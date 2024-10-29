Marketing & Media Retail
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Algoa FMGagasi FMMotsepe AdvertisingDentsuJacaranda FMHook, Line & SinkerDaily MaverickMachine_Business and Arts South AfricaJoe PublicNew MediaRed Ribbon CommunicationsAFDAAAA School of AdvertisingOgilvy South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Retail News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    How kid influencers stole the show at Rihanna’s Fenty x PUMA launch

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    29 Oct 2024
    29 Oct 2024
    In an innovative twist that merges family values with cutting-edge marketing, Rihanna recently unveiled her latest collaboration with PUMA: the Fenty x PUMA Avanti sneakers. This launch isn’t just about the footwear; it’s a powerful campaign that centers around the voices of the next generation, demonstrating how marketing can evolve to engage younger audiences meaningfully.
    Rihanna was interviewed by kid influencer. Source: Puma
    Rihanna was interviewed by kid influencer. Source: Puma

    In a press conference that turned traditional marketing on its head, Rihanna invited a panel of kid social media influencers to lead the conversation. This unique format not only brought an authentic, fun vibe to the event but also showcased her commitment to family and inclusivity. As the kids took turns asking questions, they brought a refreshing perspective that highlighted what truly matters to today’s youth: creativity, authenticity, and connection.

    Some of the questions she was asked included if she prefers fashion over comfort, her favourite amino acid, snack and colour and whether her children test out her Puma creations.

    Rihanna responded to their inquiries with warmth and enthusiasm, discussing the inspiration behind the Fenty x PUMA Avanti, available in vibrant “Club Red” and elegant “Warm White.” The informal setting fostered a sense of community, allowing the kids to engage with the brand on a personal level.

    "The inspiration was from being a kid that loved soccer and a mom who is now a 'soccer mom'," she said

    The Fenty x PUMA Avanti is a love letter to classic soccer culture, tapping into Rihanna’s personal nostalgia as a fan of legends like Pelé and Maradona. The launch highlights PUMA's rich heritage while bringing a contemporary edge.

    Read more: kids, shoes, Puma, press conference, Rihanna, influencers, Karabo Ledwaba
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz