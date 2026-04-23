Playtopia Festival 2026 reveals dates, tickets now on sale

Playtopia Festival, the singular event that brings together the indie gaming world to exhibit their games, attend talks and mingle carefree, returns in 2026.

Playtopia will take place from 3-5 December 2026 at the Homecoming Centre in District Six, Cape Town.

“What makes me come back to Playtopia year after year is the festival's unique mix of games, art, and people. They have managed to create a welcoming space that just radiates creativity - inspiring game devs to want to make installation art and artists to make games - sharing knowledge and passion across artforms and cultures,” say Hanna Fogelberg of Landfall Games.

The heart of Playtopia is without a doubt Arcadia (the main arcade) where over 150 games are on display built inside what can only described as a set that looks like its from some 80’s retro fantasy movie, designed by the Paisley Royal team (Africa Burn, Bazique, Pangea).

Indie studios and publishing houses from around the world have come together to fund this showcase in Cape Town.

Call for participation now open

Playtopia is known for showcasing up-and-coming titles from the local community such as Relooted (Nyamakop) and Shroom and Gloom (Team Lazerbeam), alongside international hits such as Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster), Skate Story (Sam Eng), Haste (Landfall) and Neva (Nomada Studios) before their official release dates.

Developers are invited to show games at the festival’s arcade.

The summit in 2025 was a massive success, hosting speakers such as Chipzel, Iris Compiet, and Abubakar Salim.

Playtopia’s Volunteer Programme is central to the festival’s activities, and a great opportunity for young aspiring creatives to become involved in the city’s indie games community and experience the bleeding edge of what the scene has to offer.

Applying is free, and being selected comes with free and discounted passes.

Tickets are now available via Quicket.

Get more info here.