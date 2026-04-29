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2026 MTN Shift Gaming Experience kicks off across South Africa
Open to both experienced players and newcomers, the tournament focuses on two titles: EA FC 26 and Beat Saber.
Each stop includes an online qualifier followed by a three-day in-mall event, offering multiple ways to enter.
The series opened at Rosebank Mall in April and continues across Somerset Mall, Woodlands, The Glen, Table Bay Mall, Clearwater and Capegate, before concluding with the National Finals at Canal Walk from 26–30 August.
@superdaveonline The #MTNshift gaming experience is back at @rosebankmall this weekend. Whether you’re looking for competitive #fc26 action, looking to play some Beat Saber or some casual gaming, the @MTNza Shift Gaming Experience has you covered. I caught up with @thuto. to hear about his thoughts on the tournament taking place this weekend. Over 350K in prizes to be won and you get to play for FREE! See you at #RosebankMall from April 24th until the 26th. #ad ♬ original sound - Super Dave
EA FC 26 tournament structure
The EA FC 26 competition runs across 12 heats each weekend, with the top two players from each heat advancing to the Mall Final.
Four additional players qualify via the online rounds.
Mall winners move on to the National Football Final on 30 August, competing for a R50,000 prize pool.
An ACGL qualifier and defending champion Hamza Moosa will also feature. Mall finalists receive Hyprop gift cards ranging from R1,000 to R2,500.
Beat Saber competition
MTN’s Beat Saber tournament follows a similar format, with the highest-scoring player at each mall progressing to the National Final on 20 September. The top four players will share a R50,000 prize pool.
“MTN is committed to connecting South Africans to the things they love, and gaming is one of the fastest‑growing passions in the country,” said Muyiwa Ladipo, chief consumer officer: consumer prepaid at MTN South Africa.
“Through the Beat Saber competition and the Battle+ platform, we’re giving gamers a chance to compete, connect, and win in ways that go far beyond the screen. We’re excited to see who emerges at the top this year.”
More ways to play
Each event also includes a Fighting Cup featuring Brawlhalla, Tekken and Street Fighter 6, with daily prizes for the top two players.
Additional activities include a PC gaming zone, free play stations and a keyboard rebuild race, creating a broader event beyond the main competitions.
Tournament dates and venues
Rosebank Mall:24–26 April
Somerset Mall: 15–17 May
Woodlands: 12–14 June
The Glen: 26–28 June
Table Bay Mall:10–12 July
Clearwater: 31 July–2 August
Capegate: 14–16 August
Canal Walk (Finals): 26–30 August
Entries are open via ACGL, with online qualifiers taking place ahead of each mall event.
Click here to enter.