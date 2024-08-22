Education Higher Education
Higher Education Company news South Africa

    Universities with no application fees for 2025

    Issued by FundiConnect
    22 Aug 2024
    22 Aug 2024
    In a progressive move to make higher education more accessible, several South African universities have waived their application fees for the 2025 academic year. This initiative aims to reduce financial barriers and encourage more students, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, to pursue tertiary education.
    Universities with no application fees for 2025

    The cost of applying to universities can be a significant obstacle for many prospective students, especially those applying to multiple institutions. Recognising this, the following universities have eliminated application fees, making it easier for all students to take the first step toward their academic futures:

    • University of Johannesburg (UJ): UJ is waiving the online application fee for all South African students applying for undergraduate programmes. Known for its vibrant campus life and diverse academic offerings, UJ’s initiative is designed to ensure that no student is deterred by financial constraints when applying.
    • University of the Western Cape (UWC): UWC has also removed application fees for undergraduate applications. This decision aligns with the university’s commitment to inclusivity and making education accessible to a broader range of students. 
    • North-West University (NWU): NWU offers a wide array of programs and is focused on community engagement and social outreach. The university does not charge an application fee for online applications, making it easier for students from various backgrounds to apply.
    • University of the Free State (UFS): UFS, known for its diverse academic offerings, has also waived its application fee, ensuring that financial limitations do not prevent prospective students from applying.
    • Walter Sisulu University (WSU): WSU supports students from diverse backgrounds and does not require an application fee, making higher education more accessible in the Eastern Cape and beyond.
    • Central University of Technology (CUT): CUT, with its focus on technology and innovation, has also eliminated the application fee for undergraduate programs, helping to lower the financial burden on prospective students.
    • Rhodes University (RU): Renowned for its high academic standards and close-knit community, Rhodes University does not charge an application fee, encouraging a diverse range of students to apply.
    • Sol Plaatje University (SPU): As one of South Africa’s newer institutions, SPU is committed to accessibility and does not require an application fee, supporting students in the Northern Cape region and beyond.

    These universities are leading the way in making higher education more accessible and inclusive. By removing application fees, they are encouraging a more diverse and competitive applicant pool, ultimately contributing to a richer educational environment.

    For more information, visit www.fundiconnect.co.za.

    higher education, UWC, NWU, WSU, CUT, UFS, accessibility, UJ, inclusive education
    FundiConnect
    FundiConnect is South Africa's largest online student support platform, providing students with information about institutions, studies, careers, funding, products, and career resources.
