machine_Prime VideoCitadelThe Briefcase
WavemakerNetflixSeriesNetflix Baby
ShopriteXCheckers Xtra SavingsHyper Personalisation EngineHyper Personalisation Engine
ClockworkAware.OrgAware.OrgDrunk Drivers Stay for Free
VML South Africa & Slikour On Life & Think Creative AfricaVodacomNoneVodacom Hearing Challenge
Hearts & Science FZ LLCKFCUncle Waffles BurgerKFC Uncle Waffles
RookdigitalHeinekenHeineken SilverHeineken Silver Local Launch
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCKFCKFC x Uncle Waffles: The Streets Hack
M&C Saatchi AbelSealandECONYL Regenerated Nylon RangeThe Poollution
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South Africa235kW Tiguan RThe Revving Banner
Campaign / Microsites
Joe PublicChicken LickenChicken Licken Hotwings®Cure the Craving
INJOZI Technology StudioChicken LickenChicken LickenGwijo Formations
MakeReignV&A WaterfrontTourismJoy From Africa
Bots, Messaging and Dark Social
YONDER / Shoprite GroupCheckers Sixty60Online ShoppingSixty60 Scratch & Win - Rugby World Cup
Podcasts, Live Streaming and Audio Streaming
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisThe Riky Rick FoundationRiky Rick FoundationStronger
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisCity Lodge HotelsCity Lodge HotelsBoss
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisCity Lodge HotelsCity Lodge HotelsIntern
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisCity Lodge HotelsCity Lodge HotelsHR
Interactive Mixed Media
Machine_Prime VideoCitadelThe Briefcase
Accenture SongWesgroWesgroMade in the Cape Market
ClockworkAware.OrgAware.OrgDrunk Drivers Stay for Free
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCKFCKFC x Uncle Waffles: The Streets Hack
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South AfricaVolkswagen Night SchoolNight School
EMERGING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES & CHANNELS
Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR)
AGENCYBRANDPRODUCTTITLE
Simunye MediaAXEAXE DeodorantAXE's Virtual Reality Odyssey: Unveiling Fragrance Realms in South Africa's First Geodesic Dome Experience
Accenture SongWesgroWestern Cape ExportsMade in the Cape Market
VML South Africa & Slikour On Life & Think Creative AfricaVodacomNoneVodacom Hearing Challenge
YONDER / VMLVodacomVodacom WorldVodacom World of Collectibles
YONDER / VMLAbsaDebit & Credit CardsAbsa Card Quest
Internet of Things
PromiseSAB (AB InBev)Castle LiteExtra Cold Certified
Artificial Intelligence
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisThe Riky Rick FoundationRiky Rick FoundationStronger
LevergyNedbankBankingThe Art of Wine
Ogilvy South AfricaAudi South AfricaAudi Special EditionsCurated Collection
PUBLISHING
Publisher Sites (Mass Appeal)
AGENCYBRANDPRODUCTTITLE
8909Paramount AfricaBET, MTV, Comedy Central, NickelodeonThe Monetisation project
Media24News24News websiteNews24: South Africa's most trusted news brand
Custom Publishing (Niche Appeal)
BizcommunityBizcommunity.comBizcommunity websiteThe Niche Business Community
Media24News24Niche site ( giving readers a mobile-first overview of a year in news)News24's Impact Report 2023
Social Media Content & Campaigns
8909Paramount AfricaBET, MTV, Comedy Central, NickelodeonThe Monetisation project
Digitas LiquoriceYouTubeYouTubeMade for You
CRTcreateSea HarvestFish FridayEveryone's favourite Day
Special Effects Media South AfricaThe Masked Singer South AfricaTV ShowSeason 1 Launch
Data Strategy, Content & Campaigns
Ogilvy South AfricaCadbury South AfricaCadbury Dairy Milk ChocolateCadbury GeneroCity Map
Video Content & Campaigns
Media24News24DocumentaryBlood on the Tracks: The Battle for Cape Town's Central Line
Media24News24Documentary seriesUrban Oasis
CRTcreateSea HarvestFish FridayEveryone's favourite Day
Media24News24Feature-length documentaryDOCUMENTARY | Silenced: Why Babita Deokaran was murdered
Live Event Content
