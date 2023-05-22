Marketing & Media Direct Marketing
    International Echo Awards partners with DMASA/Assegai Awards

    Issued by DMASA
    27 Aug 2024
    27 Aug 2024
    In an exciting development for the South African marketing and advertising industry, the prestigious Echo Awards have partnered with the Direct Marketing Association of South Africa (DMASA) and the Assegai Awards. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone, providing South African agencies, brands, and creatives with an unparalleled opportunity to compete on a global stage.
    The Echo Awards, renowned as one of the most sought-after international awards brands, are synonymous with excellence in data-driven marketing. By partnering with DMASA and the Assegai Awards, the Echo Awards are extending their reach into the South African market, enabling local talent to showcase their best work and achieve international acclaim.

    A gateway to global recognition

    For South African marketers, this partnership is more than just a collaboration – it's a gateway to global recognition. The Echo Awards celebrate campaigns that demonstrate outstanding creativity, strategy, and results. With this partnership, South African entrants can now vie for one of the most coveted international awards, further elevating the country's reputation on the world stage.

    The alignment between the Echo Awards and the Assegai Awards ensures that the entry process is both familiar and accessible. The format closely mirrors the existing Assegai Awards submission process, making it easy for South African entrants to submit their top campaigns. This streamlined process removes barriers, allowing more local agencies and brands to participate in a global competition.

    Key dates and call to action

    The closing date for entries is 15 September 2024, leaving a narrow window for those who wish to make their mark on the international scene. With the Echo Awards now within reach, there's no better time for South African creatives to submit their top campaigns and gain the recognition they deserve.

    This partnership underscores the growing importance of South Africa in the global marketing landscape and provides a unique opportunity for local talent to shine on an international stage. Don't miss out on this chance to enter your most impactful campaigns and stand among the best in the world.

    For more information on how to enter, visit the official Echo Awards website or contact Ethan September gro.asamd@nahte at DMASA for guidance.

    Make your mark. Enter today.

    DMASA
    The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
