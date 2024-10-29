How kid influencers stole the show at Rihanna’s Fenty x PUMA launch

In an innovative twist that merges family values with cutting-edge marketing, Rihanna recently unveiled her latest collaboration with PUMA: the Fenty x PUMA Avanti sneakers. This launch isn’t just about the footwear; it’s a powerful campaign that centers around the voices of the next generation, demonstrating how marketing can evolve to engage younger audiences meaningfully.

Rihanna was interviewed by kid influencer. Source: Puma

In a press conference that turned traditional marketing on its head, Rihanna invited a panel of kid social media influencers to lead the conversation. This unique format not only brought an authentic, fun vibe to the event but also showcased her commitment to family and inclusivity. As the kids took turns asking questions, they brought a refreshing perspective that highlighted what truly matters to today’s youth: creativity, authenticity, and connection.

Some of the questions she was asked included if she prefers fashion over comfort, her favourite amino acid, snack and colour and whether her children test out her Puma creations.

Rihanna responded to their inquiries with warmth and enthusiasm, discussing the inspiration behind the Fenty x PUMA Avanti, available in vibrant “Club Red” and elegant “Warm White.” The informal setting fostered a sense of community, allowing the kids to engage with the brand on a personal level.

"The inspiration was from being a kid that loved soccer and a mom who is now a 'soccer mom'," she said

The Fenty x PUMA Avanti is a love letter to classic soccer culture, tapping into Rihanna’s personal nostalgia as a fan of legends like Pelé and Maradona. The launch highlights PUMA's rich heritage while bringing a contemporary edge.