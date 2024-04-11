Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingDentsuClockworkProvantageHumanzLocation BankLitha CommunicationsBrand InfluenceNewzroom AfrikaDMASATopco MediaIgnition GroupJoe PublicAFDABrandfundiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Voting, Popcorn & Cheese, Elections and More with Mpho Popps

Voting, Popcorn & Cheese, Elections and More with Mpho Popps

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    M&C Saatchi Abel returns home with £5.6m share buy-out by local leadership

    11 Apr 2024
    11 Apr 2024
    M&C Saatchi Abel will acquire all the shares owned by M&C Saatchi Plc in the local South African agency and group of companies in South Africa, comprising Connect, Levergy, Razor, Dalmatian and Black & White.
    Source: © Bizcommunity Local agency M&C Saatchi Abel has acquired all the shares in the local agency from the Plc. Mike Abel will remain on the global executive leadership team with his core worldwide responsibilities including the marketing portfolio and other key priority projects
    Source: © Bizcommunity Bizcommunity Local agency M&C Saatchi Abel has acquired all the shares in the local agency from the Plc. Mike Abel will remain on the global executive leadership team with his core worldwide responsibilities including the marketing portfolio and other key priority projects

    The UK-based global group's shares have been acquired by the local leadership team for £5.6m cash according to AdNews Australia.

    The announcement was made on the same day, Wednesday 10 April, as M&C Saatchi Plc reported a decline in profit, citing challenging market conditions for advertising, consultancy and media, as it aimed to simplify how to target its clients.

    The London-based communications company said pretax profit dropped 87% to £15,000 in 2023 from £5.4m in 2022. Adjusted pretax profit fell 10% to £28.7m from £31.8m.

    Revenue edged down 1.9% to £453.9m from £462.5m. Project cost or direct cost decreased 5.1% to £201.1m from £191.4m. M&C Saatchi proposed a final dividend of 1.6p, up 6.7% from 1.5p a year prior.

    A year of strategic progess

    Zillah Byng-Thorne, executive chair, M&C Saatchi Plc stated that 2023 was a year of strategic progress.

    “We have begun to transform into a leaner and more agile business laying the groundwork for sustained growth and improved profitability ahead.”

    As such it has restructured some of its UK agencies including the departure of its M&C Saatchi Sports & Entertainment chiefs.

    In recent months it has also simplified its offering by selling off non-core or loss-making assets, including its operations in Hong Kong and Sweden.

    Concerning the South African buy-out, M&C Saatchi says the move is in line with the company’s strategy to simplify its operating structure while retaining its affiliations.

    A massive vote of confidence

    For the local South African agency the deal is a massive vote of confidence in both the South African economy and the prospects of the M&C Saatchi Group South Africa.

    "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with M&C Saatchi Abel and the South Africa Group as our trusted partners in the dynamic African markets,” said Byng-Thorne.

    “They have a truly vibrant Africa network of agencies servicing large global brands and this is an exciting development which is very much a win-win for both M&C Saatchi and the M&C Saatchi South Africa Group.

    “We look forward to further collaboration in the region and expanding our offering and services to our clients."

    In the year to December 2023, the M&C Saatchi South Africa Group generated a consolidated profit after tax of £1.3m.

    An evolution of the business

    Mike Abel, founder and executive chairman of the Africa region calls it “… an extremely exciting development and evolution of the business, since founding it almost 15 years ago on the continent.”

    Abel announced the deal on social media, on LinkedIn and Facebook.

    “Moving to full local ownership across our companies while remaining part of the global network is a significant win-win for the local team as well as the Group who wish to broaden its investment strategy into other global areas.

    “This further accelerates our transformation ownership agenda - which we’ve had since day one - where B-BBEE Trust shareholding value increases by 40% in the new structure,” adds Abel.

    He adds, "Together with our group chief creative officer, Neo Mashigo, our focus, now more than ever, will be to continue producing relevant, authentic work for our clients in South Africa and across our continent. We are determined to harness the inherent talent we have in our country and deliver world-class creative solutions."

    While many other local agencies are selling out to bigger companies, M&C Saatchi Abel is doing the opposite and returning home in full.

    Read more: sports marketing, advertising, marketing, Mike Abel, transformation, M&C Saatchi Abel, creative agency, Connect, Levergy, M&C Saatchi PLC, PR, Razor, Black & White
    NextOptions

    Related

    #OrchidsandOnions: Auto and General sets the standard in insurance claims
    #OrchidsandOnions: Auto and General sets the standard in insurance claims
     1 hour
    Source: © 123rf In 2021, the average contribution made by creative agencies to clients’ business growth was 26%. This is up by 4% in 2023, while media agencies have maintained their 34% contribution from 2021 to 2023 says Agency Scope SA
    Agency Scope: Creative agencies contribute to clients' growth increases in 2023
    22 hours
    Image supplied. Chilly Marion Island is the rugged setting for KFC’s integrated Beyond the Sea campaign
    #BehindtheCampaign: KFC’s Beyond the Sea inspired by SA scientists on Marion Island
    1 day
    Branding for Portfolio Night 2024 was created by Nana Rausch at Quick Honey, based in New York and Berlin.
    The One Club announces date for Global Portfolio Night 2024
    2 days
    Image supplied. Wayne Wilson, appointed as chief operating officer: tech & media, is one of several appointments at Rapt Creative that will take the agency into the future
    Rapt Creative's glimpse of the past and nod to the future
    2 days
    Source:
    JMPD cracks down on illegal advertising
    5 Apr 2024
    Source:
    The role of AI in PR: A cautionary tale from Sports Illustrated
     5 Apr 2024
    Source: © Bizcommunity Joe Public has achieved the top position, the position it achieved in the last edition, as the most attractive agency to work for among creative agency professionals in Scopen's Best Agency to work for Study on creative and media agencies in South Africa
    Scopen study: Joe Public and Mindshare the top choices for South African agency professionals
    5 Apr 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz