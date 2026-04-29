Live set for South Africa comeback with December 2026 shows

After nearly 10 years, Live are heading back to South Africa, with two December 2026 shows set for Cape Town and Pretoria.

American alt-rock band Live will return to South Africa in December 2026, marking their first local performances in almost ten years. (Image supplied)

December dates and venues confirmed

Live have confirmed two South African shows this December, playing Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden on 8 December 2026 and SunBet Arena at Time Square on 11 December 2026.

“South Africa has a very special place in my heart,” says lead singer Ed Kowalczyk. “The thought of coming back to play for our fans brings me great joy.”

The Pretoria date carries added weight, the band originally opened SunBet Arena at Time Square when it launched, making this return a rare full-circle moment for both the venue and longtime fans.

Cape Town show offers a new setting

The Cape Town show marks the band’s first time performing at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden. The open-air setting offers a more stripped-back, atmospheric alternative to arena shows, with Table Mountain as a backdrop.

Tickets are expected to move quickly. Both shows will run with limited capacity, and demand is expected to be strong given the long gap since their last visit and their established fan base in South Africa.

Ticket details

Pre-sale: 23 April 2026

General sale: 24 April 2026

Available via Webtickets