LePub. Part of Publicis GroupeHeineken BeveragesKlipdriftGo For Gold. RWC 2023
VML South AfricaSpotify AfricaSpotify AfricaSpotify Africa Greasy Tunes
Media24News24NewsLIVE UPDATE: The blast that shook a Joburg street
LevergyInternational Cricket Council and Cricket South AfricaSportICC Women's T20 World Cup
The Digital PlugBrand South AfricaThe South African Nation Brand2023 Rugby World Cup Campaign
Audio Content, Podcasts & Campaigns
East Coast RadioEast Coast RadioAfrican Story MagicAfrican Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe: A Legacy Reborn with Sound
2StoriesInternational Girls' Schools CoalitionThe 'On Educating Girls' podcastOn Educating Girls
Publisher Innovation
SME South AfricaSME South AfricaWebsiteSME South Africa Innovation
RAPT CreativeThe Real NetworkThe Real Network PodcastThe Real Network Launch
Publisher Brand-Building Campaigns
Bizcommunity.comBizcommunity.comBizTrends Content Feature#BizTrends
RAPT CreativeThe Real NetworkThe Real Network PodcastThe Real Network Launch
Publisher Monetisation
8909Paramount AfricaBET, MTV, Comedy Central, NickelodeonThe Monetisation project
SME South AfricaSME South AfricaWebsiteSME South Africa Monetisation
CAMPAIGN
Digital Campaign Strategy
AGENCYBRANDPRODUCTTITLE
Dialogue CommunicationsSpringboksSpringboksSA Rugby #bokfriday
Retroviral and Shaun James FilmsCastle LagerCastle LagerThe Granboks
dentsuAbsaAbsa HomeloansAbsa NightVision Campaign
Accenture SongWesgroTourism, Trade and InvestmentStartlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo
Accenture SongGameRetailGame GAME
ClockworkXboxSea of ThievesXbox Sea of Thieves
iProspect - A dentsu Company + Grid WorldwideMultichoice - DStvDStv StreamFrom R19,95 With Love
Ogilvy South AfricaAudi South AfricaAudi Special EditionsCurated Collection
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCKFCMake it KFC
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCKFCEat Chicken For Breakfast
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South AfricaVolkswagen Night SchoolNight School
Digital Integrated Campaign
HellosquareTinkiesTinkiesMade with You
Joe PublicChicken LickenHotwingsCure The Craving
Ogilvy South AfricaAudi South AfricaAudi Special EditionsCurated Collection
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCKFCMake it KFC
PromiseSAB (AB InBev)Castle LiteExtra Cold Certified
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South AfricaVolkswagen Night SchoolNight School
Ogilvy South AfricaSAB (AB InBev)Castle LiteBad News Bingo
Mobile Campaign
HellosquareTinkiesTinkiesMade with You
Accenture SongWesgroWestern Cape ExportsMade in the Cape Market
VML South Africa & Slikour On Life & Think Creative AfricaVodacomNoneVodacom Hearing Challenge
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCKFCKFC x Uncle Waffles: The Streets Hack
MakeReignV&A WaterfrontTourismJoy From Africa
Best Use of Data
8909Paramount AfricaBET, MTV, Comedy Central, NickelodeonThe Monetisation project
Rainmaker MediaStandard BankStandard Bank Credit CardStandard Bank's use of data clean room to drive credit card customer growth
ShopriteXCheckers Xtra SavingsHyper Personalisation EngineHyper Personalisation Engine
dentsuAbsaAbsa HomeloansAbsa NightVision Campaign
ClockworkXboxSea of ThievesXbox Sea of Thieves
Hearts & Science FZ LLCKFCUncle Waffles BurgerKFC Uncle Waffles
Honest MarketingHeinekenHeinekene SilverProject Ironman
Ogilvy South AfricaSAB (AB InBev)Castle LiteBad News Bingo
Ogilvy South AfricaCadbury South AfricaCadbury Dairy Milk ChocolateCadbury GeneroCity Map
Integrated Mixed Media Campaign
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisThe Riky Rick FoundationRiky Rick FoundationStronger
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisMTN South AfricaSponsorshipThe Silent Choir
ClockworkAware.OrgAware.OrgDrunk Drivers Stay for Free
LevergyTelkomTelecommunications#StandTall
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCKFCMake it KFC
