Entries now open for the Assegai Awards 2025!

Celebrating excellence in integrated marketing

The Assegai Awards are thrilled to announce that entries for the highly anticipated 2025 season are officially open today! This annual celebration of excellence in marketing and communications invites inventive minds and innovative agencies to highlight their best work, and this year promises to be one for the books.

As we embark on a new season, the Assegai Awards aim to honour exceptional campaigns and initiatives across various categories, recognising the talent and dedication that drives success in our fast-paced industry. With a commitment to celebrating ingenuity and effectiveness in marketing, we look forward to a bumper year of entries that highlight the remarkable achievements of professionals who push boundaries and set new standards.

“Opening entries for the Assegai Awards is always a moment of excitement and anticipation,” said Ethan September, executive manager of the Assegai Awards. “We are eager to see the creativity and innovation that will come forth this year. The Assegai Awards serve as a platform for the industry to highlight its talent, and we cannot wait to celebrate the outstanding work to be submitted this year.”

Participants are encouraged to start preparing their submissions, whether they be impactful digital campaigns, outstanding print work, or innovative integrated marketing strategies. Each entry will be evaluated by a panel of esteemed judges who are leaders in the marketing and communications field.

Entries are open until 29 August 2025, and participants can find more information on categories, submission guidelines, and judging criteria on the official Assegai Awards website www.assegaiawards.co.za.

Join us in making the 2025 Assegai Awards a resounding success by sharing your remarkable achievements with the world. We look forward to receiving your entries and celebrating the power of creativity of integrated marketing!



