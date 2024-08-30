Hollard reveals rebranding as it expands into Africa

Hollard Insurance Group has lifted the veil on plans to reposition its brand.

Source: Supplied. Hazel Chimhandamba, group chief marketing officer at Hollard

“Since its foundation in 1980, Hollard consistently pursues a better way to do insurance across various markets and specialist categories, providing businesses and ordinary people with reliable and competitive solutions,” says Willie Lategan, Hollard Group chief executive officer.

“Today, through Hollard International (HINT), we have access to 10 markets on the continent. We also have global backing from Tokio Marine.

"We are an insurer with a long-term vision, we believe in partnerships, and having an impact in the markets in which we operate. As we continue to drive our growth in sub-Saharan Africa, through HINT, we believe in driving profit through purpose, as well as enabling more people to create and secure a better future,” he adds.

Explaining the new brand repositioning, Hazel Chimhandamba, group chief marketing officer at Hollard, says it will give impetus to the company’s objective of leveraging its relationships with intermediaries, retailers, and strategic partners.

This brand repositioning focuses on enhancing the capabilities of its intermediaries to better serve the end customer. Chimhandamba adds that human-to-human engagement remains crucial to increasing the uptake and penetration of insurance among its target segments.

“Insurance is about the great unknown and our new brand campaign is designed to encourage our customers to step boldly into that great unknown.

"As a brand, we challenge extractive insurance practices. Insurance is generally catastrophised and our view is that for insurance to be accessible, it needs to be positioned differently,” she says.

“At the heart of our brand repositioning, which will be defined by the campaign payoff line Insure your unsure, we seek to reinvigorate our brand by taking the doom and gloom out of insurance and bringing in some levity – after all, we take what we do seriously, without taking ourselves too seriously,” says Chimhandamba.

Through HINT, the Hollard Group has established access in several African countries including Mozambique, Namibia, Botswana, Ghana, Zambia, Lesotho, Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania – offering a broad range of short- and long-term insurance solutions.