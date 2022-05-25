Subscribe & Follow
Biz Most Read Award winners August 2024
This month’s coronations go to the following companies, whose proud announcements were among the most-read press releases published via Bizcommunity's Press Office newsrooms in August:
- Universities with no application fees for 2025 - FundiConnect
- Research, education experts find learning through play critical in early childhood development - JNPR
- On International Beer Day, Heineken says you can forget about the beer - Heineken Beverages
- Absa and the Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) launch chair in entrepreneurship - Gordon Institute of Business Science
