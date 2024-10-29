Up&Up Group acquires stake in content marketing agency 2Stories

The recently formed Up&Up Group has acquired a strategic stake in content marketing agency 2Stories.

This is the independent, locally owned Up&Up Group’s first acquisition following the announcement of its formation, made up of agencies M&C Saatchi Abel, Levergy, Connect, Razor, Black & White, and Dalmatian.

Up&Up Group chief executive officer Jacques Burger says the acquisition is designed to further diversify and enhance the overall group offering to its client base.

“A powerful, precisely positioned brand unlocks sustainable, long-term growth, and we know that a large part of building a powerful brand comes down to the stories it tells.

“2Stories finds, creates, and shares those stories in a way that people want to engage with and be a part of,” says Burger.

Up&Up Group’s chief creative officer Neo Mashigo says that the Group’s orientation is to creatively solve the most complex problems for its clients through creativity.

“We are excited to leverage 2Stories’ approach to finding, telling and sharing stories people want to hear, see, feel, connect with and share. This new superpower is poised to boost the Group’s overall creative toolkit.”

A powerful story

2Stories was started in 2020 by co-CEOs Anelde Greeff and Joanne Hope.

The two wanted to leverage their extensive experience to bring something more impactful, meaningful and valuable to clients in the content marketing space.

“It has always been clear to us that there is a need to shift away from what brands want to say, and towards what people actually want to hear.

“Our philosophy is underpinned by our belief that brands that act like interesting supporting characters in people’s lives are the ones people choose to cast in their real-life stories.

“And that makes for a powerful story,” says Greeff, who leads the strategy and creative side of the business.

Synergy of ambitions and values

Hope, who heads up the client service and commercial side of the business, says that 2Stories has worked with several companies within the Up&Up Group for years.

“It has always been apparent that there is great synergy in terms of ambitions and values.

“We are thrilled to formalise this partnership and look forward to the Up&Up Group’s support on our growth trajectory,” says Hope.

Since launching, 2Stories has worked with formidable local and international brands, including Old Mutual Corporate, the Shoprite Group, FHI 360, Wits RHI, Genfin and Rupert & Rothschild Vigneron.