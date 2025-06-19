YouthMonth: Gaming - A gateway for Gen Z

When it comes to engaging Gen Z, brands looking to stay culturally relevant can no longer ignore the power of gaming.

Kyla Booysen, senior partner manager, Special Effects Media, says Brands looking to stay culturally relevant can no longer ignore the power of gaming, especially when it comes to engaging Gen Z

For many Gen Zs in under-resourced communities, gaming is more than escape - it has become a gateway to digital literacy, creative expression, and globally scalable career opportunities.

Youth Month celebrates the power of young South Africans — and right now, one of their most influential cultural forces is gaming.

What once was a niche hobby limited to internet cafes and family computers has exploded into a diverse, ever-growing community.

As internet access improves and affordable hardware becomes more accessible, the local gaming scene is expanding rapidly.

Today, South Africa is considered one of the key gaming hubs on the continent, consisting of casual players, serious streamers, and rising esports professionals.

The rise of local tournaments like the rAge Expo, NAG LAN, and ACGL competitions proves gaming isn’t just a hobby — it’s a full-blown cultural movement.

Competitive titles like Fortnite, CS:GO, FIFA, Valorant, and Rocket League dominate, with school and varsity leagues helping gamers build careers not just as players but as streamers, devs, and digital entrepreneurs.

Marketers need to get in the game

Here’s why brands should tap into this ever-evolving market:

Massive Reach: Gen Z now spends as much time gaming as they do watching Netflix or scrolling socials. Twitch, YouTube Gaming, and TikTok Live dominate screen time. Even local platforms like Mettlestate and ACGL are pulling impressive numbers, especially during major tournaments.

High Engagement: Gamers are active participants — they create, share, and shape culture.

Fan Bases & trust: Games and platforms host passionate fan bases that trust their creators, not just based on hype, but on performance, consistency, and credibility. Loyalty in this space is hard-earned and highly influential.

Cultural Relevance: Gaming touches everything from fashion to music to film. Just look at collabs like Fortnite x Star Wars, Minecraft x Adidas, Lego x Batman or the deliciously clever Xbox x Oreo Cheat Cookies campaign. The Minecraft x Adidas collab is a standout example of how a brand can genuinely integrate with the gaming world. Rather than stopping at digital skins within the Minecraft universe, Adidas extended the partnership into the physical world with exclusive apparel and footwear inspired by the game's pixelated aesthetic. This dual approach created a 360° brand experience, merging virtual identity with real-world fashion.

Where does a brand start

Brands don’t need to develop games to win in the gaming space — there are countless authentic ways to get involved.

Sponsor local events or teams: From campus tournaments to events like Comic Con, there’s massive visibility in showing up where the audience already plays.

In-Game activations: In-game drops like custom skins, gear or map locations can offer unique brand visibility.

Creator collabs: Partnering with local streamers and creators allows for engaging content that feels organic and credible, leveraging their loyal following, real engagement, and cultural relevance. A great example would be the Telkom VS Gaming - not only did they have an activation at Comic Con Cape Town 2025, but they also partnered with well-known cosplayers (Ludus Cosplay as S-Tech, FredWolf Cosplay as Mobile Mo and Baka Sakura Cosplay as Vibey Val) to form The Next Gen Squad.

Hosting gaming lounges or pop-up experiences in malls or on campuses helps build real-life connections with this digital-first audience. If budget is a concern and the gaming world feels unfamiliar, your brand can still get involved by adding gamified elements to existing content, such as interactive polls, challenges, or small-scale online competitions. It’s a cost-effective way to borrow from the mechanics of gaming, boost engagement, and build community without diving headfirst into the industry.

Don’t sit on the sidelines

For Gen Z, gaming isn’t a phase — it’s a lifestyle.

For brands, it is a golden opportunity that can’t be ignored.

South Africa’s gaming scene is evolving fast, and the most forward-thinking marketers are already getting involved.

The future of brand engagement isn’t just digital — it’s playable.