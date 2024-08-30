Daily Maverick's co-founder Branko Brkic to step down as editor-in-chief

Daily Maverick has announced that its editor-in-chief of 15 years, Branko Brkic will step down.

Brkic, together with current CEO, Styli Charalambous founded the Daily Maverick in 2009.

Jillian Green will take up the position of editor-in-chief.

The publication announced the move in its online edition.

It stated:

In a long-expected move, the reins of Daily Maverick’s editorial team will soon have new guiding hands. While Branko is relinquishing his day-to-day duties, he will still remain involved in other aspects of Daily Maverick media company.

Says Branko:

“It’s been an honour and privilege of my lifetime to serve the people of South Africa. The Daily Maverick journey was from the first, and it will be to the last day, a period that has truly defined me. After 15 years, it’s time for me to try other things in life, perhaps life itself too. Jillian and I worked together every day for the last seven years and I am convinced she will be the great next guardian of Daily Maverick’s incomparable legacy.”

Says Jillian:

“Branko, thank you for your guidance and inspiration – both as a mentor and a friend. I am humbled by the faith shown in me and excited by the opportunity to build upon the strong foundation laid by a true maverick of journalism. Your leadership and vision have shaped Daily Maverick into a beacon of independent and inspirational journalism in our country. We will guard this legacy jealously even as we take Daily Maverick forward, championing muckraking journalism that not only informs but serves and empowers our readers to engage critically with the issues that affect their lives. And above all we will always defend truth and remind ourselves every day that responding to this calling means our days are meant to be ‘never boring’.

“I look forward to continuing our work with the phenomenal people who make up Daily Maverick.”