Puma, Shelflife, and The Nine Four unveil the Ninefouria running apparel collection

Puma, Shelflife and urban running crew The Nine Four have launched a co-branded collection of disruptive running apparel available via the independent sneaker store in Cape Town.

Image supplied

Ninefouria Volume 1, which bridges the gap between running and culture, performance and fashion, has the tagline: the whole is always greater than the sum of the parts.

It celebrates collective euphoria – the contrast between the solitary runner’s high and the electrifying force of the crew’s shared momentum.

“It’s about the energy that multiplies when individuals move as one, transforming effort into something transcendent. It’s where culture is born - forged by the bonds that emerge in the space between exhaustion and exhilaration,” said Nine Four founder, Paul Ward.

“It is the alchemy of connection - the fusion of unlikely souls converging to create something far greater than what could ever be achieved alone. A phenomenon that thrives not in isolation, but in the powerful unity of many.”

Puma and The Nine Four have partnered for more than a decade and members of the crew have raced across various distances and in multiple continents.

The run crew operate out of a clubhouse, The Burrow, in Loop Street and host regular crew runs and activations including launches of the latest Puma running shoes.

The mostly monochrome Ninefouria Volume 1 collection features richly detailed designs, and includes vests, running bras, long sleeve crew tops, graphic tees, as well as shorts, tights and a visor.

Image supplied

The graphics created by Cape Town illustrator, artist and designer Cheyne Maasdorp, play with the logos of the Nine Four – including their iconic bunny - alongside those of Puma and Shelflife.

Image supplied

Maasdorp, who creates work under the name Urika Boss, now works for Puma in Germany but has been in the Shelflife, Puma and Nine Four ecosystem for several years.

“The Nine Four are so much more than a run crew,” said Brett Bellinger, Puma South Africa marketing director.

“They are a space where creativity thrives, where culture is born rather than imitated. So, as a collection of outliers, they are an ideal co-branding partner for this collection of disruptive running kit. We look forward to seeing non-conformist runners out there celebrating the runner’s high with Ninefouria.”

“We’re heavily focussed on the stuff that makes our ecosystem robust outside of retail, product, trends and the daily grind. Health and Wellness is a massive part of this, keeping both body and mind safe and strong,” said Jake Lipman, brand and marketing manager of Shelflife.

“So, it made perfect sense for us to continue our partnership with The Nine Four and PUMA, two crews who are as focussed on culture and community as we are.”

This collaboration is exclusively available at Shelflife and their online store.