MakeReignV&A WaterfrontTourismJoy From Africa
PromiseSAB (AB InBev)Castle LiteExtra Cold Certified
Halo AdvertisingCapital LegacyInsuranceWhere There's No Will
Break Through on a Budget
Dialogue CommunicationsSpringboksSpringboksSA Rugby #bokfriday
Retroviral and Shaun James FilmsCastle LagerCastle LagerThe Granboks
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisCity Lodge HotelsCity Lodge HotelsReusable Ads
ClockworkAware.OrgAware.OrgDrunk Drivers Stay for Free
OLIVER MarketingDove Men+CareDove Men+Care DeodrantRugby World Cup Tour
LevergyNedbankBankingThe Art of Wine
Ogilvy South AfricaAudi South AfricaAudi Special EditionsCurated Collection
Branded Content
Retroviral and Shaun James FilmsCastle LagerCastle LagerThe Granboks
Joe PublicNedbankInvestmentsReality Check
Joe PublicChicken LickenRock My SoulFeel the Fire
Levergy Marketing AgencyNedbankBanking#Run4Avos
PromiseAfriSamConstruction MaterialsThe Vluit Project
Second Screen Campaign
LePub. Part of Publicis GroupeHeineken BeveragesKlipdriftGo For Gold
CRAFT AWARDS
Craft - Marketing Copywriting
AGENCYBRANDPRODUCTTITLE
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisCity Lodge HotelsCity Lodge HotelsReusable Ads
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisCity Lodge HotelsCity Lodge HotelsBoss
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisCity Lodge HotelsCity Lodge HotelsIntern
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisCity Lodge HotelsCity Lodge HotelsHR
Machine_SpotifySpotifyOns Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit
ClockworkAware.OrgAware.OrgDrunk Drivers Stay for Free
ClockworkXboxSea of ThievesXbox Sea of Thieves
Craft - Research
ClockworkXboxSea of ThievesXbox Sea of Thieves
Craft - Interface Design
Digitas LiquoriceAllan Gray Orbis FoundationThe Gray Matter Lounge - Allan Gray Orbis FoundationThe Gray Matter Lounge
INJOZI Technology StudioChicken LickenChicken Licken foodGwijo Formations
INJOZI Technology StudioQuidProQuidProQuidPro
MakeReignWeylandtsHomeware & FurnitureWeylandts Online
MakeReignMakeReignDigital Interface CompanyMakeReign
MakeReignAvroKoInterior DesignAvroKo Portfolio
MakeReignV&A WaterfrontTourismJoy From Africa
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCKFCDo You Speak Emoji?
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South AfricaVolkswagen Night SchoolNight School
Craft - Software, Coding & Tech. Innovation
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisThe Riky Rick FoundationRiky Rick FoundationStronger
Accenture SongWesgroTourism, Trade and InvestmentStartlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo
INJOZI Technology StudioChicken LickenChicken Licken foodGwijo Formations
MakeReignV&A WaterfrontTourismJoy From Africa
Craft - Strategy
8909Paramount AfricaBET, MTV, Comedy Central, NickelodeonThe Monetisation project
Accenture SongWesgroTourism, Trade and InvestmentStartlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo
ClockworkAware.OrgAware.OrgDrunk Drivers Stay for Free
ClockworkXboxSea of ThievesXbox Sea of Thieves
OLIVER MarketingDove Men+CareDove Men+Care DeodrantRugby World Cup Tour
BashBashShopping PlatformThe platform power of together
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South AfricaVolkswagen Night SchoolNight School
Craft - UX
Digitas LiquoriceAllan Gray Orbis FoundationThe Gray Matter Lounge - Allan Gray Orbis FoundationThe Gray Matter Lounge
INJOZI Technology StudioChicken LickenChicken Licken foodGwijo Formations
INJOZI Technology StudioQuidProQuidPro appQuidPro
BashBashShopping PlatformUnifying an omni-shopping experience
MakeReignMakeReignDigital Interface CompanyMakeReign
MakeReignAvroKoInterior DesignAvroKo Portfolio
MakeReignV&A WaterfrontTourismJoy From Africa
Ogilvy South AfricaCadbury South AfricaCadbury Dairy Milk ChocolateCadbury GeneroCity Map
Craft - Online Video/Moving Image
