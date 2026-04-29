SA bids farewell to opera legend Mimi Coertse

South Africa is mourning the loss of internationally acclaimed opera singer Mimi Coertse, who passed away on Monday at the age of 93.

Good Things Guy reported that the news was shared by her close friend Lizet Du Plessis.

A national treasure remembered

The world-renowned soprano built a career that spanned decades and continents, earning recognition as one of the country’s most influential cultural figures.

In a media statement from the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, Minister Gayton McKenzie stated, “Mimi Coertse was not merely an opera singer. She was a national treasure, a pioneer, and an enduring symbol of South African excellence."

“Through her extraordinary talent and discipline, she opened doors for South African artists internationally and affirmed that our voices belong on the greatest stages in the world. She also made a lasting contribution to the growth and recognition of Afrikaans arts and culture.”

From Durban to the world stage

Born in Durban in 1932, Coertse rose to prominence after moving to Austria in the 1950s to further her studies.

She went on to become a leading soprano at the Vienna State Opera, performing in some of the world’s most celebrated productions. Her roles included Mozart’s The Magic Flute and Verdi’s Rigoletto, with her portrayal of the Queen of the Night becoming particularly iconic, reported EWN.

Her international success came during a time when South Africa faced cultural isolation, yet she continued to carry the country’s name onto global stages.

“Mimi carried her country’s name with grace and dignity through 29 different operas, earning the title that would follow her forever — ‘The Voice for South Africa’,” states Good Things Guy.

International honours and recognition

Coertse’s contribution to opera earned her major accolades, particularly from Austria. She was awarded the title of Kammersängerin, one of the highest honours in opera, and later received the Austrian Cross of Honour for Science and Art.

These recognitions cemented her status as an icon for South Africans in the performing arts.

Building a legacy at home

At the height of her international career, Coertse made the decision to return to South Africa in the early 1970s. She shifted her focus to developing local talent, playing a key role in shaping the country’s opera landscape.

She co-founded the Black Tie Ensemble, which later evolved into Gauteng Opera, and established initiatives to support young singers.

Her work created opportunities for emerging artists and helped sustain opera as an art form in South Africa.

Lasting impact on South African culture

Beyond the stage, Coertse contributed to the growth of Afrikaans art song and broader cultural development.

Through her mentorship, bursaries, and performance platforms, she invested in future generations of performers, ensuring her influence would extend far beyond her own career.

While tributes continue to pour in, Coertse is being remembered not only for her extraordinary voice but for the doors she opened.

As EWN noted, she “played a key role in developing South African talent” after returning home, helping to shape the country’s opera landscape for generations to come.

Her career, marked by international success and a deep commitment to uplifting others, leaves behind a lasting imprint on South Africa’s cultural identity.