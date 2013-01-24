Pret A Manger is coming to SA

Fresh food and coffee chain, Pret A Manger, is coming to South Africa. With a massive global footprint, Pret is famous for its freshly prepared food and organic coffee.

This is the brand’s first foray on the African continent. It currently operates around 650 shops in 18 countries. There are already significant expansion plans earmarked for South Africa over the next 10 years.

Last week, the Millat Group signed a landmark development agreement with Pret A Manger, giving Millat the exclusive licence to operate Pret shops in Southern Africa.

This deal follows Millat bringing forecourt convenience store brand Circle K to South Africa and is part of the company’s long-term plan to expand into this sector by offering customers access to fresh, organic, and sustainable food and beverage offerings.

“Pret A Manger has the best in class offering of organic grab and go and a food service offering that stands out. This partnership is in line with Millat’s strategy of bringing global brands into South Africa,” says Millat Group CEO, Hamza Farooqui.

“We also believe that this is an important step in elevating the consumer experience in South Africa and appreciate the confidence shown by Pret to partner with Millat.”

Hamza Farooqui, Millat Group CEO and Pano Christou, chief executive officer at Pret A Manger. Image supplied

Pret’s highly anticipated entry into the South African market follows its success in other international markets such as the UK, India and France, reinforcing Pret's position as a global leader in the food-to-go sector.

"Pret's decision to venture into South Africa is a reflection of the country's vibrant economic potential," added Farooqui. "I am thrilled to partner with such a powerful brand that not only offers high-quality products but also aligns with our core values of community and service."

The first Pret A Manger shop is set to open in Johannesburg, strategically located to cater for the dynamic, fast-paced residents of the city. Over the coming months, additional shops are set to open across tactical locations within South Africa's key cities including Cape Town, Durban, and Pretoria.

Pret A Manger is a beloved brand, recognised for its high-quality, freshly made products and organic coffee. The brand offers a wide-ranging menu including sandwiches, salads, wraps, baked goods and snacks, alongside an array of vegetarian and vegan options. Complementing Pret’s food offer is a range of organic coffees, teas and other hot and cold beverages.

Pano Christou, chief executive officer at Pret A Manger, said: "Bringing Pret’s freshly made food and organic coffee to the African continent for the first time marks a major milestone in our international expansion. Partnering with the Millat Group to launch Pret in South Africa is hugely exciting, with our Johannesburg shop set to be the first of many in the South African market. The partnership aligns with Millat’s vision of fostering entrepreneurship within South Africa, driving economic growth, and providing a service that will enhance the daily lives of South Africans. We look forward to welcoming customers right across the country in the coming months and years”.