Retroviral and Shaun James FilmsCastle LagerCastle LagerThe Granboks
Joe PublicNedbankInvestmentsReality Check
Spitfire FilmsChicken LickenChicken Licken Love Me Tender Burger MealBaba Valentino
Ogilvy South AfricaAudi South AfricaAudi Special EditionsCurated Collection
99cCheckers Sixty60Checkers Sixty60Bring it Home
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South AfricaVolkswagen Commercial Vehicles.#VWDezemba 2.0
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCKFCMake it KFC
Ogilvy South AfricaCity of Cape TownCity of Cape Town Worst PassengersWorst Passengers
Halo AdvertisingTalent Digital ArtSuper Dragon Punch Force 3The Heist
Halo AdvertisingCapital LegacyWills and Estate ServicesFinal Say
Halo AdvertisingAuto&GeneralInsuranceKnysna (When Suddenly Happens)
Halo AdvertisingCapital LegacyInsuranceWhere There's No Will
Craft - Social Media Community Management
VML South AfricaSpotify AfricaSpotify AfricaSpotify Africa Greasy Tunes
Accenture SongEngenAutomotiveCommunity Management
Special Effects Media South AfricaThe Masked Singer South AfricaTV ShowSeason 1 Launch
VML South AfricaNando's South AfricaQSRThe Voice of the People
Craft - Digital Media
VML South Africa & Slikour On Life & Think Creative AfricaVodacomNoneVodacom Hearing Challenge
Hearts & Science FZ LLCKFCUncle Waffles BurgerKFC Uncle Waffles
Ogilvy South AfricaAudi South AfricaAudi Special EditionsCurated Collection
Craft - Use of Sound
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisThe Riky Rick FoundationRiky Rick FoundationStronger
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisMTN South AfricaSponsorshipThe Silent Choir
Joe PublicChicken LickenBrandGwijo Formations
VML South Africa & Slikour On Life & Think Creative AfricaVodacomNoneVodacom Hearing Challenge
Have Your SayAuto TraderAuto Trader Annual Electric Car ChallengeCan you believe this song was made by the Mercedes-Benz EQA
PromiseAfriSamConstruction MaterialsThe Vluit Project
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCKFCMake it KFC
Halo AdvertisingAuto&GeneralInsuranceKnysna (When Suddenly Happens)
Craft - Interactive Design
Accenture SongWesgroWestern Cape ExportsMade in the Cape Market
Accenture SongGameRetailGame GAME
Accenture SongWesgroTourism, Trade and InvestmentStartlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo
MakeReignV&A WaterfrontTourismJoy From Africa
Craft - Digital Content Marketing
Retroviral and Shaun James FilmsCastle LagerCastle LagerThe Granboks
8909Paramount AfricaBET, MTV, Comedy Central, NickelodeonThe Monetisation project
PromiseAfriSamConstruction MaterialsThe Vluit Project
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South AfricaVolkswagen Night SchoolNight School
SPECIAL HONOURS
Pixel for Purpose
AGENCYBRANDTITLE / NAME
VML South AfricaVodacomVodacom Hearing Challenge
OLIVER MARKETINGLifebuoyGlobal Handwashing Day
HOT 102.7FMHOT 102.7FMHot Cares Christmas
PromiseAfriSamThe Vluit Project
Best Digital Student
IIE-VegaIIE-VegaCaitlyn Grunewald
IIE-VegaIIE-VegaAnja van Rooyen, Dani Ogilvie, Suzaan van Heerden, Dune van Biljoen
IIE-VegaIIE-VegaThina Hlatswayo, Simône Le Roux, Emma Stobart, Riclyn Carlos Catin - Parentscool
IIE-VegaIIE-VegaLuke Roode - Lift-Split
IIE-VegaIIE-VegaMalope Badimo - Do You Drip?
IIE-VegaIIE-VegaDana-Leigh Dunnett
IIE-VegaIIE-VegaDana-Leigh Dunnet, Adam Delvecchio, Abigail Bothner, Jesse Raymond Reddy - Woolworths Light Kitchen
IIE-VegaIIE-VegaMotheo Molatoli, Muhammad Suhail Moosa, Vishva Bansri Patel, Jayne Phillips - For Dummies
IIE-VegaIIE-VegaAnja van Rooyen - All the Strings Attached
IIE-VegaIIE-VegaThina Hlatswayo
IIE-VegaIIE-VegaLuke Roode, Indigo Camichel, Ashlee Kovachi - Stories to Crunch
Red and Yellow School of Creative BusinessRed and Yellow School of Creative BusinessJames Funston
IIE-VegaIIE-VegaLea Fourie - The Regret Gala
IIE-VegaIIE-VegaSuzaan van Heerden
Digital Rising Star
MultiChoice GroupRenaldo SchwarpRenaldo Schwarp

