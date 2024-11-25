Ethan September joins ANA International Echo Awards board of governors

The Direct Marketing Association of South Africa (DMASA) proudly announces the appointment of Ethan September, head of the Assegai Awards, to the prestigious board of governors of the ANA International Echo Awards, effective 8 May 2025.

Ethan September, DMASA

September’s appointment marks a significant milestone not only for the Assegai Awards and the DMASA, but also for the broader marketing community of the Global South. His inclusion on this esteemed international board affirms the region’s growing influence in the global marketing arena and its commitment to excellence in data-driven marketing.

“This is a moment of immense pride,” said Ethan September. “To be seated alongside global marketing leaders, representing the Global South on a platform as prestigious as the ANA International Echo Awards, is both humbling and empowering. I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with brilliant minds from around the world as we uphold the legacy and integrity of the ANA International Echo Awards, while shaping the future of data-driven marketing on an international stage.”

With a distinguished track record in marketing innovation, strategy, and leadership, September brings valuable insight and a passion for creativity with purpose. His leadership of the Assegai Awards has helped elevate recognition of South African excellence in response-driven marketing, aligning closely with the mission of the Echo Awards to celebrate campaigns that deliver results through data, creativity, and strategy.

The CEO of DMASA David Dickens, congratulates September on this remarkable achievement and looks forward to the global collaborations and inspiration his role will foster.



