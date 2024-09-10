Celebrate excellence at the Assegai Awards Winners Circle 2025

Mark your calendars for an afternoon of inspiration, networking, and celebration as the Assegai Awards Winners Circle 2025 brings together the brightest minds in marketing and advertising.

This exclusive event will shine a spotlight on the 2024 trophy head winners, who will share their winning strategies, creative insights, and industry expertise in an engaging and interactive setting.

Why you should attend:

Learn from the best – hear firsthand from award-winning professionals about what made their campaigns stand out.



Gain actionable insights – discover the trends, techniques, and innovations driving success in the industry.



Limited seats available – secure your spot before they’re gone!

Don’t miss out – register now!

Spaces are filling fast! Ensure you don’t miss this opportunity to be part of an unforgettable event celebrating excellence in marketing and advertising. Register here: https://dmasa.org/civicrm/event?reset=1

Join us at the Fairway Hotel & Spa on 10 April 2025 at 2pm for an afternoon of inspiration, recognition, and high-level networking.