An evolving landscape

IAB South Africa CEO, Razia Pillay, emphasises the evolving landscape: “The industry is at a pivotal point and understanding customer needs and taking a proactive approach feels more important than ever."

She says, “I’m truly excited to see the winning entries this year, especially those showcasing this shift.

“If the trend isn’t quite there yet, it just means there’s room for all of us to grow collectively.

“This might mean taking a closer look at our internal passion and the final products we deliver — after all, these go hand-in-hand.

“As we work towards that, I look forward to celebrating the achievements of the industry’s best once more at this year’s awards ceremony.”

This year's finalists were meticulously chosen by an esteemed jury of more than 100 industry experts and led by jury president Khensani Nobanda, who also serves as the group executive of marketing & corporate affairs at Nedbank.

Finalists’ Showcase

Building on the success of last year's Finalists’ Showcase, the IAB South Africa and The Bookmark Awards are pleased to host this pre-awards ceremony event once again.

The Showcase allows deeper engagement with the year's shortlisted contenders and fosters valuable industry dialogue.

Nobanda says, “The Finalists’ Showcase fulfils a request for more interactive elements within the awards while the Bookmark Awards celebrate impactful industry creations.

“We are so excited to celebrate the phenomenal talent and creativity and can’t wait to welcome you all to both events!”

Tickets for both the Bookmarks Awards ceremony and the Bookmarks Finalists’ Showcase are now available here and include a 25% discount on rooms (including breakfast) from Bookmarks 2024 official accommodation partner, Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel.

Read more: digital advertising, digital marketing, Bookmark Awards, Nedbank, IAB, Khensani Nobanda, Razia Pillay
Share this article
NextOptions

Related

#BehindtheIMC: Matthew Bull, founder SoloUnion - Creativity is progress. Without it, you die.
#BehindtheIMC: Matthew Bull, founder SoloUnion - Creativity is progress. Without it, you die.
1 day
Wavemaker strengthens leadership team
WavemakerWavemaker strengthens leadership team
2 days
IAB SA&#x2019;s content marketing committee relaunches as branded entertainment and content committee
IAB South AfricaIAB SA’s content marketing committee relaunches as branded entertainment and content committee
3 Jul 2024
Celebrating 13 years of impactful service and pioneering new paths
Blue Label MediaCelebrating 13 years of impactful service and pioneering new paths
3 Jul 2024
Source: Supplied.
"Pay by bank fastest-growing payment method in South Africa"
3 Jul 2024
Mantsho x Nedbank&#x2019;s fashion line inspired by MiGoals Premium
Mantsho x Nedbank’s fashion line inspired by MiGoals Premium
2 Jul 2024
Ornico releases SA social media landscape report 2024 - Now available for download
OrnicoOrnico releases SA social media landscape report 2024 - Now available for download
2 Jul 2024
Source:
67 logos for 67 businesses: A creative tribute to Mandela's legacy
1 Jul 2024
More industry news

Next
Let's do Biz