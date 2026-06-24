Spier Light Art 2027 calls for artists to rethink light, space and story

Spier Light Art is opening submissions for its 2027 edition, inviting artists to propose work that uses light as more than just a visual effect, and to do it outside the confines of a traditional gallery.

Spier Light Art has opened its 2027 call, inviting artists to submit ideas for site-specific, light-led works that will transform the Stellenbosch wine farm into an after-dark exhibition. (Image supplied)

A platform for light beyond the gallery

Set to run from 26 February to 21 March 2027, the exhibition returns to Spier Wine Farm in Stellenbosch for its ninth year.

Over time, it has become a consistent platform for light-based work in South Africa, with a format that leans toward outdoor, site-responsive installations rather than white-cube exhibitions.

Curated by Vaughn Sadie, the focus remains on newly commissioned pieces that respond to both the medium of light and the physical environment they’re placed in.

An invitation to experiment with light

There’s no central theme this year. Instead, artists are asked to start from their own practice, whether that leans toward technology, narrative, or more sensory approaches, and consider how light shapes the work.

At the same time, proposals need to engage with the realities of the site.

The working wine farm isn’t just a backdrop; it tends to influence scale, materials and how audiences move through the exhibition.

Who can apply, and what to submit

The open call isn’t limited by medium or career stage. Installations, sculpture, video, digital and interactive works are all on the table, as long as light is a core element rather than an add-on.

That mix has historically resulted in a range of work, from technically complex pieces to simpler, more atmospheric interventions, without forcing everything into a single curatorial idea.

What artists need to know

Expressions of interest close on 21 July 2026, and must be submitted to gro.ecalpthgil@trathgilreips.

Shortlisted artists will then be asked to develop more detailed proposals, with final selections expected in October.

For artists interested in testing ideas at scale or working in a less controlled environment, the exhibition continues to offer a relatively rare opportunity to do both

For full submission requirements and to RSVP for briefings on 20 and June and 4 July, visit www.spierlightart.co.za or contact gro.ecalpthgil@trathgilreips