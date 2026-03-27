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    DGB records fifth consecutive win at Mundus Vini awards

    DGB has been named Best Producer South Africa at the 2026 Mundus Vini Spring Tasting, alongside recognition for its performance over 25 years in the competition.
    27 Mar 2026
    27 Mar 2026
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The awards were presented at the ProWein International Wine Trade Fair in Düsseldorf, Germany, from 15 to 17 March.

    The 2026 result marks DGB’s fifth consecutive win as Best Producer South Africa.

    “In the opinion of Mundus Vini, five years in a row, as best producer, South Africa, as well as Best South African Producer over 25 years, is a significant success. We haven't seen this ever before, so for DGB, it's a fantastic performance.

    "We think this shows one thing, especially, that it's not a one-time high-quality success. It's a long-term achievement of fantastic wine qualities in our competition,” says Christian Wolf, director of Degustation of Mundus Vini.

    Medals across global field

    The 38th edition of the Mundus Vini Spring Tasting evaluated approximately 5,500 wines.

    DGB received one Grand Gold, 27 Gold and 19 Silver medals.

    The 2024 Bellingham The Bernard Series Old Vine Chenin Blanc received the Best of Show South Africa White award.

    Recognition over 25 years

    DGB has held the Best Producer South Africa title from 2022 to 2026, with a previous win in 2017.

    The company also received an award recognising its results in the competition over 25 years.

    "This recognition is a tremendous honour for our company and for South African wine as a whole.

    "Our consistent achievements reflect the passion, dedication and craftsmanship of our winemakers, viticulturists and cellar teams, and reinforce our ongoing commitment to producing wines of the highest quality," says Tim Hutchinson, DGB executive chairman.

    Read more: agriculture, Cape winelands, Agribusiness, wine competition, wine industry, wine exports, DGB, South Africa agriculture, South Africa wine, agroprocessing
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