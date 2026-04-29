The MTN SHIFT Gaming Experience returns for 2026, taking competitive gaming to shopping centres across the country. Running from April to August, the series builds toward a national final in Cape Town, with R350,000 in total prizes.

2026 MTN Shift Gaming Experience kicks off across South Africa. (Image supplied)

Open to both experienced players and newcomers, the tournament focuses on two titles: EA FC 26 and Beat Saber.

Each stop includes an online qualifier followed by a three-day in-mall event, offering multiple ways to enter.

The series opened at Rosebank Mall in April and continues across Somerset Mall, Woodlands, The Glen, Table Bay Mall, Clearwater and Capegate, before concluding with the National Finals at Canal Walk from 26–30 August.

EA FC 26 tournament structure

The EA FC 26 competition runs across 12 heats each weekend, with the top two players from each heat advancing to the Mall Final.

Four additional players qualify via the online rounds.

Mall winners move on to the National Football Final on 30 August, competing for a R50,000 prize pool.

An ACGL qualifier and defending champion Hamza Moosa will also feature. Mall finalists receive Hyprop gift cards ranging from R1,000 to R2,500.

Beat Saber competition

MTN’s Beat Saber tournament follows a similar format, with the highest-scoring player at each mall progressing to the National Final on 20 September. The top four players will share a R50,000 prize pool.

“MTN is committed to connecting South Africans to the things they love, and gaming is one of the fastest‑growing passions in the country,” said Muyiwa Ladipo, chief consumer officer: consumer prepaid at MTN South Africa.

“Through the Beat Saber competition and the Battle+ platform, we’re giving gamers a chance to compete, connect, and win in ways that go far beyond the screen. We’re excited to see who emerges at the top this year.”

More ways to play

Each event also includes a Fighting Cup featuring Brawlhalla, Tekken and Street Fighter 6, with daily prizes for the top two players.

Additional activities include a PC gaming zone, free play stations and a keyboard rebuild race, creating a broader event beyond the main competitions.

Tournament dates and venues

Rosebank Mall:24–26 April

Somerset Mall: 15–17 May

Woodlands: 12–14 June

The Glen: 26–28 June

Table Bay Mall:10–12 July

Clearwater: 31 July–2 August

Capegate: 14–16 August

Canal Walk (Finals): 26–30 August

Entries are open via ACGL, with online qualifiers taking place ahead of each mall event.

Click here to enter.